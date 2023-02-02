25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys easily defeated the Glendive Red Devils wrestling team Thursday night 60-18 at Dawson County High School. The Cowboys put together a new lineup and quickly took a 12-point lead with pins by Spike Buffington and David Bishop.
Miles City Kiwanis Club members hosted a pancake and egg dinner for residents of Holy Rosary Extended Care facility. Kiwanians participating in cooking and serving the dinner were Ruben and Helen Oberlander, John and Jody Menyhart, Bill and Jody Jones, Denise Harvey, Russ Mann, Linda Weideman and Harold Sutherland. The dinner included pancakes with strawberry compote and whipped cream, fried eggs, sausage links and hashbrowns.
Keely Bright of Miles City was named to the Dean’s List for fall quarter 1997 at Winona State College in Winona, Minn.
Sue Ensign of Miles City was among the 248 students at Dickinson State University in North Dakota who were recently named to the fall 1997 Dean’s List.
Cassie Bastian of Miles City was listed on the Dean’s List for fall semester 1997 at Valley City State University in North Dakota.
Philip Oyen, senior Cowboy football player at Custer County District High School, has committed verbally to play with Bozeman’s Montana State University Bobcats football team this fall.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Freier (Barbara Winkley)
Ward Weideman hit a 22-foot jump shot with three seconds to go to give the Miles Community College Pioneers a 94-93 victory over the Powell Trappers here Monday night. Cary Veis hit for 25 points in the first half to keep the Pioneer machine roaring and when he cooled off in the second half, Jim Cartmill came up with a hot hand and 12 points. Veis lead all scorers with 33 points.
Awards were presented at the January meeting of Cub Pack 243. Gold arrows went to Mark Braley and Steve Larson; Bear award to Andy Perkins; Wolf awards to Ricky Wilson; Glen Huschka and Allen Holom. Denner cords went to Steve Larson, Lowell Ulfers, James Hecker and Jon Van Hemelryck. Assistant Denner cords went to Randy Holom, Vaughn Flemming, Les Ulfers and Conan Donnally. Artist activity badges were presented to Keith Holom, Tom Van Hemelryck, Dean Derenberger and Larry Wilson.
Word has been received here that Wally Badgett of Ashland placed third in the saddle bronc riding at a rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Although the draft has been discontinued since the cease-fire was announced in Vietnam, it is still necessary for 18-year-old boys to register for the draft.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Nine ladies from Fort Keogh attended the initial meeting of a new Home Demonstration club being formed, at the home of Mrs. Ray Woodward at the Fort on Thursday afternoon. Mrs. Nina Hammock, home demonstration agent, explained the club plan and the women were all enthusiastic. Mrs. Woodward was chosen president; Mrs. Clarence deLange, vice president; Mrs. Bill Stewart, secretary; and Mrs. Bradford Knapp, publicity chairman.
The Rebekah Thimble club held its first meeting of the year at the home of Mrs. Bill Bell. The election of officers was held at this time. Anna Breitling was re-elected president; Ellen Kuilman, vice president; Effie Beckman, re-elected secretary and Mrs. Mary Haughawout, treasurer.
At the regular meeting of the Women of the Moose, publicity chairman Monema Hudson reported three candidates were initiated: Sadie Baber, Bertha Scheper and Fern Lesckovee.
After a slow first half, the Custer Cowboys started to hit the hoop often enough as the third period opened to pull away from the Fergus Eagles on Friday night and post a final 44-26 conference victory. Don Lucas tallied 12 to lead the Cowboy scoring with Jack McGuire and Gary Anderson each getting an eight total.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Mrs. Hi Farnum, wife of Sheriff Farnum, who has been ill the past month, is somewhat improved, it was announced today.
The graduate nurses at the Holy Rosary hospital were entertained at a “hobo party” Wednesday evening, the entertainment being given in the recreation hall for the nurses at the hospital. A most enjoyable evening was spent, with various forms of amusement including dancing, and a luncheon was served during the party. The graduate nurses are Misses McDonald, Long, Jenkins, Allen, Blair, Bizley and Mesdames Barthelmess and Stith.
Lee Hudson, resident of Coalwood, who was brought to Miles City last night, was taken to the Sisters’ hospital, and is being treated for encephalitis, or what is more commonly known as sleeping sickness, which physicians say is caused by a germ closely related to the influenza germ. While the sickness is now uncommon, it is not necessarily fatal, and the treatment is along the lines of treating the flu. Mr. Hudson is reported to have an unusually severe attack of the disease and his condition is pronounced critical.
Charles E. Brown, manager of the Midland Lumber company, who has been in the Twin Cities on business the past week, returned this morning on No. 15.