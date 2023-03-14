25 YEARS AGO (1998)Miles City Family and Community Education Club members answered roll call for their Monday meeting with short reports about books they felt were worth reading. The group gathered in Georgia Muggli’s home. Eleanor Neurohr, club president, read a letter from Tara Andrew’s, Custer County Extension Agent, about a new hospice program at Holy Rosary Health Center.
Miles City teams placed second to Sidney in both the Montana State Greco-Roman and Sombo Wrestling Tournaments held Sunday at the Custer County District High School gym. Four local residents won individual titles in all three wrestling tournaments. Kylan Zumpf, Matt Harding, Todd Currey and Karl Drga were freestyle, Greco-Roman and Sombo champions in their weight classes and age divisions.
After a successful season, Pioneers of Miles Community College were awarded with individual post-season recognition. Jerry Lei and Mark Randan earned additional honors for their play academic achievement in the men’s college basketball Region IX conference.
Robert Lee, author of “Guiding Elliot,” a humorous novel about fly fishing, will be in Miles City on Saturday. Lee will present a writing workshop in the afternoon and will discuss his novel in the evening. The Miles City Speakers Bureau presentation is co-sponsored by Miles Community College and the Custer County Art Center.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Mrs. Helen Scott was hostess and also presided at the business meeting of the Lamp Lighters Homemakers Club. Programs were “Nearly Married,” presented by Mrs. Dorothy Conley and “Care and Repair of Small Appliances,” presented by Mrs. Kaye Edlund.
After the regular meeting of the Yellowstone Rebekah Lodge No. 27 held at the Eagles Hall on Thursday, Mrs. Mattie Mosby dressed as a green leprechaun, danced and sang Irish love songs in a comic fashion, with Mrs. Gladys Laurie accompanying her on the piano. Lunch was served by the hostesses, Mrs. Lyda Hatch and Mrs. Elsie Miller, on a table decorated with a shamrock plant, blarney stones and green hats containing flowers.
The Custer County High School band, under the direction of Ralph Hartse, will present its 24th annual concert Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. A special selection by the 64-piece band will be “Overture,” an original composition by Jim Lucas, CCHS junior.
One hundred nineteen seniors majoring in education at Eastern Montana College are student teaching in area schools winter quarter, according to a release from the Billings school. Among them are three Miles City students: Leona Gaub, practice teaching at Lockwood in Billings; Michael King at EMC Campus School in Billings and Dorothy Nelstead at Lincoln Elementary in Miles City.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Observing their monthly Vocation Day, students at Sacred Heart high school began the day with Mass. During the regular Religion period, a three-act skit, “Angela’s Letter,” was enacted. It tells the story of a girl’s reaction to learning that her best friend has entered the convent. Those taking part in the play were Anita Tschida, Madonna Fink, Betty Harvey, Gloria Engresser, Mary Rose Hoffman, Mildred Banfield, Donna Mae Bender, Betty Carter and Sadie Ziebarth. The skit included reading a letter from Sister Mary David, the former Lenora Hartse, class of 1947.
Usual bounty on coyotes will not be paid this year is the report that has been received at the Custer County Sheriff’s office. For the past years, a bounty of $2 each has been paid but the last legislature voted to do away with the payments.
Mrs. Al Cunningham and little son, Luke, are guests at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Leavitt on South Strevell avenue. They have been making their home in Chicago but will be living in Peoria, Ill., for a few months after leaving here. Mr. Cunningham, who was in the division engineer’s office of the Milwaukee while they lived in Miles City, is with an engineering and construction firm in the east now.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A large delegation was on hand at the Northern Pacific station Sunday morning to welcome home the victorious Custer county high school basketball team which won the state championship from Bozeman, at the state tournament at Bozeman last Saturday night with a score of 11 to 6. The train came in ahead of time but a large crowd had already gathered, and placing the team on the city fire trucks, a parade was started which marched up and down Main street.
Clarence C. Pope, formerly of Miles City who is now at Pasturia, New Mexico, is completing final proof on his homestead near Brandenberg, by letter, at the local United States land office. He is an ex-service man of the late war.
A delegation composed of George Miles, C. W. Butler, Karl Johnson and Charles E. Brown is leaving tonight on No. 1 for Billings to meet with similar delegations from Sheridan and Buffalo, together with representatives of the Haskell interests. The purpose of the meeting will be to try and arrive at some definite understanding concerning the intentions of the Montana Railway company as to the building of its proposed north and south line to the Salt Creek oil field, and to hear such proposals as they have been authorized to make.