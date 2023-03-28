25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Bureau of Land Management office here has big plans and high hopes for the William Matthews Recreation Area at Tusler — provided some solutions can be found to an on-going problem. “We’ve had tremendous problems with vandalism,” said Todd Christensen, Powder River Resource Area manager for the BLM. “And we don’t want to just shut the gates.”

Twelve members of the Range Riders Reps answered roll call at its Wednesday evening meeting, March 11. Members gathered at room 106 at Miles Community College because the kitchen area of the museum is being remodeled. Lillian Stieg, president of the Reps, reviewed the business taken care of by the Executive Committee during the winter.