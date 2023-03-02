25 YEARS AGO (1998)The final four teams have been determined for the 1998 Class C District 4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, and the championship will pit the Northern Cheyenne Eagles against the Garfield County Mustangs from Jordan. The Hysham Pirates play the Carter County Bulldogs of Ekalaka in the consolation game.
One highway in eastern Montana remained closed today because of last week’s blizzard. The state Transportation Department said Montana 200 from Richey to Sidney remained closed today because of large snowdrifts, and snowpacked and icy conditions.
Four songs were performed by the mass choir of 380 singers at the second annual Montana Treble Choir Festival Monday night. Twelve selections were performed by individual groups from nine high schools. Sidney High School was unable to attend because of the weather. The concert was also moved to the Sacred Heart School gym because of the 4-C basketball tournament rescheduling.
Andrea Bilden, a student at Custer County District High School, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a State Certificate of Excellence in the The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Andrea was highly involved in CCDHS’s effort to provide flood relief to the people of Grand Forks, N. D., who were stricken by severe flooding April 1997.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Davis (Kitty Brasseur).
Dan Marinkovich, Custer County High School principal, and Don Gundlach, Lincoln School principal, and a teacher from each of their respective buildings, will be guests on You and Your Schools Tuesday evening over station KATL. Fred Kimball will be moderator of the program.
Mrs. C. M. (Theresa) Virag celebrated her 97th birthday Tuesday at the Custer County Rest Home where she has resided for the past eight years. Mrs. Virag has eight children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There were 51 descendants of the marriage that took place just over 50 years ago and almost all of them were here last Saturday to help observe the golden anniversary of that marriage. Mr. and Mrs. Otto H. Myran gathered their family together at the Kinsey gym and were joined by all eight of their children, 28 of 29 grandchildren and 12 of the 14 great-grandchildren.
Christine French, past president of the Degree of Honor, was honored at the February meeting of the group held Wednesday night in Eagles Hall. Joan Ohnstad presented a gift to Mrs. French from her officers. Hostesses for the evening were Ynes Sturdevant, Della Walker and Vivian Sumer.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mike Murray and Oscar Olsen turned in perfect scores in the Friday night shoot at the Miles City rifle range, both getting 100s in the prone position. Olsen also came through with the top score of the evening with a combined score of 187. Fred Dyba was second with 185.
Principal E. D. Wagner of C. C. H. S. announces that Raymond Youdan is winner of the Bausch & Lomb honorary science award medal for achieving the highest scholastic record in science subjects during the high school course.
Sam Des Jardins, masonry contractor of this city, is building a home for Lyle Bentzen in Sheridan, Wyo. This home will cover 9,000 feet of floor space and will have a swimming pool adjoining. It will be, according to Des Jardins, one of the largest homes in the state.
Oscar Holmlund, native of Norway and longtime resident of this city, passed away at his home on Truscott street. He came to the United States in 1904 and has resided in and around Miles City since 1911. Surviving are the widow and four children, Ralph, of Miles City; Lief, of Baker; Sidney, of Angela; and Mrs. M. R. Cox of Billings, and seven grandchildren.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)William Tibbles is in the city from his ranch at Rock Springs looking after business matters. He has rigged up a radio set at the ranch on which concerts and messages are received from all the larger centers of this country and even from Havana, Cuba. The innovation helps the family and neighbors pass the otherwise tedious winter evenings.
Judge W. B. Clarke, who has been in California the past few weeks, visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Clarke, former residents and early pioneers of this place, is expected home within a few days.
Work on the Pure Oil company service station at the corner of Pleasant and North Seventh, has been practically completed, with the erection today of the last of the large attractive signs which set off the beauties of the station that has been built on the lot that where for years, following the razing of the old community bastille, weeds have been allowed to flourish and where, before autos came into use, cowboys and ranchers were in the habit of hitching their horses while in town.
The county jail was empty during practically the entire month of February, the record of criminal offenses during the past winter being particularly light, according to Sheriff Hi Farnum.