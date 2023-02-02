25 YEARS AGO (1998)This spring, the Miles City Airport will undergo some of the biggest improvements in the last 20 years, according to airport manager Brad Schmidt. The Federal Aviation Administration has verbally approved a draft of a three-part renovation at Frank Wiley Field nearing $1,953,000. The project includes reconstruction and resurfacing of one of the two largest runways at the airport. One taxiway will be relocated and two others reconstructed in phase one.
The Miles City gymnastics team competed at its second meet of the season in Bozeman last weekend. The team had an outstanding meet and placed second, according to head coach Clint Saunders. Kaci Shea tied for fifth in all-around. Jenny Brewer placed seventh in all-around and Marissa Anderson placed 11th. Danielle Elliot placed on beam and improved her all-around score by more than two points.
Most local merchants reported a high turn-out Saturday and saw a lot of out-of-town shoppers, but many weren’t sure if the credit went to sports events or Wal-Mart’s opening. Wal-Mart opened its doors a week ago and the neighboring Big R Ranch and Home Supply store followed suit yesterday. Saturday also saw 10 high school and junior high school basketball teams in Miles City and an area hockey tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Church (Jane Barnhart), Hysham.
City Engineer Ralph Compton and Mrs. Compton returned from a three-week vacation in Mexico. They drove to San Antonio, Texas, and flew from there to Mexico and then toured Mexico. The trip was arranged by the Blue Caboose Travel Service.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Peterson and family of St. Joseph, Minn., spent five days in Miles City during the semester break at St. John’s University and St. Benedict’s College, where he is an instructor. They visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Peterson, and other relatives.
ANNOUNCING: The annual Beard Growing Contest for the Bucking Horse Auction. Grow a beard! Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for the fullest, longest, best style and peach fuzz beards and fullest and best handle bar mustache. Register now at the Montana Barber Shop. Entrance fee $1.00. Jim Parker, chairman. Sponsored by Miles City Jaycees.
Cub Pack 245 opened its recent meeting with the flag ceremony done by Danny Lynch and Scott Hillier. Denner cords were awarded to Russell Warn, Cameron Lundby and Joe Frederickson and Assistant Denner cords went to Barry Hondegard, Kelly Steen and Lowell Johnston.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The first meeting of the Teen Age Teamsters was held January 23 at Phyllis Everson’s home. Election was held and the following are officers: president, Joan Price; vice president, Frankie Janutis; secretary, Jean Hanson; treasurer, Helen Bender; reporter, Dona Bender; recreation leader, Betty Lou Ziebarth.
Hamilton Gordon takes over this week as secretary-manager of the Miles City Chamber of Commerce. For the past few weeks, he has been in the offices assisted by John Flinn, who served as secretary prior to Gordon’s election.
So popular was the art course introduced at Custer county high school second semester that John Poliseno, instructor, formed an “after school” class in which 17 enrolled. Twenty-six, a full class, enrolled for the fourth period. It is the first art that has been taught in the local school for a number of years.
Fred Rogers, colorful early day range rider in this region, passed away quietly sometime Sunday night in his room at the Dale hotel. He was past 80 years of age and came to the Miles City area during the early eighties from Elko, Nev. Throughout his career, he was engaged in stock raising and was counted among the men of the open range who contributed much to the upbuilding of this section of the state. There are no known survivors.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A telegram was received here this morning by the Chamber of Commerce from Senator T. J. Walsh, who wires that the Hon. Scott Ferris and Senator Kendrick of Wyoming, will start from Washington, D. C. early next week for Miles City, to hold a conference at this place with those who are interested in the building of the proposed railroad between Miles City and the Salt Creek oil field, by the Montana Railway company.
Hatched out on Wednesday, January 31, M. F. Hamlin of the Carbon Hill dairy believes he holds the record for the earliest appearance of young chickens hatched under a hen, when twelve of fifteen eggs produced an even dozen of fluffy little chicks. The eggs were set on January 10. Mr. Hamlin said the winter weather has been unusually favorable for egg production.
Lee Hudson, who was brought to the Holy Rosary hospital Thursday night from his home at Coalwood, suffering from sleeping sickness, or encephalitis, passed away at 8 o’clock this morning, having been ill only about a week. Mrs. Hudson was at his bedside.
Ada Louise McLeod, age 21, wife of Malcom McLeod of Keplerville, passed away at the Sisters’ hospital on Friday morning, of pneumonia.