25 YEARS AGO (1998)Keli Kimball of Miles City teamed with other local bowlers to claim a large portion of the prize at this year’s Powder River Lanes Coors Light mixed doubles tournament in Broadus. Kimball teamed up with George Kuper to post a doubles score of 1,391 to claim first place prize money and championship jackets. Kimball also teamed with Kent Gunther of Miles City to claim second place with a score of 1,323.

Miles City Lady Generals won both their final hockey games of the season against the Dickinson Dynamite on home ice Saturday at the Agri-Sports Complex. Liz Griffiths and Liz Matthews each scored a pair of goals and Sarah Kaufman, Randi Hoff, Chelsea Lynnes, Natasha Leidholt and Amber Malenovsky each scored a point.