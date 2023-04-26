25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Grand March for this year’s prom will begin at eight p.m. Saturday in the Custer County District High School gymnasium. Anyone wishing to watch the Grand March should bring a can of food for the Food Bank and should enter the school through the north doors of the back of the gym by the boy’s locker room. The entrance will be marked. The prom will have the theme of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Claire Cridland of Miles City bowled a perfect game last Thursday, April 16, scoring a 300 in the Major League at the Recreation Lanes. Bowling for ABC Glass, Cridland was bowling his first game from his newly-drilled bowling ball. Cridland, 64, began bowling in 1955 and has bowled in the major league for 30 years.