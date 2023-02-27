25 YEARS AGO (1998)For the first time in a long time — maybe since assistant coach Cary Veis’s playing days — the Miles Community College Pioneers swept the Sheridan College Generals in both games this season. “Our team defense was awesome,” said head coach Shawn Neary. The Pioneers limited Sheridan to shoot only 24 percent from the field in the first half and to 30 percent accuracy for the game.

Vicki Haynes, senior at University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. and daughter of Bob and Melody Haynes of Miles City, is currently ranked sixth in pentathlon and in pole vault in the nation. During the North Dakota Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in Minot, N.D., Vicki placed first in the pentathlon, setting a new conference record. She also placed first in pole vault with a new record, third in high jump and fifth in both long jump and 110m hurdles.