25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Knights of Columbus of Montana and North Dakota will hold the fifth annual Montana-North Dakota High School All-Star Football Game at Denton Field in Miles City on June 20. Miles City players who have accepted to play for the Montana team are Boze Johnson (center), Philip Oyen (tackle), Jeremy Pyle (defensive back), Steve Phipps (defensive line) and Kevin Thompson (tight end).
The Cowboys were edged out of third place in Saturday’s Eastern Class A Divisional Wrestling Tournament held at Rocky Mountain College gym in Billings. Thirteen Cowboy wrestlers will advance to the state finals held this Friday and Saturday in Billings’ MetraPark. Todd Currey, Chris Steen, Karl Drga, Travis Helm, Brandon Loomis, Josh Anderson, Spike Buffington, Rob Donnelly, Mac Sprandel, David Bishop, Kelly Morford, Ty Linger and Matt Benjamin will be competing at state.
Miles City Veterinary Service, located just west of Miles City on Highway 10, recently was sold by former owner Dr. Russ Leach to Dr. Cal Davison, a veterinarian who has been with the clinic for more than 10 years. The sale was finalized Feb. 1.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation encourages anyone interested to participate on the committee for a new chapter in Miles City. The first meeting will be held at the Town & Country Club March 3.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. John G. Scheetz (Betty Wallenberg).
Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hughes were honored on their Silver Wedding anniversary when many friends and relatives gathered at their ranch home 22 miles south of Miles City on Sunday afternoon.
Mrs. Lynam Choate, March of Dimes chairman for Custer County, entertained 48 women at a luncheon last Saturday at the Episcopal Hall. The guests were the women who have worked in the Mother’s March, some of them for over ten years. Mrs. Eddie Derrig assisted Mrs. Choate in preparing and serving the meal.
WASHINGTON — North Vietnam will release about 115 American prisoners of war Sunday night Washington time while Communists in South Vietnam release 27 other U. S. prisoners. A Defense Department spokesman said the North Vietnamese have informed officials of plans to release in Hanoi one-fourth of the Americans held captive in the north. Some sick and wounded will be included in the first group.
At the Feb. 1 meeting of the Eagles Auxiliary four applications were read and Ethel Allen, Nadine Pierson, Virginia Grogan and Ardyce Snynder were accepted to membership. Mrs. Freida Norton gave the VAVS report and Mrs. Vivian Sumer reported on the memorial drill to be held at the Eagles Hall March 4.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Piano students at the Ursuline convent will give a recital this evening in the school auditorium. The players, some as young as five years of age, have a variety of types of musical numbers to present.
Appointment of Mrs. Elsie Flinn of Miles City to the 1948 committee of the Montana State Nurses Association was announced today by Helen M. Murphy of Helena, association president. Another Miles City member of the association, Sister Mary Fanahan, is a member of the student enrollment committee.
Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Kimball and Mrs. Ode Bergum, all of Hysham, were in Miles City today on business. With them also was Mrs. Kimball’ sister, Mrs. Ford Martin, who has recently moved to Terry.
Another cold wave is on the way, bolstering up the already frigid temperature and biting winds general today. For Miles City and vicinity, the forecast reads “Snow flurries, much colder tonight, become partly cloudy Tuesday, continued cold. Low tonight, ten below, high Tuesday, zero.”
The Locate Knowlton Home Demonstration Club met Feb. 3 at the home of Mrs. Andrew Odegar for an all day meeting. A goose dinner was served at noon, and each member bringing a covered side including ice cream and angel food cake.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Oscar J. Dudley had taken over the building formerly occupied by S. E. Casabor, and will open a new wholesale and retail candy store. Mr. Dudley is well known in Miles City and until recently has been employed at Balls.
The surveying crew for the Montana Railway company, in charge of R. W. Allen, which started making the survey of the route up Tongue river for the north south railroad from Miles City to the Salt Creek oil fields, is still carrying the stakes southward, according farmers coming in from up river, who report they have moved south about seven miles and are forging ahead.
The city rink is being flooded again lightly today and hopes are entertained that the weather will continue sufficiently cold to freeze it in time for the ice carnival, which will be held on Sunday.
Little Miss Margaret McGuire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe McGuire, residing on Prairie avenue was hostess to six of her little friends on Friday afternoon on the occasion of her seventh birthday anniversary. Mrs. Harris and Miss Dorothea Grill assisted Mrs. McGuire in serving. Those present were Hildred Kemper, Helen Harmon, Leona Beckler, Betty Kenny, Joyce Kenny and Frances Coe.