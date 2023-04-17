25 YEARS AGO (1998)

Beat up pickup trucks, old bombers, Pacers and Gremlins are wanted. The ugliest cars in Miles City will be center stage this year during the 3rd annual Spring Fever Car Show scheduled for Saturday. In the event sponsored by the Merchants Council of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce, local car dealerships will have vehicles on display on Main Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Ugly Vehicle Contest, sponsored by Frank’s Body Shop, will be at Riverside Park.