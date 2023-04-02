25 YEARS AGO (1998)What had been the Miles City Veterans Affairs Medical Center is now the Miles City Division of VA Healthcare Montana, an integrated statewide system. The system will be headquartered at Fort Harrison in Helena under Director Joe Underkofler. Marilyn Frize, who is acting director after the retirement of Miles City’s director, Dick Stanley, will be Miles City’s operations manager, while Ava Boschee is clinic director.
The community is benefiting from an accident in which a load of produce overturned at a detour near Hathaway early Monday morning. Jerke Livestock, Inc., owned the truck and said some of the boxes broke open, in which case the buyer would not accept the load. His insurance company told him to go ahead and give away the produce. Different churches, charities and individuals have collected free lettuce, strawberries and other California produce the accident.
Two local wrestlers brought home state championship medals this weekend after winning their divisions in the 1998 Montana State AAU Freestyle Wrestling Championships at Belgrade. Matt Harding won the won the 138.5-pound Cadet division for the state championship and Tony Abril was awarded the title for the 45 pound Midgets. There were 1,59 wrestlers competing in the two-day tourney.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS—A son to Mr. and Mrs. Keith E. Hanson (Pamela Doreen Ferguson), Terry.
Local students at Rocky Mountain College named to the fall semester honor roll are Lori Marlene Newman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rod Newman and Gail Louanne Grovenstein, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Grovenstein.
Theresa Jardine has been named to the dean’s list following winter quarter at the National College of Business in Rapid City, S. D. She is enrolled in the legal secretarial program leading to an associate degree in science and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Jardine.
Mrs. Vera Benasky was honored upon her retirement from nursing at a dinner at the Champagne Room of the Crossroads Inn given by the personnel of the Veteran’s Hospital. Mrs. Benasky has been working as a registered nurse in Miles City since graduating from the Holy Rosary Presentation School of Nursing in 1940. She has been employed at both local hospitals and also served three years in the Army Nurse Corps.
The Roy Hansons returned returned recently from California, Arizona and Colorado to find the weather better here! They visited “Miles City South,” otherwise known as Phoenix and had dinner with the Arthur Kuilmans.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Richard Efta of Sacred Heart high school won first prize, Joan Jackson and Laura Marie Dudley, both students in Custer county high school, won second and third on the American Legion Auxiliary contest on “Americanism” essays.
Mrs. Elsie Flinn and Miss Vera Bendawald visited in Forsyth, Hysham, Vanada and Rosebue during the first of the week interviewing young women interested in entering the Presentation school of nursing with the June and September classes. The new program of recruitment covers young men also taking nursing as a preliminary to a pre-medic course.
Thirteen Miles City boys, students of Custer county high school, are among the 80 representatives of the four Montana Key Clubs having their first state meeting in Billings Friday and Saturday. Delegates from Miles City are Pat Wickersham and Jim Genz. Other members attending from here are Dick Wohlgenant, Bob Williamson, Ward Shanahan, Carl Hutchinson and Leroy Richmond, Bill Hafel, Don Lucas, Russell Mann, Marlyn Husband, George Snow and Lewis Davis.
Mayor and Mrs. Prescott Boutelle will be adult guests at the Harmony Hangout birthday party at the Legion hall Saturday night. There will be music by Bill Niklas four-piece orchestra and a birthday cake made up of 350 individual cakes.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The Dempsey-Gibbons fight at Shelby is now assured, according to a message received here by A. L. Johnson, commander of Custer Post No. 5, from Loy J. Molumby, state commander of the American Legion of Great Falls. Mr. Molumby states ticket sales for the big fight, which will be held on July 4, exceeds all expectations and fans will be there from all parts of the state and other states. The bout is being promoted by the America Legion boxing commission.
E. H. Perica of the Sunday creek Poultry Farms has a pleasing display of baby white leghorn chicks in the display window of the Foster Drug store, Seventh and Main. The chicks are ten days old and are a study in energy and ambition.
James P. Welch, of the Mountain States Telegram and Telegraph company, has moved his family into the home they recently purchfrom Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Oram, who are leaving next week for California.
Clark E. Goodman of Shawmut was seriously injured about the body and sustained a broken arm on Saturday morning when his team ran away and pulled a binder, which he was moving, over his body when he fell. Mr. Goodman was brought to Miles City on No. 18, which arrived at 7:30 last night, and was taken to the Sisters’ hospital in the J. E. Graves ambulance.