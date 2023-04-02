25 YEARS AGO (1998)What had been the Miles City Veterans Affairs Medical Center is now the Miles City Division of VA Healthcare Montana, an integrated statewide system. The system will be headquartered at Fort Harrison in Helena under Director Joe Underkofler. Marilyn Frize, who is acting director after the retirement of Miles City’s director, Dick Stanley, will be Miles City’s operations manager, while Ava Boschee is clinic director.

The community is benefiting from an accident in which a load of produce overturned at a detour near Hathaway early Monday morning. Jerke Livestock, Inc., owned the truck and said some of the boxes broke open, in which case the buyer would not accept the load. His insurance company told him to go ahead and give away the produce. Different churches, charities and individuals have collected free lettuce, strawberries and other California produce the accident.