25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys teams in the seventh grade and the sixth grade won their divisions in the Cowtown Classic Youth Basketball Tournament held throughout Miles City on Saturday and Sunday. Both team won their finals on the courts at Pine Hills School. The freshman Cowboys team also earned the right to the championship game but lost 48-44 to the Rapid City Screaming Eagles A team from South Dakota in the finals.
Based on petitions with slightly more than three times the required number of signatures, the Custer County Commissioners Wednesday approved a resolution of intent to form a Fire Service Area around Miles City. A series of public meetings were held for property owners in the four school districts proposed for the Fire Service Area — roughly the 20 miles radius of Miles City now served by the Rural Fire Association, which the FSA would replace.
The Miles Community College trustees this week grappled with issues involved in a possible merger with the Montana University System, but got little further than restating their positions and expressing frustration with attitudes from the other side. MCC Frank Williams reported that it became clear that any aspect of local control would cease if the merger takes place.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Garry Loomis (Bonnie Negaard) Forsyth. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Jay Cook (Rita Townsend), Colstrip. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Ron Russell (Vi Haworth).
Clayton “Pidge” Haughawout, 61, died unexpectedly Monday evening. He collapsed on Main Street in the morning and was taken immediately to the hospital. Death was attributed to cerebral hemorrhage. Mr. Haughawout was a lifetime devotee of athletics, having played football in college and baseball and basketball with Miles City teams. He was a member of the Miles City Youth Baseball Association, treasurer for the Miles Community College Quarter Century Club and was one of the chairman for the 40-year American Legion Baseball Reunion held in the summer of 1970.
Pamela Lathrop, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Lathrop, underwent lung surgery in the University of Minnesota Hospital yesterday, necessitated by complications from pneumonia. She had been hospitalized five weeks in Miles City before being taken to Minnesota. Her mother is with her there.
The floor plan for the new jail-Civil Defense-law enforcement complex drawn up by architects Johnson-Graham & Associate of Billings shows the location of rooms and offices for the proposed sub-surface structure. Entrance will be by underground tunnel.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mrs. Nina Hammond gave an interesting demonstration on refinishing furniture at the last meeting of the Tusler Home Demonstration club on Friday at the home of Mrs. Ray Bailey. Thirteen members and three guests were present for the program and social afternoon.
The Leap Year dance given by the Homemakers club at the Sheffield school was an enjoyable affair and well attended. Mr. and Mrs. Robertson won first and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Norton won second in the prize waltz. Hostesses for the evening were Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Braley, Mrs. Moore and Mrs. Jensen.
The winners in the Karl Johnson and Co. 4-H awards contest for the month of February are Dorie Niedge and Dale Zabel. Dorie is from the Priscilla Sewing Club from Sheffield. She is eleven years old and this is her first year of 4-H work. Dale is from the Lone Star club at Kinsey. He is 12-years-old and this is his second year in 4-H work.
Ingolv Peterson has resigned from his position of cashier at the First National bank to enter private business in the Stroup Hardware company at Billings. The Peterson family, consisting of Mr. and Mrs. Peterson and litt daughter Karen, left Miles City Saturday.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)From every part of the northwest, replies are coming in accepting the invitation of the Old Cowtown to the stockgrowers, transportation officials of the various railroads, and others, to attend the thirty-eighth annual convention of the Montana Stockgrowers association, which convenes in Miles City on April 17.
The Rotary club has an unusually busy session at its regular week-day luncheon this afternoon. President Garberson presided. Thos. E. Shore, who was one of the delegates to the Rotary convention in Livingston, was called up and he related in a most interesting manner most of the important features of the gathering.
O. Lowe of Volborg arrived in the city on Monday with a load of rye, and reports the gravel road south is in excellent condition. He states that farming activities will be underway shortly, and that there is plenty of moisture in his community to start the crop.
Everett Newman and Miss Edna Broadbent, both of Hysham, were the principals in a quiet wedding ceremony taking place on Tuesday evening at 8 o’clock on the Becker ranch at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bert E. Wilson, friends of the contracting party, and who acted as witnesses.