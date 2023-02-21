25 YEARS AGO (1998)The mapping of county roads should be completed in four or five days, and the logging of private driveways and digital pictures of residences will take a few more months, according to county road supervisor Jerry Forman. A global positioning unit, which uses satellites for pinpointing locations, has been used to map the roads, culverts, signs, cattle guards and anything that may be wanted on the map.

Helen Orestad called the Southeastern Montana Retired Teachers and School Personnel Association on Friday at the Holy Rosary meeting room. Eighteen members were present. In honor of Larry Burlingame, state president, who passed away recently, Casey Stengel and Mary Tooke donated money to the Custer County Educational Scholarship Foundation.