25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Organizers are pleased with the results of the first Library Book Fair, sponsored by the local Friends of the Library Saturday. “It was a great success,” said Steve Kransky, Friends of the Library president. “This is the first new book fair we’ve tried under sponsorship of the Friends of the Library.” The event drew 1,378 and $2,075 was raised for library projects.
The Cowgirls golf team earned first place honors at the Forsyth Invitational Golf Tournament held Friday at the Forsyth Country Club. Three Cowgirls placed in the top 10 at the Forsyth tourney, RaeLee Cridland, Amber Griffith and Ashley Griffith. “I was extremely happy with the performance of the girls,” said Bob Nees, golf coach with Cary Veis for Custer County District High School.
The Hitters junior high volleyball team won the annual Washington Middle School tournament held last week in the WMS gym. The champion team members were: Eric Becker, Laura Glueckert, Kyla Gresens, Jenn Hanvold, Britta Krause, Crystal Lamach and Brianne Schmidt. The Hitters defeated the Blockers in a three-game championship match.
Bids for the new building project at the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility were pretty much tightly grouped when they were opened last week but were way over the engineer’s estimate.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Sacred Heart Key Clubbers Tom Regan and Doug Harbac brought their district trophy to Kiwanis today. The club was awarded third place in the Bronze Division of Key Clubbing in Montana.
Fred B. Gedney was elected Exalted Ruler and Grand Lodge representative at the Tuesday evening meeting of the Miles City Elks Lodge. Other officers elected were Howard Sweeney, leading knight; Ray Brubaker, loyal knight; Gene Lesser, lecturing knight; J. H. Bohling, secretary; W. B. Hawke, treasurer; Alan Chapman, trustee; R. D. Thorson, tyler; W. B. Dunn, alternative Grand Lodge representative. Appointed officers are Gene Bankey, esquire; Robert Gersack, chaplain; Terry Wagner, inner guard; and Robert Larson, organist.
Mrs. Wayne Lathrop called last night from Minneapolis to report that 15-year-old Pamela is continuing to make good progress in her recovery. She was able to up and dressed yesterday. Staying with Mrs. Lathrop in Minneapolis is her stepsister, Mrs. Chris Lund of Miles City.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Ford have returned to Miles City from Mesa, Ariz., where they spent the past four months. The weather was the worst there in 34 years with chilly temperatures and snow in the nearby mountains, they reported. By the end of January, they had received a normal year’s rainfall.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Judge George W. Farr was named president and County Attorney Hugh Lemire secretary of the newly-formed Southeastern Montana Bar Association at the meeting of 27 attorneys held in Miles City on Monday. The counties of Rosebud, Custer, Powder River, Garfield, Carter, Fallon, Wibaux, Prairie, Dawson, Richland and McCone are included in the association.
John Dennis is in town today from his ranch at Brandenberg. He says they had about the same amount of snow this morning that fell in Miles City. He also stated that the grass is beginning to get green in that part of the country.
The remains of Pfc. Walter S. Sandwald, son of Mrs. Emma Grauman of Miles City, will arrive in the United States on USAT John L. McCarley due to dock in New York at the end of this month with the bodies of 5,432 Americans who died in Europe, the army announced today. Mrs. Grauman, mother of the late Pfc. Sandwald, is a patient now in the Holy Rosary hospital and asked that her son be buried in the Custer Battlefield National cemetery near Hardin. She had received word that he had been killed on D-Day while serving with the paratroopers of the 101 division.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Robert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Stein, is reported to be resting as comfortably as possible following an accident to one of his eyes recently, with fears entertained that he might lose his sight in the affected orb. The accident occurred while Robert, in playing with other children, had the misfortune of being struck in the eye by a long, dry weed. The weed is believed to have been hurled with sufficient force to penetrate the ball of the eye. The attending physician is hopeful that the sight can be retained.
Over the top with approximately $500, which includes the balance from the benefit dance, the receipts from the exhibition game of basketball on Tuesday, and the work of the soliciting committee, the presence of the Custer high school hoopsters, champions of the state of Montana, in Chicago for the big national tournament when the boys will strive for the national title, is assured. The team, accompanied by Coach McAuliffe, are leaving Miles City on No. 18 Saturday.
Mrs. Al J. Irion of Coalwood, and baby, returned to the Ingham today from the Darcy hospital. The baby has been ill the past several days, but is now reported much improved.