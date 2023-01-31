25 YEARS AGO (1998)Music composed by Johann Strauss and Johann Strauss, Jr., will be featured when the Miles City Community Orchestra presents “An Afternoon with Strauss” on Sunday at the Custer County District High School auditorium. The orchestra has members from Miles City, Glendive, Forsyth, Rock Springs and Ismay areas. Charles Notbohm is director.
Duane Duffy not only bowled a perfect 300 game during Major League play last Thursday at Recreation Lanes, he also earned his sixth 800 series. Duffy put together games of 238 and 279 before finishing with the 300 game for an 817 series. The 800 feet was the first ever to be bowled in league play at the local bowling alley.
The Board of Regents approved a request from Miles Community College to restore tuition rates to the 1996-1997 levels Thursday. The two-year Miles City dropped its rates this year to be more competitive with similar colleges in North Dakota and Wyoming. College officials told the regents that the school’s budget needs require the rates be raised for the next school year.
Mike Beyl went undefeated in match play finals to win his second Big 32 championship in the past three years. Thirty-two of Miles City’s top men bowlers compete for the title. It took a four game total of 279 to make the match play finals.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Rev. and Mrs. Grady Chaney (Evelyn Hebb).
Sheriff Bill Damm and Gene Leidholt of the country road crew destroyed 39 slot machines ordered destroyed by the District Court. The machines were seized by the FBI in May of 1971. During the smashing of the machines, change amounting to $43.80 was found inside the machines. The money will be added to the county poor fund.
Tomorrow will the final “coffee time” at Marie’s Gift Shop where coffee and cookies will be served to anyone dropping in to leave a donation to the March of Dimes. Marie Kern has been holding these annual coffee days for many years and each year raises a considerable sum for the March of Dimes fund drive.
When construction crews were excavating the site of the new First Security South Drive-In Bank, they found a wooden tunnel which goes under Seventh Street. The big timbers were found in excellent condition. Apparently, the tunnel was used to transmit steam from the Montana Dakota Utilities, Co. plant on Bridge to buildings on Main Street for heating. By next year, the MDU building will have been torn down and workers at First Security South plugged up the end of the tunnel with concrete.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Bob Scanlan, president of the Jaycees, emphasizes the fact that the dinner Tuesday evening, Feb. 3, at the Crossroads Inn is open to the public. At that time, the distinguished service award will be presented to the young man chosen by ballot cast by Miles City businessmen as outstanding young man of Miles City during 1947.
The Milwaukee Service club held a March of Dimes party Wednesday night in the service club room of the Milwaukee depot. There was an election of officers as follows: Park D. Burns, chairman; J. D. Wagner, vice chairman; Paul Biedrzycki, secretary; T. M. Bankey, treasurer.
Two carloads of Future Farmers of America left Custer County high school this morning for Billings where they will attend the livestock tour arranged for chapters of the district. In the party are Carl Bracken, his son, Roger, Cecil Kolka, George Shy, Charles White, in one car, and in another, Bob Lynam, Jim Simms, Tom Dudley, Art Larson, Ray Gaskill and Wayne Lathrop.
Mr. and Mrs. James Nugent, who have been visiting their son, Dr. James Nugent, in Miami, Fla., have gone to New York for a visit. They have attended conventions in Washington, D. C., and in Florida, and in all, will have been away six weeks when they return to Miles City.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The developments in the railroad situation are having the effect of increasing activity in local real estate, according to Miles City real estate dealers, who report that with the railroad prospects becoming brighter, they are daily receiving inquiries for land and city property. More inquiries have been received within the past two months, they report, than in several months.
Olive Yates, of Rock Springs, and a student at the high school, who has been ill with plural pneumonia the past week, at the hospital, is reported much improved.
Beatrice Homewood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Homewood, was taken to the Holy Rosary hospital this morning, suffering from appendicitis.
One horse belonging to the Yellowstone Ice company was drowned and the other was only rescued after considerable difficulty when a team which the company is using to haul ice to the city for storing fell through the ice of the Yellowstone river, two miles northwest of the city, near the city water plant, at 8 o’clock this morning. The driver jumped to safety as the sled went down.
Austin Knapp returned this morning to the Pine Hills, after spending a day or two in the city on business.