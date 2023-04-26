25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Grand March for this year’s prom will begin at eight p.m. Saturday in the Custer County District High School gymnasium. Anyone wishing to watch the Grand March should bring a can of food for the Food Bank and should enter the school through the north doors of the back of the gym by the boy’s locker room. The entrance will be marked. The prom will have the theme of “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
Claire Cridland of Miles City bowled a perfect game last Thursday, April 16, scoring a 300 in the Major League at the Recreation Lanes. Bowling for ABC Glass, Cridland was bowling his first game from his newly-drilled bowling ball. Cridland, 64, began bowling in 1955 and has bowled in the major league for 30 years.
The U-19 men’s soccer team, working with a limited bench Saturday, fought strong Livingston winds to pull off two wins, over Big Timber 4-1 and Livingston 3-2. At the coin toss, co-captains Jeremy Pyle and Jason Losinski chose to go into the wind in the first half. The philosophy was helpful, said head coach John Menyhart.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Driving the two Bookmobiles for the Sagebrush Federation of Libraries are Dennis and Karyn Brown. Both have previously served as relief drivers. Since the death of Pidge Haughawout, the Browns are now in charge. Dennis is head driver and she takes the shorter runs. She takes about nine days a month, when both Bookmobiles are out, and one week they go together.
At the Tuesday night meeting of Custer Chapter No. 25, O. E. S., with Mrs. Duncan Finlayson, worthy matron, and Sam Wright, worthy patron, presiding, it was announced that Mrs. Henry Anderson had received the appointment as Grand Usher at Grand General Chapter to be held in Denver in November.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dent is their son, Sgt. Rick Dent, who is in the Air Force stationed in the South Pacific. He will be here until May 5, at which time he will receive more schooling in Texas.
Mr. and Mrs. William Fulton spent the weekend in Havre at the home of their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hurd. While in Havre, they attended ceremonies at which their grandson, Bill Hurd, received his Eagle Scout badge. They were accompanied on the trip by another daughter, Mrs. Ray Lundby, and children. Mrs. Lundby assisted at the reception which followed the Court of Honor.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mrs. George Price of Kinsey entertained the Jolly Time club on Wednesday. Mrs. Roy Everson, club president, conducted the business meeting. It was decided by the club members to help sponsor a rodeo queen candidate from Kinsey.
The Builders Roundup Club held a meeting at the Kinsey auditorium. June Price called the meeting to order and plans were discussed for planting trees on the school grounds. A committee was chosen to draw up the plans.
John Baldwin and sister, Avis, went by plane to Ismay late Saturday afternoon and remained over night, visiting with relatives, returned to Miles City Sunday.
Helen Mehlich, employee of the Range Riders Grill, was honored Friday evening when other employees joined together for a party. She leaves in the near future to make her home at Walla Walla, Wash. Present were Jane Poffenberger, Ruth J. Scanlan, Iva Hyslop, Mary Anderson, Betty Mann, Laura Schively, Katherine Steinert, Dorothy White, Geraldine Bergerson, Bing Smith, George Dixon, Jacks Teats, Rhue Wilson, John Mehlich, L. C. Koons, Dola Wilson and Ethel Hodges.
Bill Rife, Custer county high school miler, took fourth place at the Aberdeen, S. D. relays on Saturday, running the distance in 4 minutes and 42 seconds.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Prof. R. H. Wollin, principal of the Clayton, Minnesota high school, has wired his acceptance of the tentative offer of the position of principal of the Custer county high school, succeeding A. T. Peterson, and a meeting of the high school board will be held Saturday night, at which time Prof. Wollin will probably be formally elected, it is said.
There will be a volleyball game at the Y. M. C. A. tonight between the morning and evening classes of ladies, between whom there is a spirit of rivalry which presages a fast and interesting game. Before the game, Mrs. Ed Rehn will have her girls’ class demonstrate a number of folk games, which are amusing as well as interesting and invigorating to the youngsters.
The Absher refinery, in the Kevin field, which was largely financed by Miles City Capital, was totally destroyed except for the tanks, when the plant caught fire from an explosion of gas on Wednesday. The refinery was a small plant, of about 100 barrels a day capacity, operated under a process invented by J. O. Absher and was the first of four the company plans to erect in the northern Montana field.