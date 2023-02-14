25 YEARS AGO (1998)For the first time this season, the Cowgirls went to the fifth game of rally play Tuesday night at home with the Broadus Lady Hawks taking the non-conference match victory 6-15, 15-4, 15-6, 12-15, 15-6. The match was “the best team play we’ve had all year,” said Jaimie Hirsch, head Cowgirls volleyball coach.
Mid-Rivers Internet, a subsidiary of Mid-Rivers Telephone Cooperative, finalized the purchase of assets of InternetCo., an eastern Montana internet provider based in Lewistown on Jan. 31. According to Mid-Rivers Member Service Coordinator Dick Melvin, the purchase of InternetCo’s assets consists of about 700 internet subscribers in Miles City, Lewistown, Glendive and Sidney. Mid-Rivers Internet provides about 3,000 customers with Internet service, Melvin said.
The Rural Fire Association has a problem and state law may provide a solution. The leaders of local firefighting organizations plan meetings in the next three weeks so people can talk about it. Elsie Zabroski, the RFA’s fire chief, told the Custer County commissioners Wednesday that only one in three of the property owners in the area the RFA serves pays the $40 annual homeowners’ dues to the volunteer fire department. State law allows the creation of a fire service area by commissioners.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. David Witt (Karen Clark), Sand Springs. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Klein (Velva Heupel). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Parent (Carol Sorlien). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Watson (Flossie Smith), Forsyth. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. William Defferding (Beverly Hinman), Baker. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Terry Murnion (Deanna Frady), Jordan. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Ferrin (Debra Arnold).
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Christman were honored on Sunday, Feb. 4, at a reception honoring their 50th wedding anniversary. The reception was held at the First Presbyterian Church. Albert Christmas and Bertha Delker were married at Eureka, S. D. in 1923. They moved to Ismay in 1930 and to
Miles City in 1955. The couple’s four children all attended.
Custer Chapter No. 25, Order of Eastern Star, met Tuesday evening with Mrs. Duncan Finlayson, worthy matron, and Sam Wright, worthy patron, presiding. A social hour followed the meeting. Hostesses included Mrs. Don Gallup, chairman, Mrs. Gladys Sad, Adna Mae Kresic and Mrs. Edna May Kresic.
Bill Combs, chairman of the Unified School Board, will appear on You and Your Schools over station KATL Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Traffic through the sub-way under the Northern Pacific tracks on east Main Street was held up over an hour on Monday shortly after noon. A truck with a trailer that had a capacity of 12,000 gallons was too high to clear and became stuck in the underpass. The tires were deflated and with the use of wreckers, the trailer was finally pulled out backwards.
Miss Ruth Herzog, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Herzog of the Yellowstone valley, has gone to Aberdeen, S. D., to take the initial six months training at St. Luke’s hospital, after which she will return to Holy Rosary to complete her studies in the Presentation School of Nursing.
Mrs. C. H. Mott is a patient at Holy Rosary hospital suffering from a dislocated shoulder she sustained in a fall at her home when she tripped over a rug.
Plans are nearing completion for the start of the 12 teams District Four basketball tournament at 2:15 on Wednesday afternoon on Custer County high school floor. Two interesting side shows will go along with the regular games as 12 free throw contestants battle it out for the championship and cheering sections from the different schools try for the championship trophy.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The annual ice carnival by the Miles City skating club held at the city rink on Sunday afternoon was attended by a crowd estimated at approximately one thousand persons. The success of the carnival is credited in large measure to the untiring efforts of Joe Feeley, who helped arrange the program, and took an active part in lining up the various races and filled in wherever assistance was needed.
A long distance telephone message from Winnett this morning divulged that a fifty mile gale was blowing there, accompanied by a temperature of 30 degrees below zero.
The St. Valentine Dance, given by the Misses Sarah Gosselin and Olive Hooper on Saturday night at the SY school house south of Beebe was reported one of the best dances of the season. The music was excellent, also the supper, which was enjoyed by a large crowd present.
George W. Myers, register at the United States land office, is still confined to his home by illness, although his condition is reported as slightly improved.
Ratmand and Mittlemeyer have rented floor space in the Cash Grocery and will open a meat market within a few days.