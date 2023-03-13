25 YEARS AGO (1998)

Sonny Linger of Miles City will be recognized among rodeo legends this summer when he becomes the ProRodeo Hall of Fame’s first inductee into the rodeo lifetime achievement category. The category was created this year to recognize those nominees who do not easily fit into other other categories or who fit into more than one category. Linger, 69, has never missed a National Finals Rodeo since the event’s inception in 1959. At the majority of the NFR’s Linger has attended, the Montana cowboy could be found behind the scenes working as an NRF employee.