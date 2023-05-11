25 YEARS AGO (1998)

The Mavericks baseball team won three of its four games to open the season over the weekend against South Dakota teams. In Miles City’s first game of the year, the Mavs came away with an 8-5 victory over Spearfish. Shaun Lockie pitched in relief of Mike Merwin and Pat Petroff earned the save. Chris Morford went 3 for 4 batting with a home run and three RBIs.