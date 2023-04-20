25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Todd Currey, Custer County District High School senior student athlete and Class A State Champion wrestler has been chosen as a male finalist for the 1998 Little Sullivan Award by the Amateur Athletic Union for Montana. He is the son of Dan and Phyllis Currey of Miles City.
Local wrestlers Todd Currey, Matt Harding and Tony Thomason represented Miles City at the National Folkstyle Wrestling Championship Tournament April 17-18 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Custer County District High School students Currey and Harding both placed in the national event.
The Miles City Council approved a request for a variance to the city’s open container ordinance so that beer may be sold at the 18th annual Bill Newhouse-Blue Rock Distributing Legion Baseball Tournament with Ruben Oberlander and Bill Wolf opposed and LeRoy Meidinger abstaining.
The Miles City Chapter of Future Farmers of America won honors in several categories at the 68th FFA State Convention earlier this month. Martha Ostendorf won the Prepared Public Speaking Contest and Lonnie Hagemeister won in a new category, the State Agricultural Entrepreneurship Award, for his feedlot cleaning business. Also traveling to Kansas City next fall will be livestock judging team Jared Murnin, Chad Murnin, Troy Ballensky and Kristi Shaw.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Approximately 75 persons from a 100-mile radius of Miles City attended the Coal Lease and Sale Symposium held in the Custer County High School auditorium Tuesday, according to Allen Saylor executive director of the sponsoring Chamber of Commerce. Members of the panel included rancher Bill Boulware, attorneys Bruce Brown and Bill Krutzfeldt; Ernest Thurlow from the Burlington Northern office in St. Paul; Pete Oberlindacher, a geologist from the local Bureau of Land Management office; local CPA Steve Cole and moderator Lee Buffington.
TERRY — The Prairie County Historical Society is forming a museum in the old Terry Hospital building. The society plans to furnish rooms in the early home style, old time butcher shop, and will display items of cowboy or homesteader interest. Small items of general interest will be displayed in glass showcases. Mrs. Dan Haughian may be contacted for more information.
There is absolutely no doubt in the minds of those most closely-connected with the installation that the Miles City Fish Hatchery will be closed July 1, 1973, unless the State of Montana decides to take it over. That is the only conclusion that can be drawn after discussions with the men who are employed at the facility west of town.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Herb Zipperian on South Center avenue over the weekend were Miss Alice Ferguson and Stan Roberts of the Army Air Force. They made the trip in a private super cruiser.
Helen Cain’s senior trip to Chicago was interrupted by an unfortunate stopover at a Minneapolis hospital, when it was learned she had measles. Reports from her bedside are that she is progressing nicely. Mrs. Lena Darnall, formerly of Miles City, is in Minneapolis and is a distant relative of Miss Cain. She visits at the hospital frequently, she writes to Mrs. J. E. Campbell, with whom Helen makes her home while attending school. Her home is in Stacey.
Members of the Moose lodge have purchased the building directly to the south of the Montgomery Ward building to use for a lodge home. The building was erected by the Farm and Home Appliance company and the interior is being built for the convenience of lodge activities.
NEW! RCA Victor Record Hits Available at Miles & Ulmer. Loaded Pistols and Loaded Dice — Phil Harris; Pianissimo — Perry Como; Calico Apron and Gingham Gown — Sons of the Pioneers; Mountain Rosalie — Texas Jim Robertson. (adv.)
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The Milwaukee is preparing to increase its freight platform on the woolhouse spur five car lengths in order to supply sufficient space to handle the increase in freight. Another improvement, which if accomplished will mean much to Miles City, is the building of a large two-story office building on the Milwaukee right-of-way on North Ninth, to house the activities of the Musselshell division activities.
The Acacia club entertained at the Elks home last night with a hard times dance. The ladies furnished the pies. The evening was most enjoyably spent.
With the election of a board of directors, consisting of R. F. Tuggle, P. J. Wedge, Charles Kroman, Fred R. Merrill, and Oscar Helgerson, which board subsequently named the following officers: President R. F. Tuggle; vice-president F. R. Merrill; and secretary-treasurer, Chas. Kroman, a local golf club was organized on Friday evening. An appropriate name will be selected.
R. C. Hayward, chief of the Milwaukee special agents, returned on Friday from Butte, where he reports much colder weather than here.
Roadmaster A. H. Olson has resumed his duties after a short illness, and has again taken charge of his extra gangs which are re-laying steel on the Miwaukee east of here.