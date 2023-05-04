25 YEARS AGO (1998)A Miles City Cleanup Weekend is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The local event is being sponsored by the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Linda Wolff, executive director of the chamber, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup activities throughout the city and surrounding area. Students in the local elementary schools, Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School have volunteered to clean a two to three block area around each of their schools on Friday.

Spotted Eagle Recreation Area is an on-going problem that may have to be solved by finding some other agency to take over its management, a committee chairman told Miles City Council members. “We’d like to see the BLM take it back,” said Sharon Kearnes, head of the Public Welfare Committee, after the issue was raised in the committee’s report during Tuesday night’s council meeting. She added she has not yet had a chance to contact the Bureau of Land Management.