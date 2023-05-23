25 YEARS AGO (1998)It was a good Bucking Horse Sale, low on frenzy but long on fun, organizers said. There was a lot of work that went with it. With 500 head of horses consigned and 475 bucked out; with extra beer shipped in and emergency runs for hot dogs and buns; with people buying concessions at 8:30 a.m. and tickets at 9:30 a.m. before an 11 a.m. rodeo start, with the entire last year’s horse race betting handle equaled halfway through Saturday — activity was high.

Citations written were nearly double the number of last year’s Bucking Horse Sale weekend, according to Miles City Police Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Office statistics. Last year, there were 58 citations, compared to 96 this year. “There was a lot of stupid things,” according to Police Chief Rick Newby.