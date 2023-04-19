25 YEARS AGO (1998)The issue of long-term trailer parking on city streets arose again before the Miles City Council, which last year passed an ordinance to curb the practice. Russell Martin of the 200 block of Center Avenue, who was among those urging an ordinance be passed last year, spoke at the requests of citizens section of Tuesday’s council meeting. “It seems like nothing is being done,” Martin said, citing several trailer parked long term in his neighborhood, including one across the street from the mayor’s residence.
A week after surviving a plane crash, local professional rodeo cowboy Marty Buckingham told Gayle Mathison’s sixth graders at Lincoln Elementary School about the ordeal and answered their questions. The pilot’s leg was broken but, Buckingham said, fortunately the rodeo riders had plenty of athletic tape and were able to take a bar make a splint.
Five local golfers participated in the Peter Yegan Pro-Am Golf Tournament Monday in Billings. The Miles City team members were Tat Cain, Steve Gibson, Garrett McFarland, Jeff Skidmore and Town & Country Club professional Patrick Stoltz. The team finished four-under par and Stoltz shot a 73 to place fifth among the pros.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Vaughn Kempf, a Miles City Junior High ninth grader, reached the semi-finals at the State Speech Meet in Missoula last weekend and ranked fourteenth overall in the solo humorous acting category.
To date, two Custer County High School students — Matt Jordan and Jim Lucas — have filed for the position of president of the Custer County High School student association for the 1973-74 school year. Elections for president, vice president and secretary of the association will be held May 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Lucas spent the past weekend in Billings attending the annual meeting of the Montana Independent Bankers Association. Lucas is president of First Security Bank here.
Male golfers from Custer High were victorious and the Cowboy girls came in a close second Saturday in a contest against Sidney and Glasgow held at the Town & Country Club. Medalists in the boys competition were Bill Mitchell, Dan Stoltz and Mike Bishop. Nancy Wallick headed the girls finalists.
Site preparation for new Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Service Store is underway at the corner of Leighton Blvd. and Highway 10 and should be completed with three months, according to John Klamm, Sr. who is constructing the building for lease to the Goodyear Company.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Future Homemakers received awards at a recent meeting of the club held in the home economics rooms at Custer county high school. Awards were presented to Jane Brown, Lynn Jelinek, Joan Wiel, Marie and Mable Larson, Helen Herrick, Mary Bohling, Barbara Wood, LuAnne Allen, Maxine Richardson, Ruth Anderson, Gertrude Hirsch, Irene Friesz, Nancy Peterson, Jean Miller, Maureen Piner and Patricia Russell.
V. F. W. and Auxiliary officers were installed in joint ceremonies at the Eagles Hall Tuesday evening with Dorothy Perkins to lead the auxiliary for the coming year and Jack Teats head of V. F. W.
Fourteen charter members of the Toastmistress club attended the first regular meeting held in the banquet room of the Metropolitan cafe this week. At the meeting, Toastmaster Rex Campbell gave pointers on how the meetings should be conducted. Mrs. George Ruffner was topicmistress, assigning table topics for discussion. Other officers are Mrs. Art Arnold, president; Mrs. William Grogan, vice president; Mrs. Carroll, treasurer; and Mrs. Jack Miller, secretary.
The Home Making chapter night was held at the last meeting of the Women of the Moose with an interesting program presented by Dixie Ducello. Five dollars was donated to cancer control. In card games after the meeting, winners were Esther Ketcham and Sophia Steen.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)George W. Burt, pioneer ranchman of Custer county who for years has made his home at Kinsey, passed away Sunday afternoon at an advanced age after an illness of several years. He is survived by his widow, one son, Paul of Kinsey, and two daughters, Mrs. A. B. Middleton and Miss Jessie Burt. He also leaves two sisters, Mrs. Wm. Fullerton and Mrs. Dave Bickle, both of whom live near Ismay.
Many of the visitors to the thirty-eighth annual convention of the Montana Stockgrowers association being held here, plan to leave tonight for their homes, having remained over for the railway celebration, which is being held east of the Miles City oil refinery this afternoon.
Definite assurances that work will be started on the new $50,000 Northern Pacific depot at Miles City this month have been received here, it was announced this morning. The Northern Pacific is planning other improvements for this part of Montana this year, and is putting on a force of workmen at the Horton gravel pits this week, to take out ballast to be used on this part of the main line.
Mr. and Mrs. John Duncan are in the city having some dental work done this week.