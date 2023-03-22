25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Cowboys teams in the seventh grade and the sixth grade won their divisions in the Cowtown Classic Youth Basketball Tournament held throughout Miles City on Saturday and Sunday. Both team won their finals on the courts at Pine Hills School. The freshman Cowboys team also earned the right to the championship game but lost 48-44 to the Rapid City Screaming Eagles A team from South Dakota in the finals.

Based on petitions with slightly more than three times the required number of signatures, the Custer County Commissioners Wednesday approved a resolution of intent to form a Fire Service Area around Miles City. A series of public meetings were held for property owners in the four school districts proposed for the Fire Service Area — roughly the 20 miles radius of Miles City now served by the Rural Fire Association, which the FSA would replace.