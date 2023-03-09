25 YEARS AGO (1998)Eighteen members of the Miles City Family and Community Education Club answered roll call at the group’s Monday meeting in the home of Florence Yablonski. Bernadette Miller and Gayle Muggli were hostesses. Miller and Muggle presented the program “Homemaker Jeopardy.”

The Miles Community College Pioneers were upended by the host team of the Men’s College Region IX Basketball Tournament in Scottsbluff, Neb., Tuesday afternoon. It was the last Pioneer game for six of the MCC players — Mark Randen, Skip Schroeder, Brian Batzloff, Wes Keller, Jerry Lei and Wellington De Oliveira.