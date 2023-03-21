25 YEARS AGO (1998)The ninth-grade Cowgirls won their division of the Cowtown Classic Youth Basketball Tournament held throughout Miles City on Saturday and Sunday. Also making it to the championship game were the defending champion eighth-grade Cowgirls, who lost in the title game by just three points. Since the fifth grade, the nine-graders has played more than 200 tournament games, according to Coach Jerry Stanley.
The MDU Resources Foundation recently contributed $1,000 to the Convent Keepers of the old Ursuline convent in Miles City. The money will be used to help defray the cost of a replacement boiler.
R Double S Corporation finalized purchase of the Comfort Inn Motel February 17, according to president Kelly Reid. The former owners was Miles City Lodging of Aberdeen, S. D. The Comfort Inn opened in Miles City in May of 1995. The motel is the single business owned by the corporation, Reid said.
Sand Creek 4-H Club members made preparations for their annual Easter Egg hunt during the club’s Thursday, March 12 meeting at the Barnard home in Kinsey. Devin Murnin gave a demonstration about parliamentary procedure. Tessa Whitney took pictures. Maryjo Barnard provided the treats.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Schneidt (Jacquelyn Beltz), Forsyth.
Seventeen Custer County High School students competed in the Garfield County High School Invitational Speech Meet in Jordan Saturday. Local participants were Tim Achuff, Jim Birkholz, Greg Thomas, Deb Obershofer, Tammy Annalora, Ann Gunnels, Cindy Jardine, Sue Morris, Iva Cooksey, Sandy Lemelin, Jerry Slater, Sonny Peabody, Melanie Sleeth, Brad Jones, Vaughn Kempf, Bob Sampsel and Martha Chaney. Speech coach is Bill Zook, who pointed out the growing CCHS program consists predominantly of ninth graders, who should be outstanding in the field by their junior years.
The State Future Homemakers of America convention will be held in Billings Thursday, Friday and Saturday and local Custer County High School chapter advisor Mrs. Glenia Beiswanger has been tapped to give a presentation explaining national orientation for advisors. Custer High girls attending will be Bonnie Nesbitt, Diana Pluhar, Debbie Hanley, Judy Clauson, Lillian Orestad, Cathy Barthelmess, Patsy George, Judy Anderson, Penny Selle, Sandy Russiff, Rena Watts and Lori Herzog.
Several Miles City Junior High FHA members, who for the first time have their own chapter, will also attend. They are Melanie Kolka, Karla Laurie, Diana Russiff and Sharon Moore.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Three American Legion Junior Rifle club teams have just completed firing in the William Randolph Hearst, Jr., trophy match with Dick Heath topping the score with 167.
Friends honored Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Konkright on their silver wedding anniversary Tuesday evening when 60 of them gathered at the Moose hall for dancing and a card party. Hosts and hostesses were Mr. and Mrs. Tex Dyer and “Buck” Konkright. A shower of silver dollars was presented to them and a midnight supper was served.
Mrs. Kenneth McLean celebrated her 81st birthday anniversary in her room in the Holy Rosary hospital. Nurses greeted her in the morning by singing “Happy Birthday.” She received cards, message and telegrams from many parts of the country as well as numerous bouquets and gifts. In the evening, members of the family gathered in her room to partake of her birthday cake.
On March 15, members of Beta Sigma Phi arrived at the home of Alice May Coffee at 19 N. 10th street, dressed in slips, dressing robes, slacks and aprons, with some having their hair up in pin curls. A “Come As You Are” party was held immediately after the regular meeting. Guests arrived in the same attire they wore when receiving invitations to the party last one preceding evening.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The Miles City Motor company is a new Miles City firm which has come into being here last week, the proprietors are F. H. Brown, J. P. Johnson and R. B. Wiley, all of Miles City. The new firm will handle Chevrolet cars, parts and service.
Ollie May Malvaney, two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Malvaney, was operated on for double mastoid at the Sisters’ hospital on Sunday and is reported as doing as nicely as could be expected.
A telegram was received from Coach D. C. McAuliffe from Salt Lake City, Utah, announcing that the northwest hoop tournament at that place ended Saturday night when Custer high defeated Elko, Nev. 46 to 15. According to the message, the local boys tied for second place with Weston, Idaho. It is understood that the first four teams will be included in the invitation to make a trip to Chicago to play in the national high school tournament. The coach and team are expected home tonight.
Mrs. W. F. Dravel, wife of Dr. Dravel, has returned home from spending the winter in St. Louis, Chicago and other points in the middle west, visiting relatives.