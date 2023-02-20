25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Six Miles City shooters qualified for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw District Championships held Sunday in Glendive, including Hayes Venable. Venable won the boys’ division of the local free throw shoot on Jan. 31 at Sacred Heart School gym.
The Lady Pioneers played their best game of the season Sunday at University of North Dakota Lake Region beating the Lady Royals 80-71. Justine Pivac led the team in scoring with 28 points, shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Teammates Nicole Hamilton and Stephanie Wendt combined for 20 points and 13 rebounds.
A partnership has been tentatively approved between Habitat for Humanity and Miles Community College this week. The final contract has not been drawn up, but agreement has been reached on most of the points of concern for both parties. It is the college’s goal to use its Building Technology Program students to build a Habitat for Humanity house over the next 18 months. The roughed-out terms for the Miles City agreement provides that Habitat provides the lot and all construction materials, provides the sub-contracting work that cannot be done by MCC students, provides the building designs and inspections.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. John D. Barbero (Diana Lynn Reeves), Broadus.
Annual awards were made to two groups of young people and a special award to an adult during the Washington’s birthday tea given by the Daughters of the American Revolution in the Elks Home Sunday afternoon. Authors of essays on “A Patriot in 1773” were Lenore Pfaff, first place, 8th grade, Twin Buttes; Suzanne Doran, first place, 7th grade, Twin Buttes; and Monte Lesh, first place, 6th grade, Garland School. Good Citizen winners were Pat Fandrich, Colstrip; Chris Anderson, Miles City; Della May, Hysham; Charita Richards, Broadus and Carol Ferguson, Forsyth. Dave Rivenes received a special citation for his work with the AAU.
Custer County High School’s Larry Guerechit, Miles City’s first state champion in a long time, returned home this weekend with not only the state title but an unblemished record of 28 wins and no losses. Guerechit won the title the same manner he had won many other tourneys — he decisioned Don Karls of Billings Central.
Jane Howe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Howe of Miles City, has been selected as a page to serve in the House of Representatives in the state legislature in Helena. Miss Howe is a senior at Custer County High School.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Earl W. Kildahl reported today that he enjoyed a pleasant visit on Wednesday night with his cousin, the Rev. Harold B. Kildahl, Jr., traveling with the Nordic Cathedral choir, now on tour under the auspices of Luther college of Decorah, Iowa. The Rev. Mr. Kildahl, residing in Minnesota near the Twin Cities, is manager of the group. The cousins met at the Montana theatre both before and after the presentation of the concert.
Authorized by the action taken at the weekly luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, President Roy Carlson this morning announced the appointment of five members to act on the National Guard unit committee. They are Herb Abel, chairman; Mayor Prescott Boutelle, Charles M. Hatch, Dr. F. L. Anderson and Dave Rivenes. “We anticipate that this committee,” Carlson said, “will take the lead of the movement to secure the construction of an armory in Miles City.”
Visiting high school juniors and seniors are receiving personal invitations from the student nurses of the Presentation School of Nursing, Holy Rosary Unit, to attend the open house and tea at the nurses’ home Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock. Miss Geraldine Fishbein, student body president, Miss Stella Repp and Miss Mary Lou Pearson will pour at tea.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Harold Smith, age 18, passed away at the Miles City hospital at 8 o’clock Sunday morning after a week’s illness, having been suddenly stricken last Sunday morning with an acute attack of appendicitis, and was brought to the city and operated on two days later. His condition was considered precarious following the operation, due to his appendix having burst before he reached the city, although hopes for his recovery were entertained until within a short time of his demise. He, together with his brother, Howard, have made their home with their nearest relative, their aunt, Mrs. Tolley Hartwick, both their parents having already gone before.
At the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Shipman, in West Liberty, Ohio, occurred the marriage of Charles E. Trzcinski and Blanche W. Shipman. Mr. Trzcinski is the brother of J. J. Trzcinski of Miles City and is well known here.
Miss Betty Sawtell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. J. Sawtell, will entertain a number of her little friends at a dinner party at the Olive hotel, the occasion being her seventh birthday. Covers will be laid for the hostess and nine guests who include Marjorie McKinnon, Doris Lou Love, Margaret Love, Ann Leavitt, Carlene Calvin, Kathryn Wedge, Catherine Brown, Petty Day and Lora Berta Holt.