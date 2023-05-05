25 YEARS AGO (1998)Plans and themes for the 1998-1999 season of the Miles City Music Club were discussed at the group’s April meeting. Members gathered at the home Arlene Corbin. Carilee Sleight was program chair. Grace Stone served refreshments.

Gaye Muri, R. N., has been promoted to director of WEL-Home Health, based in the Friendship Villa Care Center. Muri graduated valedictorian of the Miles Community College Nursing Program in 1998 and began her career as a field nurse for Wel-Home Health, where she as been assistant director for the past year.