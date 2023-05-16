25 YEARS AGO (1998)Action for Eastern Montana representative Ron Conrad made a request to lease Roosevelt Elementary School for the community organization at Tuesday’s meeting of the Unified Board of Trustees. Action, which serves 17 eastern Montana counties, expects to receive a grant of $90,000 to obtain a building for the organization. The money could also be used to make improvements to the school, which would be used for a Head Start program, special education and other activities, business and meals.

Bucking Horse Sale tickets for Friday are going better than last year, and general admission and Saturday’s reserve seating is about the same, but Sunday’s sales are a little slow, according to Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce secretary Helen Lockie. Judging from advanced ticket sales, visitors who are traveling the farthest are coming from Tasmania and Scotland.