25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys were sparked by 18 points from junior Shane Larson in the opening divisional game for Miles City but the Billings Central Rams ran away with the game in the second half for a 69-49 victory.

Mike Monaghan, Custer County District High School graduate, placed third in the triple jump for Montana State University’s track and field team as the Bobcats won their own indoor track meet. Monaghan jumped 46 -3.25 to secure third by several inches.