25 YEARS AGO (1998)New bids will be sought for the building project at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility. Last month bids were opened for the combined residential administrative and support services building that is to house most of the building’s residents. The lowest bid was $700,000 than the maximum estimate for the building. While the cost estimates for the project’s construction were $8 to $8.5 million, the bids ranged from $9,174,000 to $10,737,000.

Members of the Prairie Scooters 4-H Club answered roll call at their Sunday, April 5 meeting, with their favorite Easter activity. The group met in the Lou Moth’s Memorial Hall at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Brendan MacNeil, president, called the meeting to order. Megan MacNeil led the Pledge of Allegiance and Sarah Tribby led the 4-H Pledge.