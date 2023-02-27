25 YEARS AGO (1998)Roll call for the Ash Creek Family and Community Education Club’s meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4, was answered by valentines to be given to residents of TLC Care Center and older members in PCH. The group met at Carol Bundy’s home with President Anna Mae Hanel in charge of the meeting.
The Pioneers exploded for 51 points in the first half and held the Dawson Buccaneers to just eight baskets and four free throws on the way to an important Miles Community College victory Tuesday night at the Centra. Even more important than a home victory, the win secured the Pioneers in a tie for first place in the Region IX North Sub-Region with Northwest College of Powell, Wyo.
The craggy hillsides around Miles City and the Yellowstone River have long been a favorite spot for area recreationists. Motorcycles and four-wheelers can often been seen maneuvering around the badland countryside. Makeshift shooting ranges have also been created for target practice. Problem is, they’re not supposed to be there. Besides trespassing, their actions have led to damaged fences, land erosion and garbage dumping, according to officials at Fort Keogh Livestock and Range Research Laboratory, who oversee some of the lands affected.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Karen Morris, sophomore at Custer County High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Morris, has been selected for a special Girl Scout Opportunity program in music. Miss Morris, who plays the saxophone in the CCHS Pep Band, the oboe in the CCHS regular band and also plays the piano and clarinet will be one of 150 girls attending the Music City, U. S. A. event in Nashville, Tenn., for 10 days in July.
The interest in the effect of coal strip mining in southeastern Montana was evident in the large group of interested citizens attending the Tuesday evening meeting of the Custer County Economic Development Committee at which several authorities on the subject were the speakers. Water use and reclamation of land after mining were the main topics. Over 50 persons attended the meeting, held at Miles Community College.
Winners in the first round of the chess tournament last Wednesday were Grant Gustafson, Tim Skinner, Albert Arnoldt, Allen Grant and Malcolm Winter. Ken Benson drew a bye. These winners will compete this evening in the second round at the Elks home.
Herb Kempf has been re-elected senior counselor and Sam Clark junior counselor of the United Commercial Travelers. Also re-elected during the group’s recent meeting were Steve Dundas, secretary; and Earl Wilson, page. William Klapmeier was elected conductor and Gary Bredberg, sentinel.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)JUST IN! A few gasoline engine washing machines. Thor and Blackstone brand. Also electric models. Jones Furniture Company, 513 Main Street, Phone 59. (adv.)
Mrs. Allan Boyd of Burlington, Iowa, has arrived in the city for a visit at the home of her daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scanlan of South Lake street.
The manager of the Miles City Sales Yards report that the annual riding horse sale will be May 10, 11 and 12. This sale will consist of all classes of breedy horses, from suckers up to unbroke mares and geldings, all kinds and classes of breedy stallions and riding horses. Already some fine riding horses from various places have been consigned.
Miles City club standing committees have been named by Merv Fuller, newly elected president. W. G. Ulmer, Orval Bodle, and W. F. Murray are members of the house committee; Claude M. Jones, George Fry and T. E. Nelstead, membership committee. Arch Harris was reappointed for the office of secretary.
With the close of the period devoted to the conducting of scholarship contests, as sponsored by the local Lodge Elks, the winning students are Richard Wohlgenant, of the Kinsey community; Bernice Jane Edmundson and Gilbert Leibinger, Miles City.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Rev. Thos. Hardie of the Methodist church has gone to York, Nebraska, where he will preach the funeral services for Miss Matie Hall, former teacher in the Custer county high school, who passed away Friday at a sanitarium at Colorado Springs, Colo. While in Miles City, Miss Hall united with the Methodist church here.
Mrs. H. H. Kays, teacher of the Perica school on Sunday creek, returned this morning from Ismay where she spent the weekend.
Mr. and Mrs. Abner Farnum returned home to their ranch today, Mr. Farnum having recovered from his illness sufficiently to make the trip.
Joe Victor Merkstrom, two year old son of Mr. and Mrs. J. V. Merkstrom, passed away on the family home at the Becker ranch, southeast of the city, early Sunday morning. The funeral services were held at the Graves chapel at 3:30 o’clock this afternoon, the Rev. R. D. Brittain of the Baptist church officiating. Internment was in the Miles City cemetery. Deceased is survived by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Mayo, who broke a bone in her foot some time ago crossing the high school bowl, is able to be about again.