25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Bureau of Land Management office here has big plans and high hopes for the William Matthews Recreation Area at Tusler — provided some solutions can be found to an on-going problem. “We’ve had tremendous problems with vandalism,” said Todd Christensen, Powder River Resource Area manager for the BLM. “And we don’t want to just shut the gates.”
Twelve members of the Range Riders Reps answered roll call at its Wednesday evening meeting, March 11. Members gathered at room 106 at Miles Community College because the kitchen area of the museum is being remodeled. Lillian Stieg, president of the Reps, reviewed the business taken care of by the Executive Committee during the winter.
Members of the Busy Bees 4-H Club gathered Friday evening March 20, in the 4-H Building at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds for their regular meeting. Prior to the meeting, several members practiced their talks or demonstrations. Those giving talks or demonstrations were Amy Griffin, Alicia Logan, Tessa Logan, Amanda Anderson, Hope Anderson, Karl Drga, Ben Beardsley, Jacob Foulger and Lona Forman. The meeting was called to order by Kaci Herzog, club secretary. The president and vice president were absent.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Members of the Custer County High School Drama Club are now in rehearsal for “Curse of an Aching Heart,” an old-fashioned melodrama to be presented Thursday and Friday evening. Cast member are Lynn Payne, Matt Kurkowski, Andy Hanson, Bryan Clark, John Wilson, Karen Morris, Lalanie Geib, Cynthia Schultz, Patsy George, LaVonne Hagel and Jean Dunbar. The program is under the direction of Carl Luther with John Wilson as student director.
Five Custer County High School students and instructor Les Mahon attended the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) convention in Billings. CCHS students attending were Debbie Moore, Kaye Olson, Robert Leach, Clark Kosty and Gary Morton.
The winners in the annual 4-H Style Revue were awarded in the style show held at the Red Rock Supper Club on Saturday. Marla Ostendorf, who won the 14 and over category, will represent Custer County in the state style revue. Terry Bastian was runner-up in the 14 and over category. Debbie Leidholt was winner and Lenore Pfaff runner-up in the 14 and under category.
BOZEMAN — Mike Barthelmess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Barthelmess of Miles City, has been named to the Montana State University rodeo team. Barthelmess, a junior in agricultural business, competes in calf roping and bulldogging.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Brinkman and Mr. and Mrs. Nick Mariana and daughter, Michele, of Great Falls are guests over the Easter weekend at the home of Mrs. Brinkman and Mr. Mariana’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. N. Mariana of Yellowstone avenue. Mr. Mariana is with the veteran’s administration and radio announcement bureau of Great Falls. Mrs. Brinkman is the former Julie Mariana.
Members of the girls basketball team from Sacred Heart high school have returned from a motor trip to Great Falls where they were guests for two nights at the Ursuline Academy. Among the Miles Citians there are Claudette Davis and Norma Jean Ripley, former Sacred Heart students. In the group, chaperoned by the coach, Genevieve Remilliard, were Rose Moshowsky, Marie Weinschrott, Joan Stark, Teresa Kunda, Marjory Sumers, Bethel Hess and Mary Alice Hurst.
Eight-year-old Howard Wilkins of Helena is visiting his aunt, Sister Jean Marie, at the Ursuline Convent and is prolonging his stay to take part in the Easter egg roll in Wibaux park. He accompanied his father, Dr. Howard Wilkins, member of the livestock sanitary board of Montana, who is making a business trip in eastern Montana and who spent Saturday in Glendive.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)F. R. Savage and J. E. deCarle entertained the Phoenix club at a dinner party at the Olive cafe Monday night, at which 31 covers were laid. Following the dinner, the members of the club repaired to the house of Mr. and Mrs. R. B. Hayes, where cards were indulged in until a late hour.
The unmarked graves of three soldiers of the Seventh Calvary, killed by Indians in the early summer of 1876, while going to the creek for water, not far from the present village of Calabar, where they camped with General Custer, who was then on his way to stem the hostile uprising, in which his entire band was massacred a few weeks later, on what is now known as the Custer battlefield, near Hardin, have been brought to public notice. Two brothers, numbered among the early pioneers of eastern Montana, James and Pat McEvoy, of Calabar, have the graves located, but have forgotten the identities of the men.
Dr. F. S. Grey, city health officer, on Monday night, appearing before the city council, announced a plan he has of encouraging property owners to connect up their homes with the sewers in the streets, as a manner of eliminating disease, flies and filth, and to approve the appearance and sanitary conditions.