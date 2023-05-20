25 YEARS AGO (1998)Drill teams, bands, home built floats, antique cars and horses will be featured in this year’s Bucking Horse Sale parade on Saturday morning. “The Best in the West” is the parade’s theme. A highlight of this year’s parade will be a procession of flags from all 50 of the United States and a Canadian flag. Fifty-one horseback riders will carry the flags, which were purchased by local and area residents.
The 14-15 year-old Babe Ruth split squad went 1-1 at the Colstrip Legion baseball team’s field on Saturday. The Miles City team lost the first game 7-6 and came back to win the second game 7-5. Bo Frize went 4-for-5 and walked twice while teammate Torger Myron scored four times after reaching base on six of seven at bats. Shawn McBride had the game-winning RBI. Matt Harding was the winning pitcher.
Busy Bees 4-H Club members gathered to clean a five-mile stretch of highway on April 26. After cleaning the highway, the members went to the Knowlton School for their meeting. A Memorial Day committee consisting of Nicole Griffin, Kaci Herzog, Brooke Griffin and Lona Forman.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)The Montana Outfitters and Dude Ranchers Association will hold its annual convention in Miles City beginning this evening with dinner at the Red Rock, which is headquarters for the convention. About 75 people are expected to attend.
Muriel D. Cooksey of the Miles City Public Library, and Larry Torstenbo of the Miles Community College Library, participated in a recent seminar on “Management by Objectives in a Library Context” at the Great Falls Public Library.
An excellent slide show on mineral specimens, photographed by Howard Ehrle of Miles City, at shows in Tucson, Ariz., was presented at the Tuesday evening meeting of the Yellowstone Agate Club in the Brand Room of the First National Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Ken Arnold were selected as official delegates to the state meeting at Kalispell and Ernie Dent will make arrangements to get the showcases back to Miles City after the close of the Kalispell show.
Jaycee Beard Contest winners were Larry South, best style; Boyd Hirsch, longest beard; John Shevlin, fullest beard, and Glen Snell, best all around mustache.
Miles City area residents will get an opportunity to express their opinions on gambling in the state when the Montana State Legislature’s select committee on gambling conducts a hearing here on Saturday, June 16.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Racing and roping events sponsored at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday were viewed with keen interest in the second annual show sponsored by the Miles City Livestock and Racing association. Sage Riders, to the music of the Elks band, gave a quadrille on each afternoon, with 16 riders taking part. James Devine won first in the package race sponsored by the club and Lee Parks, president, won first in their musical chair contest on horseback.
Bob Scanlan, past president and past vice president of the local Jaycees, was chosen vice president of the state organization at the Great Falls convention.
Sixty-eight golfers took part in the Elks Country Club’s Hi-Lo tournament that was held on Sunday. First place was won by Hal Hilderman and Fred Anderson with a score of 87, while second place went to Jim McShane and Ben Schultz with an 88 total. Rod McKay and Joe Simmons took third honors with a score of 89.
Graduation for the Custer county junior college will be held in the high school auditorium Wednesday afternoon at three o’clock, Dean Don Campbell has announced. He invites the public to attend the exercises.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The report of the information bureaus of the Yellowstone trail for the week ending May 12, shows that during the week, 66 tourists were listed as traveling to Montana as their final destination. Miles City bureau led for the week in the total number of tourists listed,
On his return to the city on Thursday from Powder River county, Sheriff Hi Farnum was accompanied by Mrs. Charles Devine of Mizpah, who is suffering with a fractured forearm. The sheriff reports a heavy rain yesterday along the Powder river.
Mr. and Mrs. W. S. Snell are expected home on Sunday from Victoria, B. C., where they have been spending the winter. Mrs. Snell has sufficiently recovered from an attack of rheumatism to make the trip.
James Allison Burley and Miss Freda Marie Mitchell of Epsie were issued a marriage license this morning.
James Welch, a pupil in the fifth grade, Garfield school, sustained a fracture of an arm on Wednesday while taking part in the health exercises. He has returned to school.
Mabel A. Tucker and Arthur Huntington were married by Rev. Le Duc at St. Labre’s Mission on May 10 at 11 a.m. The bride was attended by her cousin, Miss Josephine Toohey, of Lee; the groom by his brother, Fred Huntington of Lee.