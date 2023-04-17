25 YEARS AGO (1998)New bids will be sought for the building project at Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility. Last month bids were opened for the combined residential administrative and support services building that is to house most of the building’s residents. The lowest bid was $700,000 than the maximum estimate for the building. While the cost estimates for the project’s construction were $8 to $8.5 million, the bids ranged from $9,174,000 to $10,737,000.
Members of the Prairie Scooters 4-H Club answered roll call at their Sunday, April 5 meeting, with their favorite Easter activity. The group met in the Lou Moth’s Memorial Hall at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Brendan MacNeil, president, called the meeting to order. Megan MacNeil led the Pledge of Allegiance and Sarah Tribby led the 4-H Pledge.
Brandon Rumpf, a student at the Biddle School in Biddle, was the first place fourth grade winner in the National Nutrition Month poster contest. Bandon’s teacher is Judy Hessong. Approximately 400 third, fourth and fifth grade students across Montana created posters for the competition.
A mystery-comedy, “Three Murders and It’s Only Monday,” will be presented by the Miles Community College Theater Players this week. Kay Carlson is serving as director.
50 YEARS AGO (19/73)The regular meeting of the Lamp Lighters Homemakers Club was held at the home of Mrs. Evelyn Van Campen with Mrs. Helen Scott presiding. Mrs. Hazel Richardson and Mrs. Kaye Edlund had charge of the program on “Mints” and Mrs. Edlund displayed a tray of mints she had made from mint molds. They provided several mixtures of mint dough and molds and members participated in making mints.
KINSEY — Last week, a group of 15 persons met at the home of Alfred Hirsch to plan a “Fun and Frolic Day” to replace the Kinsey Fair, which has not been held for several years. Ed Meidinger acted as temporary chairman while Mrs. Duane Mathison acted as secretary. At the next meeting, to be held April 27 at the Jim Mathison home, permanent officers will be elected.
On sale in local stores is a small paperback by Mrs. Viola Sieler with the lovely title, “Song of the Meadowlark.” Mrs. Sieler, who is in her 70’s, took some creative writing classes at Miles Community College and was inspired to write a book. Her “Song of the Meadowlark” is a first hand account on nature and the style of life as it was lived on homesteads and ranches of southeastern Montana from about 1912 until World War II.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Brown, who left Miles City several weeks ago for visits with their son and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce M. Brown in Missoula, and daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. John R. Moore in Anaconda, have continued their sojourn on to the west coast. They went by way of Las Vegas, Nev., to California, where they will visit their daughter and family, Dr. and Mrs. C. E. Gantenbein and children.
A ten bout show is promised boxing fans tonight when they attend the second card of the year that will start at 8 o’clock in the Custer county high school gym. Opponents given out this morning by Coach Bob Jauron are: Chuck White v. Bill Dudley; Tommy Halsey v. Richard Efta; Bill Calkins V. Tommy Zook; Jim Askins v. Floyd Irion; Karl Muri v. Don Carter; Ralph Bruski v. Ray Bruski; Bud Gregovich v. Clovis Gutierrez; Tom Kunda v. Jerry Harris; and Ray Stockhill v. Whitey Rhoades.
Local physicians report they are giving more tick fever shots than ever this year. Last year and so far this year, there have been no cases of spotted fever reported. Two shots are usually given, one physician reports, varying according to whether or not the person has had shots before.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Al Furstnow, veteran saddlemaker of Miles City, now retired, arrived Saturday night from his home at Los Angeles, where he has been residing the past three years, and is renewing acquaintances among the cowmen who are here to attend the convention this week. He says Miles City appears today to be more like the Old Cowtown of twenty years ago.
Funeral services for E. Frank Crosby, well known pioneer stockman of Custer county, who passed away at a late hour Friday night, will be held at the Masonic temple under the auspices of the Masonic bodies, Tuesday afternoon at two o’clock, according to an announcement made this morning by relatives. The body is at the Graves chapel where many of the friends of the oldtime stockmen are calling to pay their respects.
The three small children, Dan Griggs, age 10; Roy Teeters and Martha Teeters, aged 11 and 8 years, respectively, who were missing on Sunday, and for whom a search was instituted when they failed to return to their homes at noon that day, were found in the Pine Hills this morning, unharmed but willing to return to town. They had started for a ranch in the hills but failed to inform their parents when they started.