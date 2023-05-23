25 YEARS AGO (1998)It was a good Bucking Horse Sale, low on frenzy but long on fun, organizers said. There was a lot of work that went with it. With 500 head of horses consigned and 475 bucked out; with extra beer shipped in and emergency runs for hot dogs and buns; with people buying concessions at 8:30 a.m. and tickets at 9:30 a.m. before an 11 a.m. rodeo start, with the entire last year’s horse race betting handle equaled halfway through Saturday — activity was high.
Citations written were nearly double the number of last year’s Bucking Horse Sale weekend, according to Miles City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Office statistics. Last year, there were 58 citations, compared to 96 this year. “There was a lot of stupid things,” according to Police Chief Rick Newby.
An acrylic canvas painting by Larry Pirnie of Missoula received the top price at Saturday morning’s Quick Draw and Auction in Riverside Park after the Bucking Horse Sale parade. His painting brought $700. According to Mark Browning, executive director of the Custer County Art Center, the annual event had a record crowd in attendance. Bert Boughton was the auctioneer.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Last year we thought it was the best parade yet—and this year matched up very well as an exceptionally large crowd lined Main Street in perfect parade-watching weather. First place in the float division went to the Welcome Wagon Newcomers who reproduced a Miles City street with ladies in old-fashioned costumes adding to the scene. The Future Farmers of America with their riders all wearing FFA outfits took first place in the horse mounted division. The Shamraleens of Sacred Heart High School with their red and white outfits, down to red and white saddle shoes, placed first in marching units.
Records fell consistently Saturday and Sunday at the Bucking Horse Sale, according the Larry South, chairman for the sponsoring Jaycees. The first record to fall was the capacity crowd on Saturday which went for “the absolute maximun” number of persons jammed in to the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Another record established Saturday was $1,250 paid for a single bucking horse.
Five little Brownie Scouts, not even old enough to spend the night, help planted 300 trees at Girl Scout Camp Marion last Saturday afternoon. The girls were Janet O’Reilly, Pam Elliott, Kay and Jo Shackelford, and Patty Guerechit, who belong to troops led by Mrs. Gail Shackelford, Mrs. Derenberger and Mrs. Eleanor Gray.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The annual spring luncheon for members of the Miles City branch of the American Association of University Women and their guests was held Saturday afternoon at the Olive hotel. Yearly reports were given by Treasurer Ina Olson, Education Chairman Mrs. Holland Petro, International Relations Chairman Mrs. Kenneth Brown, Social Studies Chairman Mrs. S. F. Voak, and Status of Women Chairman Mrs. Roy Hanson.
Mercury in Miles City Tuesday hit the 101 mark for the third time in May for the past 71 years during which temperatures have been recorded, according to Volunteer Weather Observer Elmer Peterson. Recordings show that on May 24, 1886, the thermometer read 101; on May 29, 1934, which many may remember as the day of the Jubilee parade, the mercury climbed again to 101, and Tuesday, May 18, 1948 was another “scorcher” with the same temperature.
Merrill Pearcy was installed as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce with presentation of the gavel and the president’s pin from outgoing president Bob Scanlan. Glenn Reznor, Red Cross chairman, has named Mrs. Joe Sullivan as home service chairman for Custer county. Mrs. Sullivan has been very active in Red Criss work locally, having served as recording and corresponding secretary during the war.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The Senior Prom, the first event on the social calendar for commencement at Custer county high school, was given last night in the high school gymnasium. The class colors, lavender and green, were used effectively in decoration. The gymnasium represented a Japanese garden, with a pergola in the center, decorated with cherry blossoms, balloons and Japanese lanterns. The punch bowl was also a bower of cherry blossoms. The grand march was led by Lloyd Richardson, president of the class, with Sheila Smith.
Mrs. W. W. Andrus is in receipt of a telegram on Saturday to the effect that Edson broke a state record in the 100 yard dash at the track and field meet held in Missoula.
There have been several sales of wool in the Two Dot district at 51 and 52 cents and some lambs have been contracted at 11 cents, according to George McFarland of Two Dot.
Gustave J. Malmquist, a young rancher of Chausse, and Miss Lina May Griffin of Ismay, were united in marriage at the Presbyterian manse this morning, the Rev. M. S. Fales officiating. The happy couple will make their future home on the groom’s ranch. The groom is an ex-serviceman of the world war, having served in the machine gun corps.