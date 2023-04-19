25 YEARS AGO (1998)The issue of long-term trailer parking on city streets arose again before the Miles City Council, which last year passed an ordinance to curb the practice. Russell Martin of the 200 block of Center Avenue, who was among those urging an ordinance be passed last year, spoke at the requests of citizens section of Tuesday’s council meeting. “It seems like nothing is being done,” Martin said, citing several trailer parked long term in his neighborhood, including one across the street from the mayor’s residence.

A week after surviving a plane crash, local professional rodeo cowboy Marty Buckingham told Gayle Mathison’s sixth graders at Lincoln Elementary School about the ordeal and answered their questions. The pilot’s leg was broken but, Buckingham said, fortunately the rodeo riders had plenty of athletic tape and were able to take a bar make a splint.