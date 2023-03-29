25 YEARS AGO (1998)Cari Donnelly, junior student-athlete at Custer County District High School, was selected to the Eastern A All-Conference Volleyball team. Donnelly played as a middle hitter for the girls volleyball team this season. She was chosen to honorable mention all-conference and was the only Cowgirl selected to the elite group.

Miles City junior high and senior high school education programs will be making the grade this weekend. A culmination of a year-and-a-half internal study of school programs in Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School will be evaluated by a Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges visitation committee Saturday through Tuesday. The evaluation, done every 10 years, will grade school quality in Miles City.