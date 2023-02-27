25 YEARS AGO (1998)Roll call for the Ash Creek Family and Community Education Club’s meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4, was answered by valentines to be given to residents of TLC Care Center and older members in PCH. The group met at Carol Bundy’s home with President Anna Mae Hanel in charge of the meeting.

The Pioneers exploded for 51 points in the first half and held the Dawson Buccaneers to just eight baskets and four free throws on the way to an important Miles Community College victory Tuesday night at the Centra. Even more important than a home victory, the win secured the Pioneers in a tie for first place in the Region IX North Sub-Region with Northwest College of Powell, Wyo.