25 YEARS AGO (1998)Kent Williams, a Carter County High School graduate and Extension Agent in Malta for the past eight years, will join the Custer County Extension office on July 1. Williams holds a degree in ag economics and range science. He replaces Olaf Sherwood, who retired last year after a long stint with the Montana University Extension Service in Custer County.
The 58th Annual Commencement Exercises and Nurses Pinning Ceremony for Miles Community College will be held Saturday. Kay Carlson, Carol Hudson, Many Preszler, Rhea Larson and Mickie Stuart will be honored a co-valedictorians. Cherri Potts is the salutatorian of the 58th MCC graduating class.
Bryon Stanford opened the first night of Town & Country Club golf course men’s league on Thursday in a unique fashion by hitting his first hole-in-one. The witnesses were Barry Kottwitz, Mike Grosz and Jarett Gundlach.
Mike Monaghan, senior student athlete at Montana State University in Bozeman and Custer County High School graduate, placed third in the triple jump for a personal best at the Oregon Invitational May 2 in Eugene, Ore.
Sixteen members of the Miles City Family and Community Education Club told April Fool’s jokes in roll call at their Monday evening meeting in the home of Janis Meidinger. Bernadette Miller was co-hostess.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS— A son to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin L. Solle (Karen Ulrich), Terry.
The countdown has started on Miles City’s biggest annual community celebration — the world famous Miles City Jaycee Bucking Horse Sale which will be held at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, beginning at 1 p.m. Cy Taillon, outstanding rodeo master of ceremonies, will hand mike chores for the bucking while Kenny Youngland will serve as auctioneer. Walt and Ann Secrest and Dee Dunning will perform pickup duties in the arena and Freddie Berzel and Sonny Linger will judge the riding performances.
Wayne Lathrop was elevated to the top office of the Miles City Eagles at the election held in Aerie 885 meeting recently. In addition to Worthy President Lathrop, the following officers were named: Roger Freestad, worthy vice president; Leo Briedenbach, worthy chaplain; Edwin Giest, worthy conductor; Gordie Spear, secretary; Herbert F. Abel, treasurer; J. D. Schmeling, inside guard; Emil Buraas, outside guard; Mel Timberman, Don Lindvold and Dick Christopherson, trustees.
Edward C. Kimball, assistant vice president of the First Security Bank here, has been named president of Group 2 of the Montana Bankers Association. Group 2 includes 18 southeastern Montana banks.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Practically a “full house” greeted members of the city council and Mayor Boutelle at their Monday evening meeting. A protest was read signed by a number of property owners saying that last year’s mosquito control killed their shrubs, flowers and garden plants. A petition was read that a cement sidewalk in the 900 block on Atlantic be made to include the entire block. A letter was read from the city employee’s union protesting that their employees work on park service on Sunday without double time pay. Ordinance 964 was adopted which allowed the $20,000 voted for a concrete swimming pool to be used for Scanlan Lake improvements and maintenance. Clark Cummings appeared again asking the youngsters be allowed to shoot cap pistols in town.
With the recent arrival of equipment in the way of furniture and furnishings, announcement is made by Roy Milligan, proprietor, that the formal opening of the new Miles Howard Hotel, successor to the former Milligan House, will take place between May 16 and May 20.
Two Northwest DC-4’s and one DC-3 landed at the Miles City airport this morning due to bad weather which made it impossible to land at Billings. Two of the planes were here but a short time but one was held over for three hours.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Andy Fillafer is in town from his ranch at Angela looking after business matters.
Mrs. Joe Moore of Ashland sustained a severe gash in one leg when their small car, driven by her husband, jumped from the grade and rolled down the embankment on the Tongue River road, 25 miles of Miles City, about 10 o’clock Wednesday night. The couple were brought to town about an hour later but members of the Montana railway surveying crew who were coming in.
Orville Storm, a Daily Star newsboy, sustained a fracture of his collar bone last night when an auto in driving on Main, opposite the Presbyterian church, crashed into the boy and his bicycle. The accident occurred about 8:15 o’clock, and was witnessed by a number of people. Orville was taken to his home and was reported as doing as nicely as can be expected, considering the nature of his injury. The bicycle was badly damaged.
The new channel for the Tongue River, which is being straightened about 17 or 18 miles south of town to permit a permanent fill for the grade of the Montana Railway company, is practically completed by Contractor Sweeney, who has been working a large outfit on the work.