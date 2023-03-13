Sonny Linger of Miles City will be recognized among rodeo legends this summer when he becomes the ProRodeo Hall of Fame’s first inductee into the rodeo lifetime achievement category. The category was created this year to recognize those nominees who do not easily fit into other other categories or who fit into more than one category. Linger, 69, has never missed a National Finals Rodeo since the event’s inception in 1959. At the majority of the NFR’s Linger has attended, the Montana cowboy could be found behind the scenes working as an NRF employee.
Scheduling of extracurricular activities, from boys’ basketball to band, is causing concern with school officials, teachers and parents. A review of lost school time and the number of activities during the week headed discussion during Tuesday’s school board meeting as Activities Director Ted Schreiber prepares next year’s schedule beginning March 18.
On a close vote, council members who wanted to split the difference on a new backhoe edged those who had other opinions. The council decided to buy a Caterpillar for $97,836 on a 3-4 vote. The model chosen met 93.5 percent of the city’s criteria, according to a comparison sheet handed out by Pat Rogers, director of the city’s Engineering and Operations Department.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — March 11. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Marion H. Pratt (Sidell Rhoades). March 12. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Tomalino (Sonja Jacobson). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Thibault (Vaunada Brodston), Forsyth. March 13. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Hagedorn (Marianne Cooley), Broadus. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Beard (Kay Anest), Colstrip. A son to Mr. and Mrs. James Trenka (Amber Moore.)
Miles Citians turned out in proud numbers Sunday as they welcomed home the 1973 State Class A Champion Custer County Cowboys. Several hundred cars as well as twice as many people gave the Cowboys a
tumultuous homecoming after their championship victory Saturday night when they defeated the Dawson County Red Devils of Glendive for the title. Coach Bruce Zinne now gets to boast that he, like Bob Nees before him, won a state championship in his first year as coach.
The Tongue River CowBelles met Feb. 28 at the home of Mrs. Dean Woodward with Mrs. Gary Woodward as co-hostess. The following new officer were elected: Mrs. Deming Doak, president; Mrs. Robert Nixon, vice president; Mrs. Gary Woodward, secretary-treasurer; Mrs. Cleon Lesh, corresponding secretary and reporter; Mrs. Wallace Lockie, Southeastern Director and Mrs. Nixon, scrapbook chairman.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Faculty members and junior girls from Custer high have chosen Helen Hoffman to attend the Girls’ State at Billings this summer and Elaine Strand is her alternate. The state is being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Rod McKay and Gordie Spear left this afternoon for Baker where they will referee the third annual basketball tournament that starts tonight. The meet is sponsored by the Baker Athletic association and includes teams from Beach, Wibaux, Rhame, Ekalaka, Plevna, Ismay, Ollie and Baker.
The Senior Woman’s club will have their annual tea for the Junior Woman’s club on Friday evening at the Milwaukee Woman’s club house. A short special meeting at eight will be followed by a program directed by Mrs. Louis Woodcock. The club chorus will sing and two films, “America the Beautiful” and “The History of Silver Plating” will be shown. Mrs. W. P. Lakin will have charge of a display of old silver.
The annual St. Patrick’s tea given by the Sacred Heart Altar society will be Sunday afternoon at the home of Mrs. J. A. Connelly between the hours of three and five. Pouring will be Mrs. Paul Jelinek, Mrs. Bob Regan, Mrs. Leo Knoll and Mrs. Tom Killworth. On the serving committee are Mrs. Joe Elzea, Mrs. John Lenertz, Mrs. William Niklas, Mrs. Leo Gruba and Mrs. E. J. Carroll.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Winning two state championships in one year is the proud accomplishment of the athletes of Custer county high school, who, after winning the state football championship from Great Falls at Butte in November, won similar honors at Bozeman last night by taking the basketball championship in the final game with Missoula 11-6. Late pedestrians, home-going movie fans or those who had been to the dances downtown or downtown on business at 11 o’clock, witnessed a great sight when more than a dozen high school students did a snake dance down Main street to the accompaniment of wild cheers and school yells.
There are two cases of diphtheria quarantined in the city, it was announced on Saturday.
Mrs. Anna R. Gibb, early pioneer and widow of the late Judge John Gibb, passed away at her home at 812 Palmer at 7:43 o’clock last night, at the age of 77 years, nine months and 10 days. All the members of her immediate family were present, and included her sons, John Gibb and Dr. W. A. Gibb and Mrs. Daisy Campbell, her daughter who came from Great Falls three weeks ago and has remained with her mother constantly since that time.