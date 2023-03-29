25 YEARS AGO (1998)Cari Donnelly, junior student-athlete at Custer County District High School, was selected to the Eastern A All-Conference Volleyball team. Donnelly played as a middle hitter for the girls volleyball team this season. She was chosen to honorable mention all-conference and was the only Cowgirl selected to the elite group.
Miles City junior high and senior high school education programs will be making the grade this weekend. A culmination of a year-and-a-half internal study of school programs in Washington Middle School and Custer County District High School will be evaluated by a Northwest Association of Schools and Colleges visitation committee Saturday through Tuesday. The evaluation, done every 10 years, will grade school quality in Miles City.
The Hurricanes seventh-grade girls’ basketball team won its division in the Sheridan Youth Basketball Tournament March 21-22 in Sheridan, Wyo. The Hurricanes, co-sponsored by Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home and Kentucky Fried Chicken, defeated three teams for the divisions title. Team members are Brianne Schmidt, Carly Eckart, Katy Gillette, Rhianna Jerke, Tiffany Stevenson, Chelsea Patterson and Alissa Bilden.
John Hamilton of Miles City owns 24 bulls listed in the Spring Sire Evaluation Report of the American Angus Association.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Miles City’s Future Farmers of America squeaked by long-standing rival Huntley Project by less than one point Saturday to win the annual FFA District Convention, according chapter president Jim Beaty. The Miles City team had a score of 80.57 out of a possible 100 points while Huntley Project at Worden tallied 79.81, for a differential of 76 hundredths of a point.
Mike Nisler of Miles City with a total score of 569, won the all events first place trophy at the second annual Miles City Invitational Bowling Tournament held Saturday at Recreation Lanes. Thirty-nine bowlers, all special education students between the ages of 14 and 25 from Billings and Miles City, competed in the event sponsored by the Custer County Association for Retarded Children and Adults and the Yellowstone ARCA.
Three Miles City wrestlers placed first in the divisional AAU wrestling tournament in Sidney Saturday. Mike Schneider pinned all his opponents. David Harasymzcuk and Carlo Swenson also won their championships. Also qualifying for the state tournament in Great Falls are Parker Pettigrew, Ken Johansen, Dominic Ruffatto, Brad Shipp, Mark Turnquist, Clay Ruffato and Brian Slater. The state tournament takes place March 31-April 1.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Corporal Don Casey returned home on Saturday after 19 months in service in the army. He spent the past year in Korea. Don was discharged in California and spent a week with his brother Richard in Seattle before returning to Miles City. Don is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Casey of South Cottage Grove.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Marx celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary on Friday evening, the celebration starting with a family dinner at three P. M. at the Range Riders Grill when hostesses were daughters Mrs. E. H. Pearson of Mobridge, S. D., and Mrs. Norman Anderson of this city. One hundred friends and relatives called during the open house which followed at the Milwaukee Women’s club.
“All women interested in the work of the Toastmistress club are invited to our meeting to be held at the Metropolitan cafe banquet room at eight o’clock on the evening of April 9,” Mrs. Art Arnold, president of the newly organized group in Miles City said. Membership is limited to those over 21 years of age. Other officers are Mrs. Bill Grogan, vice president; Mrs. Jack Miller, secretary; and Mrs. Gene Carroll, treasurer.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The new machinery, including the baby caterpillar tractor, drags, scrapers and scarifier, recently ordered by the city, were set up this morning and used in a demonstration directed by City Engineer G. C. Pruitt on North Seventh street this morning. Members of the city council, Mayor Grasen, and G. D. Gunn, machinery salesman for the J. D. Caldwell company, which furnished the bulk of the equipment, were present when the demonstrations were given.
The Order of Railway Conductors, in announcing their fourteenth annual Easter ball, which will be given in the Auditorium on Monday evening, April 2, offers the announcement that one of the most delightful events of the season is in store for the dancing public.
Charles Wiley, foreman of the TN at Mizpah, is at the Holy Rosary hospital, where he submitted to an operation for the removal of his tonsils on Tuesday. Mr. Wiley is suffering with local paralysis of the right side of his face, but is reported some better today.
Mrs. Matt Elgin and daughter, Miss Louise, accompanied Mr. Elgin on their return from Seattle where the Elgin family spent the winter. The Elgins will remain in Miles City for the summer.