25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Recreation Lanes Turnaround Achievement Awards, which honors middle school and high school students for markedly improving academic achievements and attitudes throughout the school year. This year’s winners are Ryan Liles, senior; Sarah Taylor, junior; Daniel Shaw, sophomore; David Bishop, freshman; Ryan Watts, eighth-grade and Chris Carpenter, seventh-grade.
Miles City’s golf teams were active over the weekend, playing 36 holes in the two-day Billings Invitational Golf Tournament at two of the top Billings’ courses. The Cowboys were ninth, with Ryan “Bear” Taylor topping the Cowboys scoring, shooting a 181. The Cowgirls placed eighth in the tournament, Amber Griffith leading her team with 200.
It is crunch time to make a decision about a computer upgrade for Miles Community College, trustees were told this week. “We need to make a decision. We’ve flat run out of time,” said MCC Vice President Dale Oberlander. “We have to be up and running on January 1 of ’99, and we can’t just plug something into the wall and turn it on.” MCC’s administrative computers cannot meet federal government specifications for financial aid after Jan. 1. More than 90 percent of MCC’s students use some form of financial aid, amounting to more than $2 million per year.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Gotfredson (Elaine Archer), Olive. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Merle Clark (Linda Dyba), Marmarth, N. D.
Three days of rain in Miles City had turned to snow last night. The snow continued to fall this morning, causing cancellation of area meetings and athletic events and the rescheduling of sunrise Easter services. Miles City escaped the brunt of the severe spring storm that has paralyzed some parts of the state and the city had received a welcome moisture fall of more than three inches.
New officers elected at the April meeting of the Miles City Jaycees are Janis Meidinger, president; Penny Shevlin, vice president; Danny Ebben, secretary; and Dixie Putnam, treasurer. Directors are Janice Ramey, Oral Swanson, Anne Yates and Kathy Riggins.
Dean Wald is now associated with his uncle, Dale M. Stevenson, in the operation of the Stevenson Miles City Funeral Home and Stevenson-Bray Mortuary at Terry. He recently graduated cum laude from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and was the recipient of the restorative art award.
Kris Matthews of Miles City was capped in ceremonies at the Ancher School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minn. Her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wald of Miles City, attended the capping ceremony.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Visiting at the home of their grandmother, Mrs. Ellen McFarland and aunt, Mrs. George Davis, are Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Meyers of Manville, Ohio. Mr. Meyers is the son of Mrs. Logan Meyers, both former residents here.
Two registered calves will be given away by the Sage Riders at the annual dance at the Crossroads Inn Saturday night, they report this morning. Lee Parks, Bob Conway and Tom Seekins are the committee in charge. The calves will be given away at midnight and the floor show will be in the spotlight at ten o’clock.
T-5 Leroy Piner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Piner, made a brief 15 minutes stop in Miles City this morning while passing through on the Northern Pacific with the body of a deceased veteran bound for Williamson, W. Va., from Fort Lawton, Wash. He will return to Miles City April 28 or 29 and will have a nine day delay-enroute visit with his parents.
Jim Cahill left early this morning for Tucson, Ariz., where the left-handed former Miles City Legion Junior first baseman will join the Tucson Class C Arizona-New Mexico League team. Cahill was signed to a Cleveland Indian contract last winter by the Indian scout, Jack Campbell, and was assigned to the Tucson club.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
A surprise party was given Saturday evening in honor of Mrs. Klunder at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Corley. The evening was enjoyably spent playing games and telling stories. Those present were Mrs. Rinker, Mrs. Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Farnum, Mrs. Klein, Mrs. Rydell, Mrs. Shaffer, Mrs. Klickman, Mrs. Dundas, Mrs. Nyland, Mrs. Rawlings, Mrs. Villanger, Mrs. Fellows, Miss Klunder, Miss Coltrin and Miss Anderson.
Wm. Fredell of Maudlin, who passed away at the Sisters hospital on Monday morning, was a victim of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, his illness lasting little more than a week, the deceased having been brought to the hospital a week ago on Monday. The remains were taken east last night on No. 16 to Minneapolis and were accompanied by the widow and son-in-law and two daughters.
Playground equipment for Wibaux Park was discussed by the city council last night, and the park committee was instructed to look into the matter. Dr. F. S. Gray, city health officer, stated more toilet facilities, shower baths, water hydrants and drains are needed in the camp grounds. No action was taken.
Mrs. Hugo Camplin, Mrs. Mary Miller and Estella V. Norris are in the city from Broadus, visiting and shopping.