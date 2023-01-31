25 YEARS AGO (1998)Music composed by Johann Strauss and Johann Strauss, Jr., will be featured when the Miles City Community Orchestra presents “An Afternoon with Strauss” on Sunday at the Custer County District High School auditorium. The orchestra has members from Miles City, Glendive, Forsyth, Rock Springs and Ismay areas. Charles Notbohm is director.

Duane Duffy not only bowled a perfect 300 game during Major League play last Thursday at Recreation Lanes, he also earned his sixth 800 series. Duffy put together games of 238 and 279 before finishing with the 300 game for an 817 series. The 800 feet was the first ever to be bowled in league play at the local bowling alley.