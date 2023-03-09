25 YEARS AGO (1998)Eighteen members of the Miles City Family and Community Education Club answered roll call at the group’s Monday meeting in the home of Florence Yablonski. Bernadette Miller and Gayle Muggli were hostesses. Miller and Muggle presented the program “Homemaker Jeopardy.”
The Miles Community College Pioneers were upended by the host team of the Men’s College Region IX Basketball Tournament in Scottsbluff, Neb., Tuesday afternoon. It was the last Pioneer game for six of the MCC players — Mark Randen, Skip Schroeder, Brian Batzloff, Wes Keller, Jerry Lei and Wellington De Oliveira.
Custer County Dollars for Scholars will join with Custer County District High School students for the fourth annual Dollars for Scholars Phone-A-Thon tonight and Tuesday. Half of the money will awarded as scholarships at the 1998 CCDHS graduation and the other half will be added to the scholarship endowment for future scholarships, said Grover Briggs, past president of the foundation and a member of the foundation’s board of directors.
On Tuesday, interested contractors will gather at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility for a pre-bid conference on the new $10.3 million 94-bed consolidated living unit authorized by the 1997 Legislature. Bids will be opened in Helena 15 days later.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)WASHINGTON — The National Collegiate Athletic Association is attempting to do away with the Amateur Athletic Union, AAU president David Rivenes of Miles City, Mont., said after testifying before the House Subcommittee on Higher Education. The subcommittee was hearing testimony on an AAU-NCAA dispute that threatens to disrupt the scheduled U. S. tour by a Russian basketball team this spring.
Sacred Heart came out as champions in the Kiwanis Junior High Basketball Tournament by defeating Jordan 33-28 last night. In the final period, Sacred Heart’s Jim Goldade and Dino Gaglia combined for 11 points to bring the Shamrocks the win from behind. Goldade was the night’s leading scorer with 16.
The Custer County Cowboys opened the 1973 Montana State Class A tournament with a shock treatment of Dillon, the Western Conference Champion 46-43. Kyle McDonald shooting with deadly accuracy from the corner had 15 points as the game’s high scorer.
Custer Chapter No. 25, Order of Eastern Star, met Tuesday evening with Worthy Matron Jessie Finlayson and Worthy Patron Sam Wright presiding. Following the meeting, a social hour was enjoyed. The serving committee included Mr. and Mrs. Lou Hinrichs and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Huntzicker.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Miss Shirley Jaeger celebrated her sixteenth birthday anniversary March first by entertaining a group of school friends at the Metropolitan cafe for dinner and afterwards going to her home on North Prairie avenue. Present were Misses Pat Gavin, Nellie Pearl, Peggy Hanson, Esther Comstock and Donna Lou Mousseau.
High school board members were honor guests at a dinner given in the home economics room of the Custer county high school when girls of the Home Ec class served a delicious three course dinner on Tuesday night. Girls cooking and serving the dinner under the direction of their instructor, Ruth Woodruff Brown, were Shirley Witcher, Mary Hill, Delores Stone, Shirley Jacobson, Jean Hamre, Leona Wilman, Peggy Mace, Gloria Johnson, Velma Douthit, Vera Mace, Gertrude Hirsch, Beth Carter, Jane Brown, Minnie Petroff and Mary Bohling.
W. F. Flinn left for Washington, D. C., Monday to attend a special meeting of the legislative committee of the National Reclamation association. The committee represents the 17 western states of the association in matters of legislation pending before Congress pertaining to reclamation and irrigation.
Miss Darcy McCauley of San Diego, Calif., is visiting at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F. C. McCauley of this city.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)John W. Weeks, secretary of the war department, in a letter to the Miles City Chamber of Commerce, says serious consideration is being given to the proposed abandonment of Fort Keogh remount station, west of this city, but that definite action towards closing the army post is being delayed to give local interests an opportunity to be heard.
At a meeting of Miles City pastors of the various churches, and the undertakers, that no more will funeral services be held on the Sabbath Day. There has been a feeling among members of the Ministerial association that in view of the amount of work necessary to conduct funeral services, that all funerals should be held on some other day of the week.
Melvin Sisson is in the city from his ranch on the north side, having brought in a load of wheat, and remained to attend a meeting of the Eastern Montana Threshermen’s association. He reports the roads on the north side are in good condition.
Victor B. Malvaney made final proof at the land office here on his homestead near Ashland, his witnesses being Emma Jamieson and Leonard E. Lamphear, both of Miles City.
Mary V. Wiles on Wednesday applied at the local land office for a permit to prospect for oil on a tract of land near Capital, in Carter county.