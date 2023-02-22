25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys were sparked by 18 points from junior Shane Larson in the opening divisional game for Miles City but the Billings Central Rams ran away with the game in the second half for a 69-49 victory.
Mike Monaghan, Custer County District High School graduate, placed third in the triple jump for Montana State University’s track and field team as the Bobcats won their own indoor track meet. Monaghan jumped 46 -3.25 to secure third by several inches.
Jessica Lofland of Miles City and Gilean Newman of Ingomar were among 230 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the 1997 fall semester at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla.
An antler pile nearly man-high went up in flames Friday as the region’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department wardens instituted a new policy on what to do with the parts of illegally taken animals. At least 60 animals were represented in the pyre, which contained some skulls and other bones as well as antlers. “A good Celtic ceremony there,” remarked one of the watching wardens. Most of the flames sprang from the brushwood and pallets mixed into the pile In less than half an hour, the antlers were reduced to a powdery ash of no commercial value.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. John Uden (Sherry Norton.) A son to Mr. and Jerry Ronning (Darla Lapp), Gillette, Wyo.
This week’s Recipe Roundup is a real roundup of cookie recipes which won their bakers prizes in the Signal Butte 4-H Club’s first annual Cookie Cook-Off last Saturday in the Home Economics room of the Sacred Heart High School. Rhonda and Randy Buffington, 10-year-old twins, were both winners, Rhonda for best drop cookie and Randy for best chocolate chip. Debbie Liedholt, 13, won for “yummiest,” Doug Muri, 11, best bar cookies; Mike Zook, 10, best “no bake”; and Shelly Mount, best rolled cookies.
June Baker of the Miles City College of Beauty has just returned from Las Vegas, Nev., where she attended the National Association of
Cosmetology Schools Convention, held Feb. 17-19. The new trend of shorter hair and classic coloring was very prominent, not only among the cosmetologists, but also among the general public, she said.
Delegates to the state convention at Helena in June were elected at the Feb. 15 meeting of the Eagles Auxiliary. Selected to attend were Marjorie Forsyth, Delores Lathrop, Ellen Thomas, Christine French and Margaret Ford.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Foster Drug, historic landmark of Miles City, standing on the corner long known as a popular meeting place, is to double its size this year, Brud Foster, manager, has announced. Work will start March 15. When completed, the store will occupy the present site and the room directly to the east now being occupied by the McKay Sport Shop. The ceiling will be lowered, new floors will be installed, the soda fountain and lunch counter will occupy the extreme east end of the building and be much larger than the present one.
The regular meeting of Degree of Honor was held Wednesday night at the Milwaukee club house with President Ina Mae Sturdevant presiding. A delicious lunch was served by Francis Fuller and Grace Ross.
Pythian Sisters celebrated their 26th anniversary at the Metropolitan Cafe with a banquet and dance. Sixty-five Sisters, Knights and guests were present. Earl Farr’s musicians provided music for the evening. Herb Crone was toastmaster. Tom O’Connor sang several numbers.
Mr. and Mrs. D. R. Gustafson of Fairbanks, Alaska, arrived by plane in Miles City this week and were joined here by Mrs. Gustafson’s sister, Mrs. Edna Gustafson of Sonnette, whom they visit as soon as roads clear up and the trip to the ranch can be made.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Bob Milton, well known rider of Miles City, left here last night from Santa Fe, New Mexico, planning to remain there until time to return for the annual roundup here in July.
Mrs. O. S. Selle, age 36, passed away at the family home 10 o’clock Wednesday night, having succumbed to an attack of pneumonia, following her recent serious illness of pleurisy. Mrs. Selle had practically recovered from her illness, which kept her confined to her home for the greater part of January, and was able to be up and about a week ago. Her husband is still confined to the home, recovering from an attack of pneumonia. She leaves in addition to her husband, two children, Catherine, age five years, and Ruth, a baby one year old.
Fred Withrow, who returned today from southern Minnesota, where he has been looking over the horse marketing possibilities of that region, stated to the Daily Star that the demand is centering in large draft horses, and that there is less demand for lighter horses.
E. C. Benson of Beebe, who has started a small purebred dairy herd, is in the city on business today, and says that development in the railroad situation are being awaited with interest in his community.