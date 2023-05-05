25 YEARS AGO (1998)Plans and themes for the 1998-1999 season of the Miles City Music Club were discussed at the group’s April meeting. Members gathered at the home Arlene Corbin. Carilee Sleight was program chair. Grace Stone served refreshments.
Gaye Muri, R. N., has been promoted to director of WEL-Home Health, based in the Friendship Villa Care Center. Muri graduated valedictorian of the Miles Community College Nursing Program in 1998 and began her career as a field nurse for Wel-Home Health, where she as been assistant director for the past year.
Eleanor Gray, who has served on the Miles City Public Library Board as a member and as chairperson, was chosen the Montana Library Association’s Trustee of the Year during National Library Week. Gray is also chair of the Sagebrush Federation Advisory Board and a former Montana State Library Commissioner.
Nearly 100 members of Sacred Heart Parish attended a meeting Monday night to discuss possible expansion or changes in church facilities. According to study commission designated to explore the options, 716 parishioners attended Mass on the average weekend. The seating capacity of the church is 466. The current building also needs a new boiler and other repairs.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Probably the finest art collection ever to visit Miles City will begin a five-day run June 23, according to overall chairman Syd Sonneborn. Included in the exhibit will be original works by Picasso, Manet, Chagall, C. M. Russell, Frederick Remington, Peter Hurd, Matisse and Miro. The collection, which occupies three specially-designed railroad cars in the aptly named “Artrain, will only stop in four Montana communities. “Since Miles City is the only town in eastern Montana to be chosen for the Artrain,” promotion chairman Fred Gedney stated, “We’re expecting visitors from all the towns from Billings and to the Dakota border and from Canada to Wyoming.”
Shamrock thinclads regained some of their confidence after last weekend’s disappointment as they tallied 11 team points in track competition at Plevna Wednesday. Sacred Heart’s Bobby Edwards paced the team by netting a fifth in high hurdles and a second in low hurdles.
Election of new officers was held at the Tuesday evening meeting of Custer Chapter No. 25, Eastern Star. Elected were Mrs. Betty Vimont, worth matron; Carl Smith, worthy patron; Mrs. Gladys Sad, associate matron; Arthur Larson, associate patron; Mrs. Elmer Rodgers, secretary; Mrs. Charles Hatch, treasurer; Mrs. Francis Bartholomew, conductress; and Mrs. Arthur Larson, associate conductress.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Jolly Twelve Home Demonstration club met at the home of Ina Mae Sturdevant Wednesday at 2 o’clock. There were ten members present. Roll call was answered by exchanging flower seeds and plants. The demonstration agent, Mrs. Hammock, was present and gave the second part of the demonstration of refinishing furniture, which was very interesting.
The residents around Sheffield enjoyed a Hard Times dance at the school house Friday night, when prizes were given to the ones with the best costumes of the evening. Jean and Donna Viall, Mrs. George Lockie, Mrs. Jensen, Bill and George Lockie and Jack Braley won the prizes. George Lockie played for the dances. Hostesses were Mrs Bill Lockie and Mrs. George McLean.
Three sons and their families had their first reunion for five years at the home of their father, with Mr. and Mrs. Earl Seekins, in the Graves apartments this week, when Major Earl Seekins, Jr., of Corozal, Panama, Mrs. Seekins and their two-year-old daughter, Pamela, arrived. They made the trip to the states by boat. Also guest at the home were Mr. and Mrs. Bob Seekins of Glendive and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Seekins of Miles City.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)W. C. Troxel rushed the season. This is the opinion of those who viewed his splendid display of Spanish straw hats in the window this morning, and some who saw perhaps felt the clothier was tempting providence. Whether he felt the same is uncertain, but at least, in his other display window he showed some other articles that would as acceptable in winter as in spring. The straw hats have not blossomed forth on the streets yet, due to the chilly weather, but the weatherman, T. E. Guill, says a rising temperature is forecast, and skypieces of straw should be in fashion within a few days.
Percy Williamson, president of the Commercial National bank, left this morning for his ranch on Thompson creek, where he states that the lambing is starting this week. A good lamb crop is expected.
Work on locations for the new Montana Railway has reached a point above the Ball ranch, according to Resident Engineer Wilson. Two parties are running the lines, one working north and the other south, and the actual construction on a large scale should be underway, with dirt moving all along the line, within two more weeks.