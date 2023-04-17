25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Beat up pickup trucks, old bombers, Pacers and Gremlins are wanted. The ugliest cars in Miles City will be center stage this year during the 3rd annual Spring Fever Car Show scheduled for Saturday. In the event sponsored by the Merchants Council of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce, local car dealerships will have vehicles on display on Main Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Ugly Vehicle Contest, sponsored by Frank’s Body Shop, will be at Riverside Park.
The Kircher Rural School Booster Association will host its first hoop shoot on Saturday at Miles Community College. The free throw contest is open to boys and girls in grades one through six in the public and private schools in the Miles City area. There will be three divisions for each boys and girls. Concessions will be served and proceeds will benefit the Booster Association. Sherry Stoltz and Cherie Helland are in charge of the event.
New school board members Troy Ferris and Dawn Dee Lee Hedge were seated on the Miles City Unified Board of Trustees after a canvassing of vote Tuesday evening during a reorganization meeting. Kristi Stein in her first term was elected chairman of the board.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Eight Miles City youths have been selected as delegates to the American Legion Montana Boys State to be held at Western Montana College at Dillon on June 10-16. The delegates, all juniors, are William P. Corbin, Bill Freese, Matt Jordan, Jim Lucas, Allen Slater, and Lee Zuekle, all of Custer County High School and Doug Harbac and Mark Super of Sacred Heart High School. CCHS alternates are John Barlow and Terry Anderson.
Susan Ochsner was recently pledged Alpha Gamma Delta, international fraternity for college and university women, at their chapter at Montana State University. Miss Ochsner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. Donald Oschsner of Miles City.
Janet Buraas, a graduating student at Montana State University, earned a 4.0 straight A average winter quarter. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Buraas of Miles City and has completed requirements for a bachelor degree in home economics education at the Bozeman school.
The Custer County High School golfers finished second in both the boys and girls class A division in an invitational meet at the Lake Hills course in Billings. Miles City’s Nancy Wallick was medalist for the girls with a 46. Bill Mitchell was Custer’s low shooter with an 83.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Dr. M. D. Winter, county health officer, reports during the month of April 46 cases of measles and 15 of chickenpox have been reported. Distribution of the cases is all over town, judging from signs scattered in all neighborhoods.
Mrs. Ross Calvin, Jr. has gone to Miami, Fla. for a visit with her brother, Dr. James Nugent.
The Milwaukee Service club proved themselves royal hosts to over 800 guests at the Elks Home Saturday night at the annual appreciation dinner. President Parke Burns sat at the head of the table in the dining hall where guests were served buffet style in a constant stream from six until eight o’clock.
Judy Herrick and Bob Bennett, whose birthdays occur on April 9 and who are both 13 years old last Friday evening, celebrated the occasion by entertaining a number of their school friends at the Milwaukee Women’s club house with a dancing program. Clever programs with a birthday motif were passed out for dancing, which continued until 9: 30 p.m. Lunch was served by the mothers, Mrs. H. E. Herrick and Mrs. Bob Bennett. In addition to two beautifully decorated identical birthday cakes, ice cream, cupcakes and cokes were served.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The formal sessions of the Montana Stockgrowers Convention opened in Miles City today after a lapse of five years. President John H. Burke called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by the Rev. J. L. Craig, after which those present seated themselves to enjoy the opening addresses of the day. Judge C. H. Loud of Miles City, pioneer eastern Montana stockman, lawyer, and one of the first state representatives from Custer county, delivered the address of welcome.
Condemnation proceedings were instituted in district court by the Montana Railway company, a corporation, against the Smith Lumber company, a corporation, and Oakley Thorne, defendants, also against George Sprandel, Nannie Sprandel and Marie Sprandel, in which the railway company seeks to have condemned a right-of-way for its line, which it is now building south from Miles City from Miles City to Sheridan and the Salt Creek oil fields.
Julian and Colville Terrett arrived today from Brandenberg to attend the convention, and report the livestock doing fine in their section, with practically no loss during the winter.
A. A. Walters, of Walters & Dunbar, Chicago, is here, on his twenty-second annual pilgrimage to the Montana Stockgrowers meeting, and is receiving a hearty welcome among his many friends.