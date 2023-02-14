25 YEARS AGO (1998)For the first time this season, the Cowgirls went to the fifth game of rally play Tuesday night at home with the Broadus Lady Hawks taking the non-conference match victory 6-15, 15-4, 15-6, 12-15, 15-6. The match was “the best team play we’ve had all year,” said Jaimie Hirsch, head Cowgirls volleyball coach.

Mid-Rivers Internet, a subsidiary of Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, finalized the purchase of assets of InternetCo., an eastern Montana internet provider based in Lewistown on Jan. 31. According to Mid-Rivers Member Service Coordinator Dick Melvin, the purchase of InternetCo’s assets consists of about 700 internet subscribers in Miles City, Lewistown, Glendive and Sidney. Mid-Rivers Internet provides about 3,000 customers with Internet service, Melvin said.