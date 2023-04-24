25 YEARS AGO (1998)Unique Creations, co-owned by Patricia Hout-Mackey and her daughter, Hollie Mackey-Perkins, began offering custom and do-it-yourself picture framing and a gourmet coffee shop on Friday, April 17. The store is located in the new video library complex on Haynes Avenue.
The political path to Helena will be traveled by 16 delegates from Custer County District High School when they leave for the annual Montana YMCA Youth Government Program scheduled April 26-29. Participants are Jon Bonine, Cindy Fjell, Amanda Klaboe, Katie Barutha, Olinda Niles, Sarah Rauh, Tim Smith, Kyle Kellum, Kim Leslie, Kristian Jorgensen, Martha Ostendorf, Andrea Bilden, Emily Danforth, Chrisy Niedege, Tenniel Hirsch and Charles Harvey.
Milton Benge of Miles City was selected as Area I Senior Citizen of the Year recently by the Custer County Council on Aging. He will be honored as the recipient of the award by the Council in May at the Drop-In Center.
With only six athletes, Miles City still managed to earn a fourth place finish in the girls’ division and respectable performances from the three Cowboys at the Billings Jaycees Track & Field Invitational. There are 39 athletes rostered on the team so between injuries, illness and the District Music Festival, Miles City teams were short of members.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTH — April 22. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Gail E. Miller (Helen Marie Donlin), Angela. April 24. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Henry (Kathleen R. Pedersen), Mildred.
A severe spring storm hit hard at central, south central and southeastern Montana, blocking roads, causing power outages and posing a threat to newly born livestock. Miles City escaped with rain instead of snow, but the rain was heavy over the past two days. The rain has cancelled invitational golf, tennis and track meets here this weekend. The Interstate highway to Billings was closed to traffic today.
WASHINGTON — The Soil Conservation Service and Office of Management and Budget have given their approval to the Carbon Hills Watershed Project in Custer County. Their OK clears the way for the projects final authorization by the House and Senate Agricultural Committees. The 5,950 acre project is expected to cost $2,106,000, of which the federal government would pay $1,497,000.
A delegation from Yellowstone Rebekah Lodge No. 27, Miles City, attended the 55th annual meeting or Rebekahs and Odd Fellows District No. 13 held in Rosebud including Mrs. Betty Vimont, Bertha Tait, Octavia Stanley, Neva Vaughn, Mattie Mosby, Emmy Olson, Eva Knudson, Bessie Campbell, Jessie Bannister, Opal Ferris, Alice Hankins, Charlotte Moller, Ingrid Crawford, Audrey Herigstad, Enid Zook, and Mary E. Haughawout.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. Roy Mackin were guests of honor at an anniversary party held at the Moose hall Sunday evening. The event was in honor of their wedding anniversary. Attending were: Vivian Sumer, Bob Martelle, Edith Pearl, Glen Pearl, Monema and Sam Hudson, Mr. and Mrs. Otis Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Truman Bovee, Sr., Alma Hays, Oscar Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Harrison Eaton, Ferris Leach, L. D. Kelly, and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Gunderson.
Eight or nine bouts of boxing are listed on the show that will be put on by high school boys tonight in the third and last of the boxing matches that have been staged at the Custer county high school gym. Both Custer high and Sacred Heart boys will take part in the final card. Vern Handley will again act as referee, and Bill Olsen will be in one corner and Kay Abbey in the other.
Julian Terrett when in town today reported that the Brandenburg country looks fine now with a heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. “Of course we do not have the correct type of measuring equipment for rainfall but there was about two inches of rain the pans we put out, so we’re calling it a two inch rain.”
100 YEARS AGO (1923)To provide more pleasure for the athletically inclined among the members of the Methodist church, it is proposed to change the tennis courts at the church into volley ball courts, whereon 24 persons can play at one time, instead of eight, as is the case on tennis courts of this size. The high nets needed in playing volleyball have already been installed, and the consent of the tennis club has been asked in making the change. About eighty members are in favor of the courts being converted, it is said.
Oliver T. Halsey made final proof at the land office Saturday on his homestead on Pumpkin creek, his witnesses being Nic Monte and John Damm.
H. E. Richards, who has been in charge of the work of straightening out the affairs of the Custer county bank, since the death of its president last fall, and Ed. O’Brien of the Plevna State bank, have returned from Minneapolis, where they went to perfect an agreement with old stockholders there, whereby the bank could be reopened.
Joe Nigro says this is fine spring weather, and that the snow is good and the moisture is welcome. He says he will be picking strawberries tomorrow and transplanting runners.