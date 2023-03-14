25 YEARS AGO (1998)Miles City Family and Community Education Club members answered roll call for their Monday meeting with short reports about books they felt were worth reading. The group gathered in Georgia Muggli’s home. Eleanor Neurohr, club president, read a letter from Tara Andrew’s, Custer County Extension Agent, about a new hospice program at Holy Rosary Health Center.

Miles City teams placed second to Sidney in both the Montana State Greco-Roman and Sombo Wrestling Tournaments held Sunday at the Custer County District High School gym. Four local residents won individual titles in all three wrestling tournaments. Kylan Zumpf, Matt Harding, Todd Currey and Karl Drga were freestyle, Greco-Roman and Sombo champions in their weight classes and age divisions.