25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowgirls placed four golfers in the top ten to win the Sidney Golf Invitational Meet held Friday at the Sidney Country Club. Sisters Amber and Ashley Griffith tied with scores of 92 after 18 holes and had to go into a chip-off to determine second place. Amber won the chip-off to finish second behind Jill Selman of Glendive. Molly Hathaway was third with 93 and Raelee Cridland placed ninth, shooting 102.

Miles City Police Department officers patrolled 103,769 miles on city streets and used 7,879 gallons of gas, according to the police department’s year-end statistics. Officers investigated 1,824 reports of criminal activity, some unfounded, and interviewed 1,238 suspects, victims and witnesses. There were 98 felony arrests and 828 misdemeanor arrests.