25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Knights of Columbus of Montana and North Dakota will hold the fifth annual Montana-North Dakota High School All-Star Football Game at Denton Field in Miles City on June 20. Miles City players who have accepted to play for the Montana team are Boze Johnson (center), Philip Oyen (tackle), Jeremy Pyle (defensive back), Steve Phipps (defensive line) and Kevin Thompson (tight end).

The Cowboys were edged out of third place in Saturday’s Eastern Class A Divisional Wrestling Tournament held at Rocky Mountain College gym in Billings. Thirteen Cowboy wrestlers will advance to the state finals held this Friday and Saturday in Billings’ MetraPark. Todd Currey, Chris Steen, Karl Drga, Travis Helm, Brandon Loomis, Josh Anderson, Spike Buffington, Rob Donnelly, Mac Sprandel, David Bishop, Kelly Morford, Ty Linger and Matt Benjamin will be competing at state.