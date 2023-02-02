25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys easily defeated the Glendive Red Devils wrestling team Thursday night 60-18 at Dawson County High School. The Cowboys put together a new lineup and quickly took a 12-point lead with pins by Spike Buffington and David Bishop.

Miles City Kiwanis Club members hosted a pancake and egg dinner for residents of Holy Rosary Extended Care facility. Kiwanians participating in cooking and serving the dinner were Ruben and Helen Oberlander, John and Jody Menyhart, Bill and Jody Jones, Denise Harvey, Russ Mann, Linda Weideman and Harold Sutherland. The dinner included pancakes with strawberry compote and whipped cream, fried eggs, sausage links and hashbrowns.