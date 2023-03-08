25 YEARS AGO (1998)Representatives of clubs from Miles City, Glendive and Sidney attended the Kiwanis of Montana’s mid-winter district convention on Friday and Saturday in Bozeman. From Miles City, Ken Holmlund was recognized as a distinguished Lieutenant Governor. Joyce Holmlund received the George Hixson award for her effort toward eradication of Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD).

Christina Ostendorf was program chair and Lynne Vosen was hostess for the Miles City Music Club’s February meeting at the home of Ed Stickney. Ostendorf presented brief histories of the “three B’s” — Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.