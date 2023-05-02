25 YEARS AGO (1998)Kathleen Regan, daughter of Jim and Sandy Regan of Miles City, is attending the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar in Missoula. Regan, a sophomore at Custer County District High School, and other Montana students will have the opportunity to meet and interact and question regionally, nationally and internationally well known leaders.
Several Miles City educators attended two days of the Montana Association of Gifted and Talented Education (AGATE) Spring Conference held in Billings. Participating in the conference from Miles City were elementary teachers Mona Bilden, Jonette Doeden, Ann Gary, Kara Mader, Rita Rasmussen, Jan Van Fossen, Alice Walden, Lynn Welch and parent Dawn Dee Hedge along with principals Doug Ellingson and Jack Nesbit.
Greta Stevenson was named Queen and Pat Allen was named King of the 1998 Junior Class Prom on Saturday evening at Custer County District High School. Other students who were candidates for the titles were Ann Gillette, Gina Peila, Callie Taylor, queen; Boze Johnson, Steve Phipps and Jeremy Pyle, king.
The Cowgirls placed four golfers in the top ten at the annual Glendive Elks Invitational Golf Tournament Friday. Raelee Cridland was the titleist in the event, carding a 38 on the back nine for her best score of the season to win by four strokes. Amber Griffith was third and Molly Hathaway and Ashley Griffith tied for seventh.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. David Crawford (Anna Rost), Baker.
April has ended with a soggy total of 4.22 inches of precipitation for the month, which is more than three inches above the normal for April. This brings the total for 1973 to more than two inches above normal.
City Council members, at the recommendation of the police and fire committee, decided to hire two new police officers. Bob Stabio, a Powder River native who has lived in Miles City for some time and Michael C. Atkinson, a Miles City resident, were named to begin work with the police department.
Pine Hills netted a third place finish in the “B” competition while Custer ended up a fourth in “A” and Sacred Heart had a hard day, only managing two points in the “B” division at Saturday’s Glendive Elks Invitational Track Meet. Brad Huttinger of Pine Hills continued to shine for the Beavers, grabbing firsts in the 100, 200 and 440 yard dashes, and acquiring more than half of his teams 29 points.
The April Wagon Welcome coffee was held Thursday at the home of Mrs. Dave Bastian with Mrs. Fred Duthie as co-hostess. Babysitters were Mrs. James Nottveit and Mrs. Walter Kautz.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Tindall of Kinsey were surprised at their home Friday evening when 12 families brought their suppers and spent a pleasant evening with them. The Tindalls are leaving the project and were one of the first families to settle there. Neighbors expressed their regret at the family’s departure.
Mrs. Bob Stewart won first in bridge and Mrs. Herb Crone won first in pinochle at the Junior Woman’s informal party held at the Metropolitan cafe banquet room Monday evening for Junior Women and their guests.
Another meeting of all softball captains, managers and board members will be held at the Custer Club on Friday night at 7:30 o’clock, it has been announced by City Softball Commissioner George Gritz. Commissioner Gritz has announced that the opening games of the season will take place on Sunday, May 16, at the high school bowl.
Charles E. Hood, at present superintendent of schools at Big Sandy, has accepted the position of principal at Custer County High School starting July 1, Fred Woolsey, president of the school board, announced. Hood’s acceptance followed a visit in Miles City of several days recently. Mr. Hood is forty years old, married, and has two children.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)All cars must be parked at an angle of 45 degrees to the curb in future, according to Chief of Police Martin Golden, who states that this rule must be observed in future, as it is of importance to every auto owner. By parking at this angle, autos parking to the rear are no obstacle when a car is backed out; more autos can be parked along each side of the street, and without taking up too much space in the center of the street.
E. A. (Jack) Serruys, a resident of Custer county since the early eighties, and well known to all the old stockmen in this entire region, died at Missoula on Friday after an illness of several years, at the age of 64 years. The body will return to Miles City tonight on Milwaukee No. 16 and internment will be in the Miles City cemetery.
Little Miss Lucille Pickert entertained eleven of her school friends at at birthday party in honor of her eleventh birthday anniversary on Thursday. Following the playing of a few games and generally enjoying the occasion, a delightful lunch was served. All the guests reported a fine time and departed expressing the wish that the little hostess would enjoy many such another occasion.