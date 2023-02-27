25 YEARS AGO (1998)For the first time in a long time — maybe since assistant coach Cary Veis’s playing days — the Miles Community College Pioneers swept the Sheridan College Generals in both games this season. “Our team defense was awesome,” said head coach Shawn Neary. The Pioneers limited Sheridan to shoot only 24 percent from the field in the first half and to 30 percent accuracy for the game.
Vicki Haynes, senior at University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. and daughter of Bob and Melody Haynes of Miles City, is currently ranked sixth in pentathlon and in pole vault in the nation. During the North Dakota Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in Minot, N.D., Vicki placed first in the pentathlon, setting a new conference record. She also placed first in pole vault with a new record, third in high jump and fifth in both long jump and 110m hurdles.
A natural gas leak in the 500 block of North Seventh Street this morning had potential to cause serious damage, but it was quickly reported and repaired, according to Miles City Fire Department Captain Brent Certain. A pedestrian out for a morning walk discovered the leak in front of Peavy Grain Company and the matter was reported to MDU at 8:30 a.m.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. William Stanton (Agnes Bollinger) Brusett. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. James Whitcher (Arlene Wells). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Duane Allerd (Susan Acton) Colstrip.
Winners at the Town and Country Club’s Ladies Bridge luncheon on Wednesday were Mrs. Marge Ek, Mrs. Det Balsam, Mrs. Gertie Miller and Mrs. Jerry Emmons. The door prize was won by Mrs. Bill Hawke. Hostesses for the afternoon were Mrs. Paul Mottram and Mrs. Chuck Barlow.
Mr. and Mrs. A. Lewis Vadheim and daughter Kari of Philadelphia are visiting are visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mountain. She is the former Liane Mountain. Daughter Kari was born Feb. 1, and is the first grandchild for the Mountains, and also the first grandchild for the other grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. A. L. Vadheim of Bozeman.
The city council’s regular Monday night meeting ended with a demonstration by Julian Fugere, M-DU lighting supervisor from Glendive, of the new mercury vapor lamps being used to replace present street lamps. About half the town has already been changed over to the new lights and the company hopes to complete the work during the next year. New lights are the same intensity as the old but give a wider range of color tones.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mrs. Sidney Pratt is looking for the owner of the pink tortoiseshell harlequin type glasses in the brown leather case their dog brought home this morning. She says the owner, perhaps a student, may have them by calling at their home at 515 S. Strevell. The phone is 1264.
New chairman appointed by past chairman Gladys Sanders to serve on the Custer County Red Cross board are: Mrs. E. H. Rowen, nurses aide; Mrs. Gladys Colgrove, accident prevention; and Mrs. John Flinn, home nursing.
Rex Campbell was elected president of the Toastmaster’s club at their dinner meeting at the Metropolitan cafe Wednesday evening. Verlin Hurd was chosen vice president; Ronnie Richmond, sergeant at arms; and Robert Willoughby, secretary. A. G. Miller is the new deputy governor.
Two of the newest baseball pictures will be seen at the “send-off” dinner that is being given Friday for the three Miles City professional baseball players who are leaving soon for spring training camps. The dinner, honoring Jim Cahill, Dick Mitchell and Bill Elbert, will start promptly at 6:30 on Friday night at the Olive hotel dining room.
Condition of the ice jam in the Yellowstone river at Hathaway remained unchanged today, pilots for the Miles City Flying Service report.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Clifton Welch, a Milwaukee fireman, after using the Daily Star want ads for two days, had his pedigreed Airedale dog returned to him on Saturday by a reader who found the dog on South Strevell after it had been missing since Saturday afternoon a week ago.
Fighting their best, the Methodist boys defeated the Christian Sunday school team in a hotly contested basketball game at the Y. M. C. A. last night, the last half ending in a tie, 23 to 23, and in the five minutes of overtime play to break the tie and determine the winner, the Methodists slipped in two more scores, bringing the total points to their credit up to 27, the game ending 27 to 23.
Mrs. Fred Haughawout of Rock Springs has returned from Lathrop, Missouri, where she spent seven weeks visiting with her mother and sisters.
Spontaneous combustion, apparently caused by placing an oil mop in a poorly ventilated place, where it smoldered, filling the place with smoke, was the cause of the Miles City fire department making a fast run to the Miles City Merc this morning at 8 o’clock. The only damage, however, was to the mop.