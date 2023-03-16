Three Miles City teams earned a chance at the championship in their divisions during the annual Billings SlamFest Youth Basketball Tournament held March 7-8 in Billings. The Miles City Cowboys seventh-grade boys sponsored by Red Rock Sporting Goods and Stanley Chiropractic won their division. The Lucky 7’s, sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Gierke’s Distributing and Terry Cenex, won second place in the sixth-grade girls division. The Cowgirls ninth-grade team, sponsored by Econo, also earned a second place position.
Although they found no conclusions regarding a vitally needed upgrade of the administrative computer system, the Miles Community College trustees Monday night did hear of one source for funding it — student fees. MCC Vice President Dale Oberlander had attended a meeting in Helena earlier where he learned that most units of the Montana University System are charging extra student fees to pay for some solution to the “2000 problem.”
William A. Combs, M. D., has joined the medical staff at Holy Rosary Health Center. Combs is a specialist in the medical, allergic and surgical treatment of diseases for the ears, nose and throat. Combs is the son of Bill and Helen Combs of Miles City. He was raised here and graduated from Custer County High School in 1961.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Esther Shrine No. 6, White Shrine of Jerusalem, met Friday evening with Mrs. Emanuel Hasapis, worthy high priestess, and Clayton Wolff, watchman of the shepherds, presiding. A social hour and lunch followed. The serving committee included Mr. and Mrs. William Gamble and Mrs. Hasapis.
Frances Campbell, Minnie Young, Mrs. Pete Hill, Mrs. Donald Wolff, Mrs. Charles Snell and Mrs. Floyd Robinson have left for Butte to attend the state conference of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A combination of dollar limitation and an uncertain future will prevent the reopening of the closed elementary schools for the 1973-1974 year, so decided the Unified Board at their regular meeting. Superintendent Don Glidden said it would be possible to open the three schools for the coming year but stressed, “We’ve got to look at the following years.” He stated that fixed increases alone — 50 percent for water, 14 percent for gas, 10 percent for electricity and 15 percent for health insurance — must be considered for future school costs.
Police Detective Jim Certain, who has been collecting stolen tape decks, caddies and tapes while clearing up a series of thefts, said he still has a caddy and 27 tapes whose ownership is unknown.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Owners of the McKay Sport Shop completed moving their stock of goods on Sunday. Most of the stock has been temporarily moved into the basement room of the Wibaux building that for years was occupied by Nugent Transfer company. The Sports Shop, since its start, has been occupying the building next to the Foster drug but this place has been taken over by the owners with the Foster plan of enlargement to also take in the former Sport Shop building.
Before another near capacity crowd on Saturday night, the Washington Grade team took the championship of the grade tournament by downing the Sacred Heart team 18-5. Francis Connor was the main scorer for Washington in their first place win as he tossed in eight points with his four field goals.
W. F. Flinn, general manager of the Miles City Star, in a radio broadcast from Washington, urged federal appropriations for the Marias irrigation project in northern Montana and the Yellowtail dam on the Big Horn river in Wyoming.
Mr. and Mrs. Miles Purfeerst were here today from their home at Forsyth and were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Alva Hiers at their home on South Center ave.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Closely following the announcement made a few days ago that the Northern Pacific is having its plans for the new passenger station at Miles City, which is to be built this summer, comes the rumor that $62,000 is the sum that will be expended in constructing the new headquarters for Northern Pacific activities at this point.
“We can do it,” the railroad committee of the Chamber of Commerce, headed by Charles Brown, at least are not dismayed by the prospect of raising $175,000 demanded by the Haskell interests as an inducement or bonus for building the north and south railroad northern terminal at Miles City.
Bounties of $37.50 were paid by Custer county on coyotes, but no wolf pelts were turned in.
John Jackson of Garland, who was in the city this week, reports the ice has been gone out of the Tongue river as far south as his ranch. He says the route for the new railroad has been surveyed across his ranch.
The Men’s club of the First Christian church met at the Cole building in Thursday night in a large body, at which time a dinner was served and plans submitted which were beneficial to the furtherance of the campaign soon to be staged for a new church building.