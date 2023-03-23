25 YEARS AGO (1998)Ashlie Sarah Corbin, daughter of Arlene and J. Dennis Corbin of Miles City, graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif on Dec. 12, 1997. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in literature. She will pursue a master’s degree in literature at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
The Miles City Gymnastics team had two more gymnasts qualify for the state meet in Great Falls April 4 in recent competitions. Lindsay Faber and Danielle Elliot qualified by scoring above 28 points in all-around.
Alice Spear of Miles City came home with some hardware she won in the 1998 Senior Olympic Festival held in Tucson, Ariz., in January. Spear won the silver medal in race walking overall and she was the first woman to cross the finish line in the competition which had no age or gender divisions. She also finished with a bronze in golf. She was in Tucson visiting her daughter Kyrtlye and family when she decided to participate in the Olympic events.
A new chapter of the Montana Senior Citizens Association has been formed in Miles City after several years of inactivity. Officers include Sunny Peters, president; vice president, Jerry Riddick; secretary, Betty Erickson; treasurer, Martin Steiner; Sister Ruth Steffes, delegate to the Council on Aging.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)The Miles City VA Hospital pathology laboratory was awarded a certificate of accreditation this week by the College of America Pathologists. Dr. Faye Sinclair, pathologist from the Holy Rosary Hospital, is consultant for the laboratory. Mrs. Donna Sweeney is chief technologist.
The March regular dinner meeting of Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma was held in the Champagne Room at the Crossroads Inn with hostesses Mrs. Emma Schaubel, Mrs. Hazel Martinson and Mrs. Clare Smith in charge of arrangements. The Collect was read by Marion Buflod and the Inspirational Thought was read by Maysel Denton.
Custer Chapter No. 25 O. E. S. honored 50-year members at the Tuesday meeting. Maysel Denton, the only one of the three who was present, received her pin and certificate. Freda Kelly, who now lives in Carson City, Nev., was sent hers and the late Harry Wood was given his previously due to his illness.
HELENA — The State Board of Health concurred today with a decision by the Health Department to issue a permit to the Montana Power Co., for construction of a $200 million coal-fired generating plant at Colstrip. The department has 30 days to issue a construction permit.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Billy Reinhardt of Kinsey was honored by his mother, Mrs. Albert Reinhardt, at their home in Kinsey on his birthday anniversary. The evening was spent playing party games, the older guests playing pinochle. Refreshments were served at the conclusion of games. Present were Miss Alice Schied, Miss Doris Morton, Miss Glenda and Miss Sharon Rahbaum, Karl Reinhardt, Dale Liechner, Tommy Price and Junior Christiansen.
Cecelia Kunda of the Sacred Heart high school and Helen Hoffman of the Custer county high school, have been chosen to attend Girl’s State at Billings, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary here.
Attending the Kiwanis club weekly luncheon Monday were officers, board members and delegates of the newly-organized Key Club at Custer high including President Don Lucas; Vice President, Ward Shanahan; Secretary-Treasurer, Jim Murray; members of the board of directors, Dick Wohlgenant, Bill Hamel and Roy Williamson; and delegates to the Key Club convention to be held in Billings in early April, Pat Wickersham and James Granz.
After a flying trip up and down the Yellowstone river this morning, Bob Combs reported that an ice jam of about a mile in length is now causing some flooding near Kinsey, but that the remainder of the river is clear.
100 YEARS AGO (1998)Louis Leonard Lardy, 20, and Gladys Gray, 26, were united in marriage this forenoon by Judge W. B. Clarke at his office at 514 Main in the presence of Mrs. W. R. Tester and C. B. Calvin. The groom is a resident of Forsyth, while the bride comes here from Medora, North Dakota.
The last time Miles City basketball fans will have an opportunity of witnessing the Custer county high school basketball team in action will be provided next Tuesday night when the champion quint of Montana, winners of the interscholastic honors, and who won second place at the northwest district meeting, thereby securing greater honors than have been accorded any Montana team of the past, clashes with the Custer hoop stars of former years. The Custer high school five received on Thursday an official invitation to attend and take part in the national hoop contest which will be played in Chicago April 4-7.
Ormanzo J. Benton of Austin, Minnesota, on Thursday filed an application at the local land office for an oil and gas prospecting permit on 2560 acres which lie between Quietus and Decker.
J. C. Glast, 510 Yellowstone, has started work of improving his home with a full size basement.