25 YEARS AGO (1998)Kathleen Regan, daughter of Jim and Sandy Regan of Miles City, is attending the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar in Missoula. Regan, a sophomore at Custer County District High School, and other Montana students will have the opportunity to meet and interact and question regionally, nationally and internationally well known leaders.

Several Miles City educators attended two days of the Montana Association of Gifted and Talented Education (AGATE) Spring Conference held in Billings. Participating in the conference from Miles City were elementary teachers Mona Bilden, Jonette Doeden, Ann Gary, Kara Mader, Rita Rasmussen, Jan Van Fossen, Alice Walden, Lynn Welch and parent Dawn Dee Hedge along with principals Doug Ellingson and Jack Nesbit.