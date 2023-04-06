25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Christopher Gillette, Barrie Matthews and Colin Wood of Miles City are among the students who were named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Carroll College in Helena.
Kara Albers gave a report about the Cookie Bake-Off at the Sunday meeting of the Prairie Scooters 4-H Club. Club members met in the Highland Park Congregational Church. Brendan MacNeil, president, called the meeting to order. Kara led the Pledge of Allegiance and Rachel Sohl led the 4-H Pledge. Megan MacNeil spoke of her recent trip to Minneapolis, which she won as a result of placing first in the Stir-ups contest at Montana State 4-H Congress.
The theme for this year’s “Bucking Horse Sale” parade, “Best of the West,” came from inspiration and competition among students at Garfield Elementary School. The Miles City Optimist Club, which handles to parade every year, tried a new method of coming up with a theme that should direct float builders and entry organizers as they plan their entries. “We thought it would be kind of interesting to have some school kids come up with some topics,” said Harvey Watts of the Optimists. As an incentive, the Optimists will donate $100 for Garfield School’s “March for the Parks” fund.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Christianson (Deborah K. Burley). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schueler (Sarah J. Shipman), Baker.
The time and temperature indicator has been returned to the First National Bank sign after several weeks absence for repairs.
Custer Chapter No. 25, O. E. S., observed Friendship Night Tuesday evening with Mrs. Duncan Finlayson, worthy matron, and Sam Wright, worthy patron, presiding. Mrs. Henry Anderson, grand committeewoman, was introduced and welcomed, as were visitors from Forsyth, Terry and Broadus. This being Friendship Night, a skit, “The Seeds of Friendship,” was given with Mrs. Frank Peterson as narrator; Mrs. Norman Anderson, vocalist; Mrs. Glenn Denton, musician; and Mrs. Betty Vimont, pantomimist.
It was a cold start but hundreds of people, most of them young, were in the city park at 8:30 Saturday morning for the start of the March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon. Collected money from sponsors can be turned in Monday through Wednesday at First National Bank or First Security Bank.
April Bolejack, who is attending York Christian College, York, Neb., spent Spring Break with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bolejack. She will be graduating May 21, after which she will work for a year with the Church of Christ in York.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Edward Wambolt was honored with a surprise party on April 4, at his home in Kinsey by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wambolt. The occasion was his 19th birthday. Those present were Jean Hanson, Joan Price, Frankie Janutius, Beverly Falstead, Lavite Ramer, Helen Wambolt, Parker Ziebarth, Jack Haun, Harvey Watts, Harry Watts, Bob Woodfell, Soland Schied and George Wambolt.
The Army Mothers club had a recent meeting at the home of Mrs. E. V. McCourt on North Montana avenue with Mrs. Dave Sullivan as co-hostess. The sum of five dollars was voted to the Crippled Children’s Hospital at Billings and three dollars to the Red Cross Fund.
Miles City area rent control director today discussed new rent regulations to conform with the housing and rent act of 1948 which became effective April 1. Under the new law, rent controls are continued in effect through March 31, 1949, under the administration of the housing expediter. It makes no automatic change in rent ceilings and for most tenants, their maximum rent under the new law are the same as those which were in effect on June 30, 1947.
Featuring our new chef Jack Tintley, direct from the Finlen Hotel in Butte. Also, for your dancing pleasure, Dave Lani and his Hawaiians. Crossroads Inn. (adv.)
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Installation of officers and initiation of candidates topped off by a big feed, were features of the meeting of members of the B. P. O. Elks on Wednesday night, when Mayor B. J. Brasen, R. L. Stevens and C. E. Jorgensen were inducted into the mysteries of the sacred order of Elkdom amid all the impressiveness associated with such ceremonies.
Tom Cunningham has purchased the establishment, stock and fixtures of the American Tobacco store from C. Z. Patton and will devote his entire time to his business, which he plans to expand to meet the requirements of his growing trade. Mr. Cunningham is well known in Miles City and has resided here for the past few years. His purchase of the cigar store is the result of his genuine liking for this city and his intention to make it his permanent home.
The grade stakes for the new railroad are being set south of town and work is to be started this morning, it is announced.
The Miles City Laundry has recently installed a new machine which is the only one of its kind in eastern Montana, and is one of the latest inventions on the market in conjunction with laundries. It is called the curtain drier and Mr. Mott states that it will correctly dry any time of curtains or draperies without stretching of shrinking.