25 YEARS AGO (1998)Barrie Matthews of Miles City is among the students selected for resident assistants are Carroll College in Helena for the 1998-1999 academic year.
A draft ordinance covering future adult entertainment businesses is being considered by the Miles City Council. The ordinance, if approved, would prohibit the establishment of a new adult entertainment business within 1,000 feet — about three city blocks — from residential areas, public buildings, parks, schools or places of worship, or areas zoned for such purposes. It would also prohibit new adult businesses from locating with 1,000 feet of each other. “One thousand feet is pretty standard,” said City-County Planner John Marks, who researched the proposal.
Six Custer County District High School track and field teamster earned places among Montana’s top athletes, with Keely Perkins, Jeff Powell and Muffy Schmidt each winning their events. Chad Krause, Chelsea Lynnes and Ann Stevenson all earned places as well. They competed at the Montana Top Ten Track & Field Championships in Billings on May 5.
The 21st Annual Peaks to Prairies Race on April 26 featured 129 teams. The “You Light ‘Em, We Fight ‘Em” team from Miles City finished seventh place in the sportsman division. Cary Veis was the runner, Brent Certain, biking, Derrick Rodgers and Bruce Anderson, boaters.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)An open house honoring Mr. and Mrs. George Idler on their 40th wedding anniversary was attended by 100 guests at the home on North Sewell Sunday afternoon April 29. Here for the occasion were the couple’s son and three daughters, Dennis Idler, Glasgow; Donald (Beverly) Carlson, Rhame; Mrs. Glenda Miloff of Billings; and Mrs. Ervin (Bonita) Fullmer of Glendive. All nine grandchildren were present.
The board of directors of the Eagles Manor toured the 100-unit apartment building Tuesday during a pre-opening conference with a Federal Housing Administration management specialist from Helena and two advisors from Great Falls. Attending the session were FHA specialist Chuck Raschkow, Manor Consultant Gene Todd, Banker Jesse Wells, Manager Bud Holter and the officers and directors of the Manor. The board were given assurances that the $1.5 million structure will be completed in the later half of June.
The total proposed budget for School District One is $1,131,012 as compared to $1,057,021 for 1972-73, which was pared to that final figure after two subsequent special levy defeats last spring. To help fund the budget, voters will be asked to approve a special mill levy of 25.6 mills to raise $233,799.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)MILES CITY — A statewide committee has been formed to circulate initiative petitions in Montana seeking to make it unlawful for the state, counties or cities to establish and maintain parking meters. The committee is headed by P. J. Haggerty of Miles City, manager of a locker plant sales company.
Precipitation during the past week, starting with May 1 amounted to a total of .43 of an inch, voluntary weather reporter Elmer Peterson said yesterday. May 1 the precipitation amounted to .35 and on May 4, .08. The normal for May is 2.24.
Girl Scout Troop 15 met at the home of Carol Ruth Price Monday evening. The meeting was called to order by Dorie Lou Mincoff, after which the girls went on a hike to Carbon Hill. After games, Virginia Wilson and Darlene Hanson served lunch of lemonade and cookies. Taps closed the meeting.
Floyd Voak and Nelson Bergum of the Montana-Dakota Utilities company have returned from St. Paul where they attended the Frigidaire convention Thursday. An excellent program was presented during the day, they reported, and a banquet at the St. Paul hotel in the evening concluded the meetings.
Dr. and Mrs. D. J. Elder have been in Great Falls this weekend where he attended the state convention of the dental association.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Word has been received in the city of the marriage of Lillian Dell Hoffman of Miles City, daughter of Mrs. J. O. Thompson, to David Earl Armagost of Vermillion, South Dakota, the wedding taking place at Aberdeen on May 2 at 2:30 o’clock at the Congregational parsonage, the Rev. T. J. Dent officiating.
Joe McFarland was taken to the hospital in the Graves ambulance Saturday night, suffering with shock and bruises, as a result of falling down a flight of stairs at the Star rooming house.
Miss Jean Giles, stenographer at the Commercial National bank, left on Sunday for Duluth to accept a position with a large law firm of that city.
Fraser Ferguson, age 77, an early resident of Miles City, passed away at his home on Orr street, having suffered a stroke of paralysis two weeks ago and steadily failed until the end. Deceased was born January 21, 1946 at Tide Head, New Brunswick, and came to Montana in June, 1892. He is survived by one brother, Thomas Ferguson of St. Paul, who is expected here to attend the services on Wednesday, and Mrs. Margaret Van Emon, a niece of this city. Fraser Ferguson was well known among the old timers.