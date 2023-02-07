25 YEARS AGO (1998)A program titled “How to Make an Inexpensive Earring Holder” was presented by Becky Brown at the Tuesday, Jan. 27 meeting of Xi Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Yvonne Wood was co-hostess for the evening.
The Custer County Commissioners designated the courthouse and the Emergency Operating Center as smoke-free buildings Wednesday afternoon. Employees can smoke outside or in the EOC garage when the weather is bad. Currently, the back stairwell, a room in the clerk of district court’s office and the garage have been used for smoking. It was discovered that using a stairwell as a smoking area is prohibited by state law. The smoking policy takes effect Feb. 17.
If you’re really into high-tech or just want a better selection of 71 television channels, digital television is a new technology now available for the consumer, according to TCI system supervisor Dan Burley. Miles City TCI’s first customer was Mayor George Kurkowski, who plans to tune in the History Channel offerings and lure his grandchildren for more frequent visits to the Kurkowski household.
The intricate techniques of “hitching” horsehair will be demonstrated in Miles City Friday and Saturday at the Miles City Saddlery by Lenny Spurlock of Deer Lodge.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Polich (Heather Montgomery), Forsyth.
Tom Regan was chosen president of the Sacred Heart Key Club at an election held this week. Serving with Regan will be John Laney, vice president; Bruce Zignego, secretary; and Bill Sloan, treasurer. Jack Regan is faculty advisor.
Custer County High School’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow is Shelley Marinkovich and Diane Donnelly is the winner at Sacred Heart School. Shelley and Diane will receive an award from General Mills and are eligible for state and national honors.
Mrs. Ethelyn Martin, Mrs. Rosemary Scheibel and Mrs. Joan Voise, all intermediate teachers at the Washington School who worked at
Jefferson last year, spoke in Baker Saturday morning at the invitation of a group of Baker teachers. The three outlined and explained the non-graded reading program used at Jefferson last year.
Timothy O’Dea is one of the seventy-six Carroll College students to earn a 4.0 or straight A average for the 1972 fall semester and Don St. Peter compiled a 3.67 avarige and is included among the students who qualified for the Dean’s List. O’Dea is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul O’Dea and St. Peter is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. R. St. Peter.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Val Kuntz of Regent, N. D., has been here the past few days, guest of his brother Simon Kuntz, of this city. He has also visited with his sister, Sister M. Noel, at the Holy Rosary hospital.
HELENA — Six Montana dentists will go to San Francisco in March for a post-graduate course in children’s dentistry under the auspices of the Montana dental division of the state board of health. Arlo D. Nansel of Miles City is among the six.
Officers of the Short Grass district council of Boy Scouts were chosen at the dinner meeting at the Metropolitan cafe Thursday evening. Jack Evans was chosen council chairman again; George Fry, vice chairman; John Barovich, district commissioner; Ingolv Peterson, neighborhood commissioner from Miles City; Pete Ronning, neighborhood commissioner from Jordan; Hal Snow, advancement chairman; Frank Peterson, finance chairman; John Doull, champing chairman; and Robert Naylor, court of honor chairman.
Another sport will soon be added to the growing list of activities in Miles City, it was announced today by Dave Rivenes of the Quarterback Club. Local fans will soon have the opportunity to participate in volleyball. Arrangements are being made for the use of the Washington school gym every Tuesday night for the rest of the winter season.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Sheriff Hi Farnum, Under-Sheriff Joe Sullivan and Edgar Taylor, a deputy, and County Attorney W. H. Cheatham left this morning for Hysham to witness the hanging at that place tomorrow morning of Joe B. Reagin and Glenn M. Bolton, as guests of Sheriff Phil Isaacs of Treasure county.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Otis Selle, who have been ill for the past several days with pneumonia, are reported much improved.
Miles City is receiving a great amount of publicity in all parts of the northwest since announcements have been made that this place is being favorably considered as the northern terminal of the Montana Railway company line to the Salt Creek oil fields, and every mail is bringing letters to the Chamber of Commerce, businessmen and others from all over the state asking for work, business opportunities and other information.
Scheduled to arrive here tonight over the Northern Pacific railway, Colonel W. H. Neill, in charge of the purchasing and breeding headquarters in this zone with his office in Boise, Idaho, announcement is made by Captain Martin of Fort Keogh that Col. Neill will make an inspection of animal activities at the Fort and remain over all day Friday.