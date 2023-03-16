25 YEARS AGO (1998)

Three Miles City teams earned a chance at the championship in their divisions during the annual Billings SlamFest Youth Basketball Tournament held March 7-8 in Billings. The Miles City Cowboys seventh-grade boys sponsored by Red Rock Sporting Goods and Stanley Chiropractic won their division. The Lucky 7’s, sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Gierke’s Distributing and Terry Cenex, won second place in the sixth-grade girls division. The Cowgirls ninth-grade team, sponsored by Econo, also earned a second place position.