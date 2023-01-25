25 YEARS AGO (1998)“Christmas and Sacred Music” was the theme of the December meeting of the Miles City Music Club. The group met in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carliee Sleight was hostess and Glenna James was program chair.
Students of the Month for December at Washington Middle School were: Tana Phalen, Nathan McBride, Tony Thomason and Larisa Arnold, eighth grade; and Katie Patch, Ben Certain, Danny Stanley and Tiffany Stevenson, seventh grade.
Brooke Shiotani of Miles City was named to the second term Dean’s List at Salem-Teikyo University in Salem, W. Va.
Steve Krutzfeldt, Helen Linderman, Jennifer Marum, Elizabeth Norsby and Dena Sprandel, all of Miles City, were named to the fall semester 1997 Honor Roll at Montana State University-Billings with 4.0 GPAs. Listed on the Honor Roll with 3.5 or better GPAs were Tiffany Carey, Christa Harvey, Jennifer Herzog, Stacie Hilderman, Shayla Schepeler and Laura Swogger.
The tract for the Eastern Montana Veterans Cemetery was approved for acceptance by the Montana Board of Land Commissioners last week. The 32-acre tract lies near the junction of Highway 59 South and Cemetery Road, south of Broadus Interchange. The project’s initial construction cost is estimated at $105,000, which is to be split between the state Veterans Affairs Division and the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)New officers were installed by the Rebekah Lodge. Installing officers were Eva Knudson, Ruby Scanlan, Mattie Mosby, Lyda Hatch, Enid Zook, Belva Belden and Bessie Campbell. Officers installed were Bertha Tait, noble grand; Betty Vimont, vice grand; Bessie Campbell, secretary; and Mildred Thomas, treasurer.
Enrollment at Miles Community College has hit an all-time high of 352, according to Jud Flower, MCC vice president. The figure includes 254 full-time students and 98 part-time students and an 18 percent increase
over the 297 registered winter quarter of 1972.
Thursday has been proclaimed a National Day of Mourning in honor of former president Lyndon B. Johnson. All federal offices will be closed in Miles City. Postmaster Bill Dun has announced that the post office windows will be closed and there will be no mail delivery service on Thursday.
The unbelievably pleasant January weather continued again today with temperatures heading above 50 by early afternoon, but a cooling trend is predicted. Tomorrow’s “cooler” weather, however, is expected to be 40 degrees, still warmer than most January weather. The high in Montana today was 59 at Lewistown and it was 54 at Hardin and Havre. Miles City recorded 53 at KATL and 51 at the airport.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Sacred Heart Court No. 514 of the Catholic Daughters of America held their annual dinner and initiation in the Eagles Hall Jan. 21. Mrs. O. T. Halsey, Grand Regent, presided over the meeting and initiation and Mrs. R. W. Polk had charge of the program and dinner. Mrs. Polk was assisted by Mrs. Cunningham, Mrs. Hafla and Mrs. Lester.
An estimated 750 grade school youngsters jammed noisily into the ballroom of the Elks home to participate in a Penny Parade Party, sponsored jointly by the Elks Club and Radio Station KRJF Saturday morning. They had paraded through the business section of the city carrying posters of their own making. Upon entering the hall, they deposited coins that totaled $47.95 for the March of Dimes.
Custer Cowboys rolled over Sidney for the second time this season as they whipped the Eagles 42-26 Friday night in a league game on the loser’s floor. Ten Cowboys got into the main game, with nine hitting the score sheet, as Don Lucas set the pace at 16, and Gary Anderson connected for 10.
John Barovich and Mrs. and Mrs. Dave Rivenes plan to spend the week-end in Bozeman and attend the Bobcat-Grizzly game there.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)M. W. Milligan has returned from a trip to Louisville, Kentucky, and reports the metropolis of the Blue Grass state seemed rather quiet. Rain fell there during his stay, and the winter there has been mild. At Chicago, business seemed more lively, while conditions at Minneapolis appeared quiet.
County Surveyor H. E. Fearnall returned Thursday from the G. B. Pope ranch south of here on Tongue river, where he surveyed an extension for the Pope irrigation system, to irrigate the large ranch from one end to the other, and make it possible to flood all the bottom lands, and make the ranch one of the largest irrigation projects in this region.
Ed Campbell is in the city today from Mizpah, and reports range and stock conditions are fine as to feed, of which there is an abundance, and the weather conditions have been more favorable this winter than any year since he has been in the country. There are some range animals below par, due to lack of water, and some more snow would be of benefit.
Pearl Davis is in the city today following his return from Colorado, where he has been spending the past year, and is on his way to his ranch at Chalk Buttes.