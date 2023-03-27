25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Holy Rosary Health Center’s long-term care unit recently received a very positive report from an annual state survey, said HRHC President Roy Gibbons. Although it was not incorporated into the report, Gibbons said he was told at the exit interview by experienced state inspectors that “the staff obviously really cared about the residents, and they could see that as they did the survey.”
The local team of Ron Frize and Tim Stoltz won the Miles City Racquetball Tournament A Division doubles championship Sunday afternoon at the Miles Community College Centra courts. Also victorious in the doubles competition were the team of O. J. Grasby and Tom Venable in the B Division play.
The Miles City Wrestling Club, Inc., took 40 wrestlers to compete in the Divisional Tournament in Glendive, which hosted a total of 393 wrestlers. Miles City came home with eight first-place finishers: Todd Currey, Matt Harding, Terrell Thomason, Tony Abril, Brooks Kmetz, Ladeen Scheeler, Derick Singleton and Kylan Zumpf. Thirty-five wrestlers will advance to the state tournament in Belgrade this coming weekend.
First Bank/CNB in Miles City will change its name and logo to U. S. Bank on Monday, March 30.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Mr. and Mrs. F. J. Soukup and three daughters of Wheat Ridge, Colo., arrived this afternoon to spend the week with Mrs. Soukup’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Markland, South Haynes Ave. The Soukups will also be visiting Mrs. Soukup’s sister, Mrs. Les Trafton.
Montana State University senior Larry Thompson has been awarded a graduate teaching assistantship for the 1973-74 school year by the department of television and radio at Michigan State University. Thompson, son of Mrs. H. L. Thompson, will graduate this spring from Montana State University with a bachelor of science in film and television. At Michigan State, he will study for a master’s degree in television broadcast news, sports and public affairs.
The 22nd annual Bucking Horse Sale is just around the corner. Festivities and excitement, all sponsored by the Miles City Jaycees are slated for May 18, 19, and 20. Approximately 300 horses will be up for grabs again at the sale this year. Jaycee co-chairmen for the sale are Les Christianson and Larry South Sale activity heads are Ray Schaeffer, rodeo; Ron Russell, parade; Jim Parker, beards; Dick Swanson, advertising; Randy Bickle, tickets; and Alan Wade, queen contest. Boyd Hirsch, ten-year veteran of the sale, is acting as advisor for the chairman and heads.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The new corps of officers to serve during the ensuing year to administer affairs of the James T. Flinn Post No. 1579 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was elected at the annual meeting held this week include: Jack Teats, commander; Marvin Weber, senior vice commander; Robert Perkins, junior vice commander; Dale Stone, chaplain; Hugh Lemire, judge advocate; Arthur Kegel, quartermaster; Sam Clark, trustee for a three-year term.
President of the Chamber of Commerce Roy Carlson is at his home on South Jordan avenue convalescing after an attack of pneumonia. He was in the Holy Rosary hospital for almost a week and hopes to be out within a few days.
The senior class of Custer county high school will present their class play Thursday and Friday of next week. They have chosen the play “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay,” a popular hit, and have been practicing faithfully for several weeks under the direction of their English instructor, Mrs. Harold Reid.
Marlyn Husband, senior at Custer county high school, may lose the little finger of his left hand as a result of an accident which occurred in the auto mechanics shop at school. The bone was shattered and physicians say it will be several days before they can ascertain the outcome of the accident.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Miss Camille Christianson of Brandenberg, and Miss Smith of Pittsburgh, Texas, have just returned from an unusual trip through the southwest, spending the latter part of the winter in the beautiful Rio Grande valley. They traveled along in a Ford coupe and visited every interesting point from the Canadian border to Matamoras, Mexico.
For the second time, Custer county has been signally honored through one of its boys and girls corn club members. John H. Beardsley of Ismay has just been awarded the Montana state university four-year scholarship for winning highest place in the state corn club scholarship competition for 1922, according to County Agent C. M. Yerrington.
The Shrine club met at the Masonic temple Sunday afternoon and elected new officers for the ensuing year, as follows: L. C. Gieseler, president; W. B. Clarke, vice-president; and W. R. Calvin, secretary-treasurer. It was also decided to hold the annual ball on Friday, May 4.
At a recent meeting of the members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the local tennis association, the following officers were elected for the ensuing year: President, Mrs. Ed Rehn; secretary-treasurer, Mrs. W. P. Cresap. Already eleven ladies have signified their desire to join the organization.