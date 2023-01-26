25 YEARS AGO (1998)Eric Petroff, who is credited with spotting a house fire and warning the family within early on Jan. 11 will receive an award during the Miles City Council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in City Hall. Eric is the son of Dennis and Donna Petroff.
Seventeen Custer County District High School students competed in the Speech and Drama Divisional Tournament held Saturday, Jan. 24 in Plentywood. Four of those students will go to participate in the state competition in Havre on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 30-31. Students who will compete at the state meet are Emily Danforth and E. J. Foust, who received first place in humorous duo; Kristian Jorgensen, who placed fourth in Memorized Public Address; and David Riesland, who place sixth in Serious Oral Interpretation.
The Miles City Youth Soccer Association elected new officers at the annual meeting held Wednesday with only two individuals continuing to serve. Dr. Tom Beeson, who has president of the association for many years, will be replaced by Tony Sandau. Cindy Fuhrman remains the MCYSA secretary and DeAnn Climons is still the registrar. David Squires will take on the role of vice president. Christine McCarthy-Christianson is now treasurer and also in charge of publicity. Rob Lund is in charge of the field preparation.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Christopherson (Bernetta Banfield).
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird today announced the end of the military draft. The last time the nation was without a draft was in the late 1940s when President Harry S. Truman allowed Selective Service to lapse in 1947 and most of 1948. However, it was found that the military services, though sharply reduced after World War II, could not get enough volunteers.
New officers were named by the Yellowstone Trail Blazers Saddle Club during a recent meeting the Jaycee club rooms are headed by Ray Tracy as president and Lorie Herzog is vice president. Also named were
Muriel Rost, secretary; Ellen Childers, treasurer; Toni Herzog, historian and Dr. Joe Baber and Sherrie Allison, two-year-terms on the board of directors.
Mrs. Esther Hill has just returned from a trip to Australia with her daughter Dorothy and family. Dorothy and her husband, Keith Wilhelm, and their son Wiley, 6, who live in Fairbanks, Alaska, decided to take their vacation in Australia and invited their parents, Mrs. Hill of Miles City and Mrs. and Mrs. Homer Wilhelm of Pryor, to join them. Keith is a pilot of Wien Airlines of Alaska and Dorothy works in the airline office.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Powder River Rodeo Association has filed articles of incorporation with county clerk and recorder Joe Doyle as follows: Directors, A. W. Bradshaw, Locate, president; Morris Fleming, Knowlton, secretary; J. J. Boulware, Locate; Mert Tanner, Locate, Paul Young, Terry.
Housewives are being offered something entirely new in washing with the opening on Tuesday morning at nine o’clock of the Laundry Mart at 116 N. 7th Street, Buren Bonine announced today. He is co-owner with G. J. Knepper, formerly of Sheridan, in “blazing the trail” with a trend that is sweeping the nation. Fourteen new Bendix washers have been installed in the new building on North Seventh, decorated and furnished to suggest a spotless laundry. Mr. Bonine said the service is not only for women who have no washing facilities at home or hot water conveniences, but for ranch women who wish to bring their clothes in town and bring them back clean.
Glenn Denton will be the speaker at the weekly Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday at the Metropolitan Cafe banquet room, president Martin Swanson said today. The talk will center around sports in Miles City.
John Smith, linotype operator at the Daily Star, is confined to his home at the Eagles club, suffering from two cracked ribs he sustained while in a severe attack of coughing.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Damage amounting to approximately $3,000 resulted from a fire shortly after five o’clock Thursday evening, which for a time threatened to completely destroy the Hyde hotel on the west end of Main street. The fire was discovered by some small children playing on the street, who entered the hotel, saying there was a fire either in the hotel or an adjoining structure.
Miss Lula Hill, who recently submitted to an operation at a Chicago hospital, writes to local friends that she is convalescing nicely and expects to return home shortly with her mother, who has been at her bedside since the first of the month.
Funeral services for Lois, ten year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Kern, were held at the Wallace chapel this afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Rev. D. O. Ray officiating. Lois passed away at the family home in Milwaukee park following an attack of pneumonia. She was born in Miles City on July 29, 1913, and is survived by her parents, four sisters and one brother.
Robert Lester, four months old son of Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Roley, passed away at the ranch home on Tongue river Thursday night. Funeral services will be held at the J. E. Graves chapel at 11 o’clock this morning.