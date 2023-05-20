25 YEARS AGO (1998)Drill teams, bands, home built floats, antique cars and horses will be featured in this year’s Bucking Horse Sale parade on Saturday morning. “The Best in the West” is the parade’s theme. A highlight of this year’s parade will be a procession of flags from all 50 of the United States and a Canadian flag. Fifty-one horseback riders will carry the flags, which were purchased by local and area residents.

The 14-15 year-old Babe Ruth split squad went 1-1 at the Colstrip Legion baseball team’s field on Saturday. The Miles City team lost the first game 7-6 and came back to win the second game 7-5. Bo Frize went 4-for-5 and walked twice while teammate Torger Myron scored four times after reaching base on six of seven at bats. Shawn McBride had the game-winning RBI. Matt Harding was the winning pitcher.