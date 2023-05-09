25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowgirls placed four golfers in the top ten to win the Sidney Golf Invitational Meet held Friday at the Sidney Country Club. Sisters Amber and Ashley Griffith tied with scores of 92 after 18 holes and had to go into a chip-off to determine second place. Amber won the chip-off to finish second behind Jill Selman of Glendive. Molly Hathaway was third with 93 and Raelee Cridland placed ninth, shooting 102.
Miles City Police Department officers patrolled 103,769 miles on city streets and used 7,879 gallons of gas, according to the police department’s year-end statistics. Officers investigated 1,824 reports of criminal activity, some unfounded, and interviewed 1,238 suspects, victims and witnesses. There were 98 felony arrests and 828 misdemeanor arrests.
The Students of the Month for March at Washington Middle School are Jennifer Hanvold, Britta Krause, Kevin Boschee and Eric Petroff, eighth grade; and Tracy Nayes, Sandra Young, Jake Reyman and Kevin Tooke, seventh grade.
Eric Hogan of Miles City initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi on Sunday, April 19, at Montana State University-Bozeman. Forty-two seniors and 45 seniors were initiated into the honor society during Sunday’s program.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — May 7. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Asher (Muriel Glasspoole). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Drane (Agnes Beard). May 8. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Arnoldt (Marilynn Leitholt). A son to Mr. and Mrs. Dave Phipps (Nelleen Rose O’Connor), Sand Springs.
Jim Carlson of Miles City, pharmacist at Thompson Rexall Drug Store, was elected secretary and member of the board of directors of the Montana Pharmaceutical Association at the annual meeting held in Billings Saturday.
Attending the National Association of Postal Supervisors convention in Billings Saturday were Jack Nitschke, assistant postmaster; Lew Morgan, superintendent of mails; and Vern Tittsworth, foreman of mails.
“How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” more than succeeded with first nighters at the Miles Community College student union building. The musical features John Combs as J. Pierrepont Finch, Rhonda Howe as Rosemary, Truman Bovee as Boss J. B. Bigley, Janet Jones as Hedy, Dave Thompson as the boss’s nephew. Others in the cast include Judy Richardson, Vic Riggs, Rick Crone, Marty Lynam, Heather Hilstad, Bryce Hatcher, John Zeilstra, Brent Bannister, Monte Rapstad, Brent Holladay, Gordie Stabler, Terry Groah, Debbie Roe, Bev Hepperle, Kristy Bechtold, Debbie Blanks, Carol Buerkle, Sandy Hafla, Judy Hardesty, Elaine Hendrixson, Marie Simpson and Mary Wilson.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Donald L. Thibault has been discharged from the U. S. Marine Corps after serving 18 months as a private first class and has returned to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andy Thibault of Miles City. Donald has been stationed in China and Guam since completing his basic training at San Diego. His brother Frank is now serving in the U. S. Air Corps.
Howard Koch of Brockway, one of the increasing number of “flying ranchers” in this area, made a trip into town this morning, bringing his mother for a clinic visit. Howard started his flying career in Miles City when he took training in the early part of the war, in the CPT. Since the war, he has gone back into ranching but has also kept up flying and has owned his own two-place Aeronica Chief for several years. Koch also has his own landing field with three runways and also a hanger.
A total of 25 teachers from 19 rural school districts of Custer county, together with their pupils to the number of around 150 to 200, many accompanied by their parents and friends, were present today at the 1948 renewal at the annual rural track meet at the Eastern Montana Fair grounds. This meet is sponsored by the Miles City Kiwanis club.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Tired, dusty, but happy, some hundred boys, students of the three city schools for the most part, returned last night from an all-day hike to Signal Butte, and back, in company with Supt. J. A. Anderson and Prof. Smith, manual training instructor at the Washington school. The party left here early Saturday morning and after reaching the Butte, spent the day in searching its coulees and ravines for fossils and other bits of natural history.
The new Continental Oil company service station, which is being built on the corner of Main and Center, where Berg Decorating company was formerly located, is taking on shape and should be completed this week, it is believed.
Carter Snell, of the Snell elevator company, who has just returned from a trip to Broadus, and other points in the south country, reports the roads in excellent condition. Wheat and oats are up now, there is plenty of grass, and a large acreage of corn is being planted, he says.
A one-day roundup at the Cross ranch on little Powder river is planned for June 16. The roundup will be held under the direction of Robert Eccles, Charles Schofield and Bobby Higgins.