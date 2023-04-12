25 YEARS AGO (1998)
An unexpected hitch could cost the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity as it builds its next three houses this year. The group bought three lots in the 700 block of North Sewell Avenue with the understanding that there was no problem to hook up to the existing sewer with a service line. Later, the group discovered an 8-inch water main extension is need to hook up to the old main because of the half block distance to the existing pipe.
Mary Jane Warrior of Miles City, president of Montana’s Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of James T. Flinn Auxiliary No. 1579, attended the 1998 National Mid-Year Conference of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. The conference was held March 25-29 in Branson, Mo.
The Miles City Youth Baseball Association has undertaken some major projects to approve the appearance and construction of Denton Field. “It will look a little different,” said Jack Regan, MCYBA president, who described some of the project plans. The plans include installation of a new sprinkler system and building the field up so that it has better drainage.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Deb Raben, a junior at Custer County High School, was elected president of the Southeastern Montana District Association of Student Councils at a meeting held in Ekalaka last week. The faculty advisor of the district president, Don MacLennan, also serves as the district faculty advisor. MacLennan is vice principal of Custer County High School and Miles City Junior High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Rick Moe, Mrs. Elinor Lamach, Ed Nave, Karen Sorenson and Mike Maxwell, all of the local public schools, attended the Council for Exceptional Children business meeting and convention in Helena last week.
Miles City came home with an even dozen honors from the State Future Farmers of America convention in Great Falls. Top honors went to Dennis Pluhar, who was elected first vice president of the State FFA Association and who also took second in the public speaking contest. A four-piece band composed of Rick Abbott, Gail Hirsch, Monty Mulkey and Pluhar won the talent competition. George Larson, who was reelected state president of the FFA Alumni Association, was also made an Honorary State Farmer of FFA, the highest award an adult can win at the state level. Three local students were also elevated to State Farmer, Pluhar, Don Selle and Jim Beaty. The Miles City Chapter also tied for Outstanding Chapter in the state.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Miss Lorraine Wohlgenant received her degree as a registered nurse at St. Luck’s hospital in Spokane, Wash., March 20. She will also receive her bachelor of science degree from Washington State college in Pullman, in June. She is a graduate of Custer county high school and Junior college here and is now employed as supervisor on the medical floor at St. Luke’s.
Mrs. James Nugent was hostess to her card club Tuesday afternoon at her home on Washington street when two tables were in play. Honors at the Nugent home went to Mrs. A. W. Wickersham, Mrs. Bernie Wrenn, and Mrs. Russell. Mrs. John Elgin was a guest.
A card party and dance given by Mrs. Dan Lockie and Mrs. Clarence Morton Friday evening at the Thurlow school was very well-attended. Thirteen tables were in play with honors in “500” going to Mrs. John Lockie, Mrs. N. Jensen, Ben Shand and Alva Timberman. George Lockie played for the dancing, which lasted until late in the evening. A delicious lunch was served at midnight.
April 14 is the date of the Eastern Montana Hereford Association Spring Show and Sale. F. A. (Rusty) Ralston will make the placings of the entries in each class starting at 10 a.m., County Agent Arthur Kegel announced.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
At a meeting of the railroad celebration committee, which has charge of arranging the details for the entertainment in commemoration of the start of the new railroad, held Saturday night, it was definitely decided to hold the celebration here on April 18, the closing day of the annual state convention of the Montana stockgrowers association. The parade will form at the lower end of Main street at 4:05 p.m., using cars on account of the distance to be traversed, and travel east to the Yellowstone trail, which will be followed to the place east of the refinery where the first rail will be laid.
Eighth grade examinations will be held at the court house on April 26 and 27, and will be in the charge of County Superintendent of Schools Miss Marie Shuck and Mrs. F. D. Clark, assistant superintendent. The state teachers examinations will be held a month earlier than usual this year, on May 3 and 4, it is announced.
C. C. Johnson arrived in the city with his family from Baker, and has accepted a position as telegraph operator at the local Milwaukee offices. The family have taken up their residence at 714 North Cottage Grove.