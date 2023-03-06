25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Montana Theatre opened its doors September 22, 1936, marking the era of modernism in Miles City. Friday, the historic theater will be under the new ownership of brothers Joe Campbell and Bill Campbell of Sheridan, Wyo. Joe will manage the local theater while Bill will run the theaters they own in Sheridan.
Levi Landers of Miles City placed first in reasons, fifth in English, sixth in market and ninth in Brahman to score third high individual at the Dixie National Beef Contest in Jackson, Miss. His team, the Oklahoma Panhandle State University livestock judging team, placed second in the contest.
Everyone needs to make the revitalization of Main Street their responsibility. People need to “stop whining and start acting” said Kennedy Smith of the National Main Street Center. The center works with communities to rejuvenate downtown areas. Smith spoke to numerous Montana communities Thursday afternoon via a teleconference based in Butte. She urged communities to start with small projects that communities can sink their teeth into, then gradually begin to tackle the more difficult ones.
Kelly Rhoads of Miles City won the sportsmanship division of the Montana Drag Race State Championship and Rory Paxson was the runner-up in the high school division according to accumulated state points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Darlene Biegalke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Biegalke of Miles City, has been named to the dean’s list at the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, Minn. Miss Biegalke is a junior at St. Catherine’s and a graduate of Sacred Heart High School.
Diana Pluhar and Patricia George, Custer County High School, and Dianne Connors, Sacred Heart High School, have been named delegates to 1973 Girls State, according to Mrs. Howard Criswell, Girls State Chairman for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10. CCHS alternates are Julie Martin and Lynne Payne. Nicole Flemming is the SHHS alternate.
With a total of 128 points, over 30 points ahead of the next team, Garfield County High School, Jordan, took the Sweepstake Award in the Miles City Invitational Speech Meet at Custer County High School on Saturday. Jordan placed students in 10 of the 13 divisions.
Two 15-year-old Miles City boys have been arrested by Police Detective James Certain and charged with first degree burglary in connection with a series of automobile tape deck and tape thefts since the first of the year. According to Detective Certain, police have recovered four tape decks, 57 tapes, three tape caddies and a four-channel adaptor. “We’re not even sure where two of the caddies and some of the tapes came from,” Certain said.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Randolph Deibel, 84, pioneer of this section of Montana, passed away at the hospital around 10:30 o’clock on Thursday night. He had suffered an attack of the heart to which he succumbed. He came to Montana in 1885, arriving in Miles City about a year later. Surviving in the immediate family are five children, Randolph Deibel, Jr. of the south country; Dorothy, Mrs. Austin Nelson of Seattle, Wash.; Hazel, Mrs. William Mortieau of Helena; Elizabeth, Mrs. Frank E. Berry of Ronan; and Richard W. Deibel of Miles City.
J. E. Campbell, who underwent an operation at the Holy Rosary hospital Thursday morning, is reported to be making a satisfactory recovery during his convalescence.
Preliminary arrangements were concluded on Thursday noon for the formation of a Kiwanis Key club, the membership of which will be composed of young men attending high school. Following the reading by Frank Peterson, committee chairman, of the international Key club constitution and by-laws, Don Lucas was named as temporary chairman.
Postmaster General Jesse M. Donaldson, according to information received here by local Postmaster Thos. Butler, announced last night that air parcel post will be inaugurated between the United States and 21 foreign countries effective on March 15.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A new 12,000 gallon oil storage tank, which arrived a few days ago for the Shuey Motor company, has been installed temporarily in the rear of the garage, by the Nugent Transfer company. It will eventually be buried in the ground in the front of the garage.
Judge W. B. Clarke returned Saturday night from Modesto, Calif., where he has been spending the past month visiting with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Clarke, former residents of this city.
The old Tongue river slough north of town was nearly bank full of water on Sunday. It has been too cold for the ice to go out, but it is believed that a few more warm days will start a general breakup of ice in the Tongue and Yellowstone rivers. Since the January thaw, when the ice started out, new ice has formed on the rivers, and once it starts to go, high water is anticipated.
T. Herbert Hamlin, who has been ill the past few days with inflammatory rheumatism, has had his tonsils removed and is reported doing nicely. His many friends hope for his early recovery.
Dr. and Mrs. R. R. Randall have gone to Los Angeles, Calif. Dr. Randall expects to return to Miles City this month, the family remaining in the south for an extended visit.