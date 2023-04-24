25 YEARS AGO (1998)Unique Creations, co-owned by Patricia Hout-Mackey and her daughter, Hollie Mackey-Perkins, began offering custom and do-it-yourself picture framing and a gourmet coffee shop on Friday, April 17. The store is located in the new video library complex on Haynes Avenue.

The political path to Helena will be traveled by 16 delegates from Custer County District High School when they leave for the annual Montana YMCA Youth Government Program scheduled April 26-29. Participants are Jon Bonine, Cindy Fjell, Amanda Klaboe, Katie Barutha, Olinda Niles, Sarah Rauh, Tim Smith, Kyle Kellum, Kim Leslie, Kristian Jorgensen, Martha Ostendorf, Andrea Bilden, Emily Danforth, Chrisy Niedege, Tenniel Hirsch and Charles Harvey.