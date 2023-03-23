25 YEARS AGO (1998)Keli Kimball of Miles City teamed with other local bowlers to claim a large portion of the prize at this year’s Powder River Lanes Coors Light mixed doubles tournament in Broadus. Kimball teamed up with George Kuper to post a doubles score of 1,391 to claim first place prize money and championship jackets. Kimball also teamed with Kent Gunther of Miles City to claim second place with a score of 1,323.
Miles City Lady Generals won both their final hockey games of the season against the Dickinson Dynamite on home ice Saturday at the Agri-Sports Complex. Liz Griffiths and Liz Matthews each scored a pair of goals and Sarah Kaufman, Randi Hoff, Chelsea Lynnes, Natasha Leidholt and Amber Malenovsky each scored a point.
Laura Swogger, daughter of David and Shirley Swogger and graduate of Custer County District High School, was selected to the NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country 1997 All-Academic team. Swogger was listed fourth in the nation with with a grade-point average of 3.94. She is a student athlete at Montana State University in Billings.
The Miles City Generals hockey team won their third tournament of the 1997-98 season in Williston, N. D. Scoring for the Generals were Chance Krausz, Jared Watts, Laramie Davies, Jesse Clauson, Damian Conklin, and Josh Anderson.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Meidinger (Leda Hess), Fallon.
The March meeting of the Yellowstone Trail Blazers was held last night in the First National Bank Brand Room to map out the beginning of a full summer of saddle club activities. The action begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with a horsemanship clinic held at the Venable Barn during which Otto Neuhardt will demonstrate longing colts.
A good-sized crowd attended the 54th anniversary dinner of Custer Post No. 5 the American Legion on Saturday night at the Legion Hall.
Vietnam Veteran Elwin Valley was master of ceremonies and Bruce Pass, VA Chief Medical Administrator was the main speaker. Custer Unit No. 5 Auxiliary President Mrs. Vivian Sumer presented a birthday cake to Post Commander Glenn Denton.
Last week’s winners of the chess tournament were Tim Skinner, Frank Larson, Allan Grant and Grant Gustafson. Last night’s winners were Allan Grant and Grant Gustafson with Gustafson winning first place in the tournament. Three other games are scheduled next week to determine second and third place winners.
Rep. James P. Lucas of MileS City is one of 15 persons in the nation named to a national committee for the Improvement of Post-Secondary Education for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)E. D. Wagner has resigned as principal of the Custer county high school effective at the end of the school term. Wagner came to Miles City in the fall of 1947 from an instructors position with Western State Normal school at Dillon. He says he has no immediate plans for next year.
Dr. and Mrs. A. M. Brockway have returned to their home on South Stacy avenue from a three months visit with their daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Gardner B. Miller and children at Falfurias, Okla. They made a number of other interesting stops en route to and from Oklahoma.
Larry Short is a new man on the staff at U. S. Range Livestock Experiment station replacing Warren Whitman, who moved to North Dakota for a similar position. Mr. Short came here from his work with the department in Missoula. He expects his family to arrive Saturday. His position at the station is with forestry and range research.
Lynam Choate looked over the ice situation this morning from the air and reports that the ice at Hathaway is but four miles long at present. The Miles City flyer believes if the Hathaway ice breaks first and moves down to add to the jam that extends from Leon Park to Buffalo Rapids, trouble may develop.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)W. G. Williams, of the Montana Railway company, who is in the city to remain during construction days at least, if the line is extended to Miles City, says that if the work starts this week there will not be an idle man left in this end of the state. Local labor will be given preference, but the supply at present does not greatly exceed the demand.
Tolley Hartwick of Meredith brought in a load of corn today from his ranch, and reports having sold a quantity of seed corn in California.
Mrs. Thurston, widow of the late Dr. Thurston of Roundup, and Mrs. Helen Gullerd of Glendive, are in the city visiting at the home of their sister, Mrs. Lora Wallbridge.
A rising temperature, soft wind and light snowfall accompanied the advent of spring on Wednesday and the weather remains mild, with indications of a snow storm coming, the sky being overcast with lowering clouds.
Olaf Sutherland and August Kassein of Rock Springs are in the city on business. Mr. Sutherland states that farming operations will be underway shortly in their community and that considerable acreage will be farmed this year. Everyone in that neighborhood is interested in the new north south railroad.