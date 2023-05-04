25 YEARS AGO (1998)A Miles City Cleanup Weekend is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The local event is being sponsored by the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Linda Wolff, executive director of the chamber, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup activities throughout the city and surrounding area. Students in the local elementary schools, Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School have volunteered to clean a two to three block area around each of their schools on Friday.
Spotted Eagle Recreation Area is an on-going problem that may have to be solved by finding some other agency to take over its management, a committee chairman told Miles City Council members. “We’d like to see the BLM take it back,” said Sharon Kearnes, head of the Public Welfare Committee, after the issue was raised in the committee’s report during Tuesday night’s council meeting. She added she has not yet had a chance to contact the Bureau of Land Management.
Novelene Martin was accepted into membership of the Miles City Eagles Auxiliary during the Thursday, April 16 meeting. Delegates who will attend the state convention in Lewistown in June were also selected. They are Doreen Boyer, Pearl Gulbranson and Mildred Cooksey.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Cowboys tennis teams met squads from Billings West and Senior, possibly their toughest opponents of the year, in a triangular meet held Saturday in Miles City. Custer’s Malcolm Winter, Jim Lucas and Robert Warn all netted singles victories against West opponents and Glen Grovenstein was the only Poke to get past a competitor from Senior.
The art work of Mrs. Caroline Ross is being featured on the art wall of the Bureau of Land Management this month. Her paintings, in oil, pastel and water color, consists of landscapes and still life. Mrs. Ross, a native of Rosebud, attended schools in Custer County and was the district clerk of the Forsyth public schools for 25 years. She is a member of the Miles City branch of the Montana Institute of the Arts.
Eleven persons from Miles City attended a seminar on child abuse last week in Billings. The seminar conducted at Eastern Montana College was sponsored by the Montana Medical Education and Research Foundation and the Mountain States Regional Medical Program. Those attending included Dr. John Brewer, Steve Poland, Pat O’Brien, Kathleen O’Brien;, Lila Phillips, Ruth Stevenson, Rick Thompson, Kathleen Schlepp, Judith Taylor, Clark Welch and Don Gundlach.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Jerome C. Boespflug of Seattle and Los Angeles are in Miles City visiting with friends while Mr. Boespflug is conferring on matters relative to the building of the Holy Rosary hospital addition for which the Boespflug company is contractor.
Roy Hanson and Huge Lemire, both lieutenants in the Naval reserve, have returned from two weeks duty in the 13th Naval reserve district offices at Seattle.
County Superintendent of Schools Mary Fulton St. John has nearly completed her spring visits to the eighth month term rural schools she reports. Most of the eight month terms schools will close around the first part of May and the nine month school terms the latter part of May. The eight month term schools were approved as such at the beginning of the school year because of small enrollments, she reports.
In what was described as a very successful meeting by City Softball Commissioner George Gritz, it was decided that all rosters must be turned in by May 10. Elected to the Softball Board were Art Althous, Fred Biddle and Morris Smith. Three official umpires were also named at the meeting, with the trio being Red Yates, Frank Althous and Myron Partridge.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)J. E. Graves, who returned last night from Broadus, reports the Custer county roads in excellent condition, while the Powder River county roads are likewise good, excepting in one or two places.
Ben Woodcock is among the callers in the city today from Calabar.
George Ayers, who was here on Monday from Jordan, reports that a large acreage is being planted in Garfield county this spring, and that there is plenty of moisture.
The annual meeting of the Miles City Woman’s club will be held at the high school on Saturday afternoon when the new officers, who were elected at the last regular meeting, will be installed. Mrs. Fred Campbell will give a paper on “The Business of Being a Club Woman,” and Mrs. H. E. Fearnall will present a paper on “Our Public School Curriculum.”
W. G. Stonks and family are leaving for their ranch at Angela for a month’s visit, after which they will return here, and in company with Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Sisson, journey east to River Falls, Wisconsin.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hudson are leaving today for their ranch near Coalwood, after a short visit in the city. Mr. Hudson says prospects for grass on the ranges of the south country are fine this spring.