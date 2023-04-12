25 YEARS AGO (1998)

An unexpected hitch could cost the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity as it builds its next three houses this year. The group bought three lots in the 700 block of North Sewell Avenue with the understanding that there was no problem to hook up to the existing sewer with a service line. Later, the group discovered an 8-inch water main extension is need to hook up to the old main because of the half block distance to the existing pipe.