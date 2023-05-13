25 YEARS AGO (1998)Kent Williams, a Carter County High School graduate and Extension Agent in Malta for the past eight years, will join the Custer County Extension office on July 1. Williams holds a degree in ag economics and range science. He replaces Olaf Sherwood, who retired last year after a long stint with the Montana University Extension Service in Custer County.

The 58th Annual Commencement Exercises and Nurses Pinning Ceremony for Miles Community College will be held Saturday. Kay Carlson, Carol Hudson, Many Preszler, Rhea Larson and Mickie Stuart will be honored a co-valedictorians. Cherri Potts is the salutatorian of the 58th MCC graduating class.