25 YEARS AGO (1998)The final four teams have been determined for the 1998 Class C District 4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, and the championship will pit the Northern Cheyenne Eagles against the Garfield County Mustangs from Jordan. The Hysham Pirates play the Carter County Bulldogs of Ekalaka in the consolation game.

One highway in eastern Montana remained closed today because of last week’s blizzard. The state Transportation Department said Montana 200 from Richey to Sidney remained closed today because of large snowdrifts, and snowpacked and icy conditions.