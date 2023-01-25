25 YEARS AGO (1998)“Christmas and Sacred Music” was the theme of the December meeting of the Miles City Music Club. The group met in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Carliee Sleight was hostess and Glenna James was program chair.

Students of the Month for December at Washington Middle School were: Tana Phalen, Nathan McBride, Tony Thomason and Larisa Arnold, eighth grade; and Katie Patch, Ben Certain, Danny Stanley and Tiffany Stevenson, seventh grade.