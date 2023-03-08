25 YEARS AGO (1998)Representatives of clubs from Miles City, Glendive and Sidney attended the Kiwanis of Montana’s mid-winter district convention on Friday and Saturday in Bozeman. From Miles City, Ken Holmlund was recognized as a distinguished Lieutenant Governor. Joyce Holmlund received the George Hixson award for her effort toward eradication of Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD).
Christina Ostendorf was program chair and Lynne Vosen was hostess for the Miles City Music Club’s February meeting at the home of Ed Stickney. Ostendorf presented brief histories of the “three B’s” — Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.
Grace Peterson was elected president of the Drop-In Center during the annual meeting and election of officers held Wednesday at the Center. Other officers are Aileen Hess, vice president; Dolores Jablinske, secretary; and Gerald Stewart, treasurer. Board members are Herb Lathrop, Sandy Speelmon and Pat Neiffer.
Twenty-four Miles City members attended the 41st annual convention of the Great Falls-Billings Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held in Forsyth. Gayle Muggli of Miles City was elected recording secretary of the group. Kim Smarsh of Miles City will serve as Marketing Committee chair for the term. Other representatives of the Miles City Vicariate are Tootie Zook, Legislative Commission chair, and Shirley Gierke, second vice president.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Montana Highway Department planners came out strong Tuesday night for a four-lane underpass on Main Street at the Burlington Northern tracks, but couldn’t offer any assurance as to when Federal and state highway funds would be available for the project. “If you people of Miles City can decide promptly that you want a new underpass and if the Federal administration approves the full quota of Federal highway funds to the state of Montana, we can start construction on the underpass in the summer of 1975,” MHD engineering administrator Jack Berkhert stated.
Dino Gaglia of Sacred Heart Junior High was the winner of the free-throw trophy awarded by the Miles City Kiwanis Club at their annual junior high tourney. Dino hit 27 out of 40 for top honors.
The third round of the chess club tournament will be held this evening at the Elks home with play beginning at 8 p.m. Winners last week were Grant Gustafson, Frank Larson, John Whitbeck, Harvey Carter, Tim Skinner and Malcolm Winter.
Winning the cheerleading award at the Kiwanis Junior High Tournament were the sextet of Kinsey lasses, Tracey Viall, Michelle Zeller, Darla Haughian, Ann Haughian, Lynne Toeniss and Melody Price.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Members of the Jolly Twelve Homemakers club held their monthly meeting at the home of Mrs. Lena Campbell. Two new officers were elected, with Lena Campbell leading for vice president and Mary Timberman for parliamentarian.
Miss Doris Burt, freshman, was crowned queen at the Co-ed ball sponsored by the Ushers club at the Custer high gym Friday night amidst cleverly costumed girls and vivid decorations all carrying out the “Make Mine Music” theme. The grand march started at 8:30 o’clock with all dancers taking part. The first ball in four years, it was an unprecedented success from every angle, guests and spectators said.
Approximately 72 members of the local Masonic Acacia club attended the monthly dance held on February 28th at the Masonic Temple. Jack Fulks and his orchestra furnished the music.
Before an altar decorated with spring flowers and palms, Miss Margaret Lucille Gilbert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur M. Gilbert, and Richard G. Mitchell, son of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Mitchell, were married at two p.m., March first at the First Lutheran church with Rev. B. M. Alstad officiating in the presence of immediate relatives and friends. After a honeymoon, the groom will report to the Newark, N. J., International league baseball club at its training camp in Florida.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Railroad builders are expected to begin actual work on the grading of the new North-South railroad by April 1, with the view of an early completion of the railroad. According to the Haskell organization, trains will be running over the new railroad from Miles City to the oil fields of Wyoming and on to Casper before next spring.
A committee of members of the First Christian church is engaged on plans for the erection of a new church edifice, it is announced, and it planned to start an active campaign for funds in the near future. It is considered likely that the new building will be erected on the site of the old structure at the corner of Pearl and South Center streets, this being the location holding highest favor. The church has another desirable location at the corner of Main and South Lake.
Arrivals in the city from Garland on Tuesday afternoon reported that much of the ice has gone out of Pumpkin creek and Tongue river and in some places it was necessary to push the blocks of ice out of the road before being able to proceed.
William Pestka, M. A. Pestka, and Leo Pestka are in the city today from Uoll Heights.