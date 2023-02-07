25 YEARS AGO (1998)A program titled “How to Make an Inexpensive Earring Holder” was presented by Becky Brown at the Tuesday, Jan. 27 meeting of Xi Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Yvonne Wood was co-hostess for the evening.

The Custer County Commissioners designated the courthouse and the Emergency Operating Center as smoke-free buildings Wednesday afternoon. Employees can smoke outside or in the EOC garage when the weather is bad. Currently, the back stairwell, a room in the clerk of district court’s office and the garage have been used for smoking. It was discovered that using a stairwell as a smoking area is prohibited by state law. The smoking policy takes effect Feb. 17.