25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Washington Middle School students were out at the Custer County Cemetery Monday afternoon giving their history lessons a local emphasis. Local historic figures took on new life as the students hunted down their gravesites, taking note of when they were born and when they died. To add some extra interest, the students were also asked to comment on the most interesting epitaph and tombstone they saw, as well as the oldest marker they found.
Five golfers represented the Town & Country Club in the Hilands Golf Club Pro-Am tournament Monday in Billings. It was the first 18 holes played by the crew featuring local professional Patrick Stoltz along with Tat Cain, Greg Johnston, Ron Lee and Jeff Skidmore. Stoltz shot a 76 with an eagle and placed fourth out of the 22 pro golfers. The Miles City team finished nine over.
RIVERTON, Wyo. — A single-engine airplane carrying three Professional Rodeo Association members crashed near Riverton on Tuesday, according to Fremont County officials. Marty Buckingham of Miles City was a passenger on the plane and escaped injury. None of the four on the plane suffered life-threatening injuries.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry McCullough have purchased the Tombstone Motel in Tombstone, Ariz., and will be leaving Miles City April 11 to make their home in Tombstone. The McCullough’s motel is located one block east of the famous OK Corral.
Navy Mothers Club held its April meeting at the home of Mrs. Albert Reinhardt at the fairgrounds on Wednesday with 12 members present. After the business meeting was conducted by Commander Vera Mace, members nominated new officers for the next year.
Bill Cloud, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cloud of Richland, Wash., former Miles Citians, has been elected activities chairman for Beta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at Montana State University, and Mike Moullet,
son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Moullet of Miles City, has been named comptroller of the Bozeman fraternity. A new pledge to Sigma Phi Epsilon is Charlies Miles, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Miles, Powderville Stage.
Five Miles City students — Marilyn Benge, Kent Frett, Leo Lapito, Dale Oberlander and Lee Richardson, have been named to the winter quarter honor roll at Eastern Montana College in Billings.
James Hunzicker of Miles City was one of eight Rocky Mountain College students who attended the eighth Model United Nations Conference at Dickinson State College, N. D.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Renwick-Torgeson drug store is installing a soda fountain to be in operation within two or three weeks. It is located on the west side of the store about two-thirds of the way back.
Tech. Sgt. Duane W. Rumpf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Rumpf, is in Ankara, Turkey, having arrived in that city recently with the Mission for Aid for Turkey. He was stationed with the Army Air Force at Washington, D. C., and went by plane to Bangor, Maine, thence across the Atlantic, making brief stops at several of the larger European cities. Sgt. Rumpf expects to remain in Turkey for an indefinite period.
Mrs. Silvert Hole, who celebrated her 86th birthday on April 3, was greeted by her many friends who came to wish her health and happiness on the occasion. A sumptuous repast was served as the hostess, Mrs. G. Peterson, added a delicious birthday cake. Present were Mesdames Clara Anderson, H. Anderson, W. Bard, C. Dunham, A. Frandrick, D. Gotz, Jessie Jerrel and granddaughter, G. Kamp, O. Johnson, A. Muri, R. Monson, A. Olson, G. M. Peterson, C. G. Peterson, J. Sandbakken, J. Schlappert and Mabel Kennedy.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Contractor Burns, who has a subcontract under J. E. Hilton for the grading of the first six miles of the new railroad south from Miles City, has his equipment on the ground and plans to commence the grading, reached the point on Monday where fresnos were starting for a try-out.
Peter Martinson is moving a new house from the south side to his lots at 911 Gordon street, and is otherwise improving the appearance of his property.
There are seventy-two seniors in Custer county high school who are candidates for graduation this spring, according to information given out by Principal A. T. Peterson, who states that it will be in May before it will be definitely determined whether all this number will succeed in passing the final tests.
J. A. Allison is in the city on business from his ranch at Lee, Rosebud county, and states that the new railroad will place his ranch within twenty miles of the outside, instead of sixty, as at present.
Miss Jean Bishop, Alton Bloom, Marshall Levine and Paul Larson returned on Sunday from Big Timber, where they represented Custer high school at the interscholastic music meet last week.