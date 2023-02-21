25 YEARS AGO (1998)The mapping of county roads should be completed in four or five days, and the logging of private driveways and digital pictures of residences will take a few more months, according to county road supervisor Jerry Forman. A global positioning unit, which uses satellites for pinpointing locations, has been used to map the roads, culverts, signs, cattle guards and anything that may be wanted on the map.
Helen Orestad called the Southeastern Montana Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association on Friday at the Holy Rosary meeting room. Eighteen members were present. In honor of Larry Burlingame, state president, who passed away recently, Casey Stengel and Mary Tooke donated money to the Custer County Educational Scholarship Foundation.
Several ladies have been accepted as new members of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1579. They are Maxine Yankoff, Jacqueline Smith, Shirley Lee Hendry, Karen S. Jellison and her daughter, Dustie Jellison, Dawn Kuper and Renee Strand.
The award of $400 scholarship pledges to Miles City youth sports organizations was announced by Mike Stevenson, Miles City Kiwanis Club president. The organizations include Miles City Youth Hockey, Miles City Youth Soccer, Miles City Little Guy Football and Miles City Little League Baseball.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bryan (Ramona Shawver), Jordan.
Clayton Jones, son of Mrs. Aleta Husted, has been selected to serve as a page in the Montana House of Representatives. Clayton is a senior at Custer County High School.
Don Manker, Broadus rancher-poet, took second with his “February Thaw,” a poem in the Georgia State Poetry Contest. Colorado has asked Manker to be finalist judge for the Colorado state poetry contest in April for modern poetry and haiku.
Kenneth Walcheck of the local Montana Fish and Game office will
show a film on the Yellowstone River at tonight’s meeting of the Yellowstone Agate Club. The meeting begins at 8 p.m. in the Brand Room of the First National Bank.
The Region V Council for Developmental Disabilities announced that the Southeastern Montana Association for Retarded Children in Glendive has received a grant of $389.50 in federal money to assist in sponsoring a regional special Olympics meet for eastern Montana.
Ninth grade boys in the bachelor living home ec class at Miles City Junior High are beautiful these days because they are wearing tie-dyed garments they created themselves on their unit on clothing.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Ed Pearson of Hot Springs, S. D., spent a few days this week with Mrs. Pearson’s mother, Mrs. Theresa Hinnewinkel.
Dr. Harold Harlowe leaves Saturday night for Butte where he will attend the Montana Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Academy of Otolarynology, which will held there Feb. 22 and 23. Dr. Harlowe will present a paper at the sessions.
The two sixth grades of the Washington school presented a George Washington program during their music class period to members of their class on Friday afternoon. The program was in charge of a pupil committee: Darlene Hanson, chairman; announcer Ellamae Bailey and Dorothy Hill. Taking part in the program were Carol Price, Lorena Lathrop, Douglas Waldow and Gene Burshek.
The Sage Riders had a Valentine party Saturday afternoon at the Rendezvous, when 60 of them gathered for a social afternoon and evening, each bringing something for the sumptuous Dutch lunch that was served at three o’clock. Committee members in charge of the pleasant affair were Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hanson, Bob Conway and Lee Parks.
Miss Mary Emily Robinson gave a surprise birthday dinner party for Miss Sharon Christopherson on Feb. 15. Dinner guests were Misses Kay Wohlgenant, Arleen Kolka, Dorothy Hardesty, Bessie Browning, Jane Murry, and Pat Russell.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)“Dad” Lamp and Frank Everson are among the business visitors in the city today from Garland. Mr. Lamp states that when the new railroad is built south better roads will be needed so the farmers living at some distance from the railroad may reach the outside world at points nearer than Miles City. He says the railroad will build up that region and encourage development.
The ice harvest at Miles City has been finished for this year, and all ice houses are now filled. J. E. Campbell of the Miles City Ice company says that once more, the Tongue and Yellowstone rivers have produced plenty of ice, although for a time the January thaw occasioned some concern when the ice started going out.
E. E. Miller, manager of the local telephone exchange, is able to be about again today, following his illness Monday.
The teams representing the eleven high schools of eastern Montana counties which will take part in the district high school basketball tournament, which opens at the Custer county high school gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon, will arrive in the city tomorrow morning, according to Coach D. C. McAuliffe, who announces that drawings will be made during Wednesday forenoon.