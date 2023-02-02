25 YEARS AGO (1998)This spring, the Miles City Airport will undergo some of the biggest improvements in the last 20 years, according to airport manager Brad Schmidt. The Federal Aviation Administration has verbally approved a draft of a three-part renovation at Frank Wiley Field nearing $1,953,000. The project includes reconstruction and resurfacing of one of the two largest runways at the airport. One taxiway will be relocated and two others reconstructed in phase one.

The Miles City gymnastics team competed at its second meet of the season in Bozeman last weekend. The team had an outstanding meet and placed second, according to head coach Clint Saunders. Kaci Shea tied for fifth in all-around. Jenny Brewer placed seventh in all-around and Marissa Anderson placed 11th. Danielle Elliot placed on beam and improved her all-around score by more than two points.