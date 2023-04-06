25 YEARS AGO (1988)
BILLINGS — The Montana roster for the Montana-Wyoming All-Star boys basketball games was announced here on Thursday. This year’s series will be played June 12 at Sheridan College in Wyoming and June 13 at Rocky Mountain College with both boys and girls games. Chosen for the boys team is Brian Nansel of Miles City.
Jeremy Chamberlain, a senior majoring in physics at Montana State University-Bozeman, has been selected to serve as an orientation leader for the 1998 Orientation Programs at MSU-Bozeman. Chamberlain is an Associated Students of MSU senator and belongs to the Residence Hall Association and Alpha Phi Omega Service fraternity. He is the son of Larry and Gloria Chamberlain of Miles City.
One student from Miles City is among the 448 students on the 1997 fall semester Dean’s Honor Roll at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. The student is Sallie Damron, a student majoring in communication.
Randy Holland of Miles City, a second-year Physician Assistant student at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, is one of four members to represent the program in the Regional Medical Challenge Bowl to be held in Portland, Ore. He was selected after achieving top honors in a mock Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The second annual March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon begins Saturday from a starting line at Riverside Park. Walkers carrying a sponsor card will attempt to complete the 15-mile course in order to win the Battered Boot award and collect money from their sponsors to donate to the March of Dimes. Walkers will leave city park, go down Main Street to Pine Hills School, take a right and walk Haynes Avenue to Cemetery Road. Walking around “the Loop” to Stevell, the marchers will cross the south side of the city for a lunch break at Spotted Eagle, then go around Branum Lake to Fort Keogh and finish at the Legion Field.
Newly inducted National Honor Society members at Sacred Heart High School are Tom Regan, Noelle Muggli, Bruce Zignego, Grace Galzagorry and Lucy Schmidt. Holdover members are Nicole Flemming, Doug Harbac, Kathy Connors, Steve Urich and Judi Birdwell.
April showers are really supposed to be rain, not snow, but Miles Citians were so happy today to see any kind of precipitation that no one was complaining. By noon, .18 inch of moisture had been measured by the FFA at the airport and .21 inch at KATL. This first moisture in April was more than was received in the entire month of March.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Lynn Jelinek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Jelinek, was chosen to attend the national convention of the Montana Future Homemakers in Kansas City at the convention held over the weekend in Helena. She and Helen Herrick, president of the local chapter, attended. Herrick is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Herrick. Miss Herrick is a senior and Miss Jelinek a freshman at Custer county high school.
In a very light vote cast Saturday afternoon, Harry L. Stamp and Dr. M. D. Winter were re-elected as members of the elementary school board. One vote was cast for another written-in name for the school board. Otherwise the election was unanimous.
The Foursquare church, pastored by Rev. and Mrs. Lloyd L. Miller, installed and dedicated a new pulpit in the Sunday morning service. The pulpit was made by Jim Brown, a local cabinet maker, and is of red oak with a light oak inlay.
Miles City Rifle Club members won postal matches over both Forsyth and Eureka, with the local five taking the Forsyth shooters 1392 to 1372 and downing the Eureka team 1349 to 1254. Parke Krumpe led the Miles City team against Forsyth by carding a 100 in the prone position, 98 sitting and 92 off-hand.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
O. S. Henderson, formerly a printer of Miles City, and a member of the Miles City Typographical Union, in a letter to John Wilkins, secretary of the Union, received from Ryegate today, stated that he has just been discharged from the hospital at Roundup, where physicians warned him he has but a few weeks to live. He is leaving Ryegate Friday for Los Angeles to spend his last few days with his folks, and sends best regards to all his many friends here.
Twenty-two thousand brook trout of finger-length size, are to be planted in the Rosebud and its tributary streams this week by the Custer Rod and Gun Club, according to an announcement made by J. C. Whitman, secretary of the club.
The annual meeting and election of officers of the Miles City Rotary club was held in the dining room of the Olive Hotel last night and was largely attended. A sumptuous repast was served by Mine Host Oscar Fredericks and a musical program befitting the occasion was rendered under the direction of H. L. Hansen and C. D. Jones.
Chris C. McGee is building a new house on his property on Tenth and Washington, just south of the Milwaukee depot. The excavation for the basement has been completed and the concrete foundations are being poured.