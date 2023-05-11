25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Mavericks baseball team won three of its four games to open the season over the weekend against South Dakota teams. In Miles City’s first game of the year, the Mavs came away with an 8-5 victory over Spearfish. Shaun Lockie pitched in relief of Mike Merwin and Pat Petroff earned the save. Chris Morford went 3 for 4 batting with a home run and three RBIs.
Fifteen members of the Miles City Daughters of the Nile Club met in regular session in April. Princess Faye Williams and Louise Simms were appointed officers for the Bath Zabbia Temple’s 1998-1999 year.
Miles Milers Chapter of the Good Sam Club members gathered for a potluck supper and meeting on Thursday at the Drop-In Center. Wagonmasters were Herb and Audrey Sasse and Sam and Sarah Mehrer.
The Custer County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning against creating a Fire Service Area. They carefully stored their file folders of material on FSAs, however, expecting the issue to surface again in the near future. Dan Connors, chairman of the commission, said there were a “tremendous number” of protests to being included in the district from the outlying areas of the proposed service area but only scattered objections from the Miles City vicinity.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Custer County High School vocal and instrumental soloists and small groups came home from the State Music Festival in Bozeman this weekend with 16 superior ratings and 14 excellent ratings while Sacred Heart High School’s representatives received two superior and two excellent ratings.
A $250 check was presented to the Miles City VA Hospital by representatives of the City Bowling Association, on behalf of the Bowler’s Victory Legion, recently at the Recreation Lanes. Through the support of all sanctioned leagues, the Bowler’s Victory Legion contributes to the recreational needs of all hospitalized veterans.
Officers to lead the Southeastern Montana CowBelles and committee chairman for the 1973-74 year were named when the group met Saturday at the Crossroads Inn. Mrs. Frank M. (Diane) O’Neill, Terry, was named to succeed Mrs. Valley (Bertha) Kowis, Powderville Stage, as president of the group, Mrs. Art (Nancy Larson becoming president-elect.
Others officers are Mrs. Walter (Phyllis) Reukauf, Terry, who was renamed secretary-treasurer and Mrs. Robert (Mickell) Neumann, Baker, parliamentarian.
Voters will be asked to approve 7.9 mills to raise $116,782 to help fund the proposed budget for Custer County High School. The proposed 1973-74 budget is $817,027 or $47,487 more than the 1972-73 total of $769,540, which was reduced after two mill levy failures.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Dick Mitchell got the headlines again in the Binghamton paper as well as the feature picture of the Miles City pitcher. The reason is that Mitchell pitched the Triplets to a 2-1 win over the Elmira club to put his team into a tie for first place with the Hartford team. Mitchell struck out four batters and walked but one.
Pages for the Custer county high school annual, the Branding Iron, will be complete for distribution on May 20, Nola Noste, editor-in-chief, and Charlotte Fitz, literary editor, are telling students. Advertising sold in support of the annual was used in the gym for the entire athletic season with colorful ads around the balcony.
The Navy Mothers club held a very enjoyable and profitable meeting on Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. Hilda Nelson. Mrs. J. D. Christenson drew the pair of beautifully embroidered pillow slips made and donated by Mrs. Palmatier. Delicious refreshments were served by the hostess and co-hostesses, Mesdames Hyslop and Mill.
The Kircher Home Demonstration club held their April meeting at the home of Mrs. Harriett Wyttenhove Friday, April 30. An interesting talk was given by Mrs. Leon on the subject of cancer. Mrs. Nina Hammock gave a talk on the refinishing of varnished furniture and woodwork.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)“Work will be started on the new Northern Pacific depot in Miles City shortly, according to advices received from headquarters,” stated A. Hanson of Glendive, supervisor of bridges and buildings on the Yellowstone division, who is in the city today conferring with A. E. Harmond, local agent, and City Engineer G. C. Pruitt, as to the heating and lighting rates.
The family of Lawrence Wohlgenant was awakened at an early hour Monday morning by smoke and heat, to find their farm house in the Pine Hills a mass of flames, from which they lost no time in escaping. The family came to town with the report of the fire, and state that although a high wind was blowing at the time, the fire did not spread to other buildings on the place. It is said that Mr. Wohlgenant plants to start rebuilding his home immediately.
Miss Frances Bard left on Monday for Dilo, where she will teach summer school during the coming season. Miss Bard has been spending the winter at Wason Flats.
At today’s meeting of the Rotary club, a debate was arranged between Judge C. H. Loud and J. C. Witham on the one side, and Dr. J. H. Garberson and Jimmie Roberts on the other, on the relative merits of golf and tennis.