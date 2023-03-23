25 YEARS AGO (1998)Ashlie Sarah Corbin, daughter of Arlene and J. Dennis Corbin of Miles City, graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif on Dec. 12, 1997. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in literature. She will pursue a master’s degree in literature at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

The Miles City Gymnastics team had two more gymnasts qualify for the state meet in Great Falls April 4 in recent competitions. Lindsay Faber and Danielle Elliot qualified by scoring above 28 points in all-around.