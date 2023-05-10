25 YEARS AGO (1998)Barrie Matthews of Miles City is among the students selected for resident assistants are Carroll College in Helena for the 1998-1999 academic year.

A draft ordinance covering future adult entertainment businesses is being considered by the Miles City Council. The ordinance, if approved, would prohibit the establishment of a new adult entertainment business within 1,000 feet — about three city blocks — from residential areas, public buildings, parks, schools or places of worship, or areas zoned for such purposes. It would also prohibit new adult businesses from locating with 1,000 feet of each other. “One thousand feet is pretty standard,” said City-County Planner John Marks, who researched the proposal.