25 YEARS AGO (1998)Action for Eastern Montana representative Ron Conrad made a request to lease Roosevelt Elementary School for the community organization at Tuesday’s meeting of the Unified Board of Trustees. Action, which serves 17 eastern Montana counties, expects to receive a grant of $90,000 to obtain a building for the organization. The money could also be used to make improvements to the school, which would be used for a Head Start program, special education and other activities, business and meals.
Bucking Horse Sale tickets for Friday are going better than last year, and general admission and Saturday’s reserve seating is about the same, but Sunday’s sales are a little slow, according to Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce secretary Helen Lockie. Judging from advanced ticket sales, visitors who are traveling the farthest are coming from Tasmania and Scotland.
Some of the horses headed for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale will be herded into town from Valley Drive East, through the underpass and down Main Street to the Miles City Livestock Commission around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Between 50 to 75 horses are expected to be in the annual horse drive, according to Rob Fraser of the Livestock Commission.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Bergum (Frances Orend), Ashland.
Denise Durfee, a junior in political science at the University of Montana, was elected second vice president of the New Democratic Coalition of Montana (formerly the Montana Young Democrats) at a recent convention held in Helena.
Work has already begun getting the Barn Players, Inc. theater ready for the summer season with official clean-up day scheduled for Sunday, May 20. A fence is being built on both sides of the Barn and it is hoped that this weekend it will be completed and small trees will be planted between the fence and the building on both the east and west sides. The “junior generation” is doing the fence building at the Barn, with adults providing advice, moral support and supper. At work last Sunday were Bruce Boe, Bill Bovee, Bill, Bart and Amorette Freese, Debbie Polk and Allan Slater.
The regular meeting of Xi Gamma Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi, was held Wednesday evening at the home of the retiring president, Mrs. James Preston. Following the meeting, installation ceremonies were held. The new officers are Mrs. Wallace Garrett, president; Mrs. Glen Gibson, vice president; Mrs. Don Grauman, secretary; and Mrs. Bertha Crawford, treasurer.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Dr. A. G. Peterson, president of the Eastern Montana State Normal School, will be the guest speaker at the annual commencement exercises in Ingomar on Monday evening, May 17, at eight o’clock. The class of 1948 is composed of two seniors, Vera Joyce Seward and Roy Elbert Clifton.
Commencement exercises were held Friday night, May 14, for the Ismay high school graduates, with the Rev. John B. Fitz of Miles City as speaker. Six graduates are in the 1948 class including Doris Baldwin, Louise Shackleford, Patsy Shumaker, Lorenz Heyd, Claude Oster and Clarence Schell.
GLASGOW — Col. E. H. Walter, Fort Peck Army engineer, announces the awarding of contracts for the development of recreation sites along the 190-mile reservoir backed by Fort Peck dam. Tables, benches, fireplaces and other structures will be built in the Hell Creek area by John Hinther of Jordan. Similar facilities will be built at the Rock Creek site by Martin Undem of Circle. The work begins next week, part of a program that may eventually cost $2,000,000.
Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Pearcy, Dick Conway and Tom Sinkovitch have gone to Great Falls where they are attending the week-end convention of the Junior Chamber of Commerce representing the local chapter.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Three applicants for citizenship were admitted and full rights of United States citizens granted on Friday at the naturalization examination in district court before Judge S. D. McKinnon and Examiner R. W. Thomas. Those admitted were Ivan John Kastoff of Miles City, Andrew Fillafer of Angela and Falk Emmanuel Carlson of Miles City.
County Surveyor H. E. Fearnall has returned from the north side where he has been looking after county road matters, and reports the grading of the Grimes Creek road has been almost completed. The north side roads have all been dragged and are now in good condition.
The Twilight League baseball season will be opened officially today with the Elks and the Shops teams crossing bats in which is confidently expected to be a most interesting game, as both teams have strong batteries and the players have been practicing consistently in prepartion for the coming event. The grounds have been put in excellent condition for the game.
Edmund W. Gibb, age 77, passed away Sunday afternoon at four o’clock at the Tom Jones ranch. R. H. Bray, with the Graves hearse, started for the ranch at nine o’clock and returned to town at eight o’clock this morning after an all-night trip.