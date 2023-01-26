25 YEARS AGO (1998)Eric Petroff, who is credited with spotting a house fire and warning the family within early on Jan. 11 will receive an award during the Miles City Council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in City Hall. Eric is the son of Dennis and Donna Petroff.

Seventeen Custer County District High School students competed in the Speech and Drama Divisional Tournament held Saturday, Jan. 24 in Plentywood. Four of those students will go to participate in the state competition in Havre on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 30-31. Students who will compete at the state meet are Emily Danforth and E. J. Foust, who received first place in humorous duo; Kristian Jorgensen, who placed fourth in Memorized Public Address; and David Riesland, who place sixth in Serious Oral Interpretation.